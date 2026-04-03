Spring has officially sprung. The sun is intermittently popping through the clouds, the long weekend is stretching out before us and there's a buzz in the air now that we have extra hours of light. So, what's new when it comes to things to do in the UK this April?

This month, I've found one of the chicest café openings in London which is destined to be a new city hotspot thanks to its signature pastry, the Sloane Pain au Suisse (expect to see it all over TikTok soon). Elsewhere in the capital, you'll find a date-worthy Dim Sum masterclass overlooking the river, a free art exhibition exploring vulnerability and resilience, and a cute book festival at Alexandra Palace. Beyond the M25, there's Easter magic to be enjoyed with little ones at Leeds Castle, and an incredible opportunity to hike the gorgeous Isles of Scilly as part of the archipelago's annual walking festival.

So whether you're planning on spending April in the great outdoors or tucked away in a cosy romantic bar corner, here are the things not to miss across the UK this month.

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Things to do this April

Art and Culture

Explore vulnerability and mental health through art at Two Temple Place, London

(Image credit: Two Temple Place)

The Weight of Being exhibition at Two Temple Place in Westminster is an exploration of vulnerability and resilience through art. Curated by Angela Thomas, it's a collection of deeply personal and collective experiences from artists who have channelled mental health struggles into stories of truth, identity, and hope.

WHEN AND WHERE: now until 19th April 2026 at Two Temple Place, Westminster. Free entry. More info here.

Enjoy the vibrant North London Book Festival at Alexandra Palace, London

(Image credit: North London Book Fest)

A vibrant celebration of literature in one of the capitals most culturally important venues, the North London Book Fest at Alexandra Palace comprises of four days of author talks, Q&As and panel discussions. Plus, there are lots of fun workshop opportunities for little writers to nurture their inner authors, too.

WHEN AND WHERE: 23 to 26 2026 at Alexandra Palace, London. More info and ticket availability here.

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Food

Discover new flavours at The General Tarleton, North Yorkshire

(Image credit: The General Tarleton)

Once an 18th-century coaching inn and now The General Tarleton, this thriving North Yorkshire pub is co-owned by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks with the kitchen headed by Exec Chef Aled Williams. This month, they're launching a programme of one-off collaborative dinners with esteemed chefs from across the UK, inviting culinary rockstars to join The Guest Chef Series. Guest cooks include Lisa Goodwin-Allen of Great British Menu and Chef Patron-Director of Michelin-starred Northcote.

WHEN AND WHERE: From 28th April 2026 at The General Tarleton, North Yorkshire. Bookings and more info here.

Pop in to Chelsea's chicest new pastry spot, Cafe 1922

(Image credit: Cafe 1922)

The Sloane Club's first ever public-facing space, Café 1922 opens this April - and it's an exciting new venture. By day, it's a café and bakery with a focus on handmade pastries and delicious coffee. By night, it's transformed into a chic Chelsea wine bar. Most notably, they'll be serving their signature 'Sloane Pain au Suisse' - a savoury, laminated pastry inspired by The Sloane Club’s legendary Croque Monsieur. And, with a limited number baked daily, when they’re gone, they’re gone.

WHEN AND WHERE: opens on 7 April 2026. Café 1922, Lower Sloane Street, London. More info here.

Drinks

Celebrate Chateau Denmark's 4th birthday at Thirteen LDN, Soho

(Image credit: Chateau Denmark, Thirteen LDN)

To celebrate their 4th birthday, Chateau Denmark is throwing an extravagant party at Thirteen LDN in collaboration with Wolfie’s Whisky. Their 'Hellraising' bash will have DJ Amazonica on the decks, plus a performance from singer-songwriter Alexa Dark. They're also offering special rates for rooms as an extra birthday bonus.

WHEN AND WHERE: 4 April 2026, 8pm to late at Thirteen LDN, Soho. More info here.

Indulge in foodie-themed flirting at this Dim Sum masterclass, London

(Image credit: Chino Latino Riverabank)

If your love language is food, grab your partner/date/crush by the hand and guide them to Chino Latino Riverbank for a delicious dim sum masterclass. Hosted by Park Plaza, the two hour lesson is guided by Head Chef Ederson who will show you how to make classic dim sum, including Har Gau prawn dumplings and Siu Mai dumplings. For the competitive among you, there's also a prize awarded for the best creation.

WHEN AND WHERE: every Saturday from 3 – 5pm, now until 30th May at Chino Latino Riverbank, London. Tickets from £55pp. More info here.

Unique Experiences

Time travel to 19th-century Paris for Le Chat Noir cabaret, London

(Image credit: ChatNoir, The Lost Estate)

Roll up, roll up: you're heading back to 1890, where Le Chat Noir cabaret club in the heady Parisian district of Montmartre is pulsing with music, dancing and classic French food. Think 19th–century haute cuisine and absinthe fountains while you watch magicians, mimes and dancers. Blurring the lines between stage and reality, it's bold, punchy, immersive - and not to be missed.

WHEN AND WHERE: now until 28th June 2026 at The Lost Estate, London. Tickets and more info here.

Family Fun

Enjoy an enchanted Easter at Leeds Castle, Kent

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

Perfect for families who want some bank holiday-themed fun, the Enchanted Easter: The Crystal of Lost Spring at Leeds Castle offers interactive challenges, live performances and whimsical storytelling at the beautiful sprawling grounds in Kent.

WHEN AND WHERE: From 3 - 19th April 2026 Leeds Castle, Kent. More info here.

Outdoors

Hike iconic coastal paths and idyllic islands during the Walk Scilly Festival, Cornwall

(Image credit: Walk Scilly Festival)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Walk Scilly Festival brings visitors to the stunning archipelago off the coast of Cornwall. Hike along the breathtaking coastal paths, visit ancient sites and explore the unique and diverse ecosystems on each of the five islands. Activities also include sea safaris, seaweed workshops and beehive tours and tastings.