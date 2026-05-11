Ryan Reynolds Has Paid a Rare Tribute to ‘Fearless’ Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has written a beautiful tribute to Blake Lively on Instagram to mark US Mother's Day.

"I appreciate this mother beyond measure," read his sweet message. "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life."

This comes just a week after the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement in the Lively v Wayfarer Studios legal battle.

Blake Lively continues to make headlines, with this month seeing the Gossip Girl star reach a settlement with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, following a lengthy legal battle.

Lively, 38, accused her director and co-star, 42, of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her, filing a legal complaint in December 2024. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

A trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios was officially set for 18 May 2026, however following a year and a half of public legal drama, a settlement was reached last week.

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Lively herself has not spoken publicly since the news of the legal settlement. However, her husband of 14 years Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram this weekend to post a rare tribute to her.

"I appreciate this mother beyond measure," read the sweet message, posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to mark US Mother's Day.

"She is kind. She is fearless," his post continued, alongside two photographs of the A-list couple. "She's the absolute love of my life - and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love."

Lively and Reynolds share four children together - James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

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This comes after another public statement from Reynolds just last month, with the Deadpool actor speaking out to praise his wife's "integrity" throughout the legal battle.

"Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," Reynolds explained to host Willie Geist during a recent interview on Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series. "People have no idea what is really going on.

"I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do."

We will continue to update this story.