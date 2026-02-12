It's almost time: "Wuthering Heights", Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic, is finally making its way to audiences this weekend. While some couples' Valentine's Day plans will include cocktail bars and immersive light shows, others are heading to their nearest cinema to watch Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's take on the infamous Cathy and Heathcliff.

Fans of the book are eagerly waiting to find out just how faithful the film is when compared to the original text. But, for those who are already enjoying the first look photos from Fennell's set, there's a very unique experience coming. Airbnb has recreated Cathy's bedroom at Thrushcross Grange, nestled in the heart of Brontë Country, and couples can apply for an overnight stay at the intricately designed accommodation. And the best part? It's all completely free.

Inspired by the film adaptation, the "Wuthering Heights" Airbnb includes Cathy's iconic bright pink bedroom complete with fleshy walls and a hair-woven table, while guests will also be invited to enjoy an indulgent candle-lit dinner in the Thrushcross Grange dining room.

Dana Nussbaum, Co-Head, Global Motion Pictures Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, said: “The “Wuthering Heights” that Emerald Fennell has brought to the screen was born of her vivid imaginings of not just Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate romance, but of the wild world of the moors that surrounded them in Emily Brontë’s Yorkshire."

What can you do at the Wuthering Heights Airbnb?

According to the press release, guests will experience 'a curated itinerary' which is inspired by the film. They list the following as potential activities for guests:

Horseback Ride Across the Moorlands: Explore the windswept landscapes that inspired Brontë’s timeless tale.

Yorkshire Afternoon Tea: A traditional taste of the region.

An Evening Inspired by Thrushcross Grange: An intimate, candlelit dinner reflecting the elegance and atmosphere of the film’s portrayal of Thrushcross Grange.

Intimate Listening Listing Experience of Charli xcx’s “Wuthering Heights”: Enjoy your own private listening party of the recordings written for the film.

Overnight in Cathy’s Bedroom: Immerse yourself in Fennell’s cinematic interpretation.

Eggs and Soldiers Breakfast: A cheeky breakfast moment and an Easter egg from the film - gentle on the outside, smouldering on the inside.

Visit to the Brontë Parsonage: Step inside the home of the Brontë sisters and their literary legacy.

Luke Impett, Partnerships and External Affairs for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "The film, "Wuthering Heights" has put West Yorkshire on the map for couples seeking something atmospheric and deeply romantic... This is the first time Airbnb has created an experience of this kind in West Yorkshire, by opening Cathy’s Bedroom, we’re giving guests a chance to experience the story."

How to book the "Wuthering Heights" Airbnb

Bookings for this unique stay will open on Friday 20th February at 12pm GMT. Head to the Airbnb website here to request a booking, and the lucky visitors will experience a one-night stay for free between 27th February and 4th March. Three couples will be selected to attend across the listed timeframe, and it also includes breakfast, lunch and dinner - though travel to and from the accommodation is not included.

Good luck!

"Wuthering Heights" will be in UK cinemas from Friday 13th February 2026.