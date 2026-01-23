Hot List 2026: The Best New Things to Shop, Book and Know
What’s new, now and next
Welcome to the 2026 edition of Hot List—the Marie Claire guide to everything worth knowing, wanting and experiencing right now. We cut through the noise to bring you the most exciting launches, destinations and moments across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, food and culture.
From interiors updates that instantly elevate your home to the most covetable beauty launches, the fashion collaborations everyone’s talking about, and the restaurants lighting up your feed (we’ll tell you if they’re actually worth the hype), this is your insider edit of what’s new and notable.
Each week, we track the best products dropping in stores, the coolest things to do, see and eat, and the little luxuries that make everyday life feel more considered. Whether it’s an A-list-approved treatment (like a hot new facial), a must-have coffee table book or a perfectly chosen gift, Hot List is your expertly curated guide to shopping, style and culture—designed to inspire, inform and keep you one step ahead.
I’ll admit it: I’m deeply loyal to Escentric Molecules. My ride or die scents include Molecule 02, Escentric 02 (both Ambroxan-based, both delicious). But this new iteration? Dangerous!
Molecule 01 + Champaca takes the brand’s cult Iso E Super base and softens it with the creamy, honeyed floral notes of red champaca. The result: Rich yet weightless. Subtly sweet with a hint of wood—and completely addictive. It opens and blooms gently on the skin, then settles into the cocoon-like familiarity of Molecule 01. It's perfect for this time of year when the air is crisp and the layers are plenty. Brace yourself for compliments.
Few fabrics are as storied as Burberry’s gabardine. To mark 170 years of the house, the Gabardine Capsule returns to the great outdoors, shot in Snowdonia and featuring protective outerwear reworked for modern life. Expect parkas, quilted jackets and bombers in brushed cotton nylon gabardine, layered with chunky knits and soft jerseys finished with trench details. Heritage, but cool.
British countryside heritage meets Eastern mythology in Barbour’s first collaboration with Feng Chen Wang. The capsule has just launched and reimagines Barbour icons through the lens of the mythical Long Ma (Dragon-Horse), symbolising strength, freedom and endurance.
The standout piece? The reworked Bedale with colour-contrasting pockets.
The new Body Collection by way of Jones Road—from cream and lotion to scrub, shower gel and oil—is infused with ceramides and nourishing ingredients designed to actually do something. The standout? The Body Oil. It’s glossy but not greasy, absorbs in seconds and leaves skin genuinely smooth. Delicious, comforting and quietly indulgent—this is everyday body care done properly.
The Coach Tabby refuses to loosen its grip on fashion’s collective imagination—and Bella Hadid just tightened it. Spotted carrying the Tabby 26 in a rich maple brown, she reminded us why this bag has reached cult status (yes, even The Sims knows). Structured, timeless and endlessly wearable—consider this your shorthand for “effortlessly put-together”.
Shot by Juergen Teller in Venice, Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2026 campaign is all moody elegance and lived-in beauty (see the full campaign here). Louise Trotter’s debut collection unfolds across palazzos, gardens and moonlit streets, with subtle nods to Venetian icons past and present. There’s tailoring by day, opulence by night and (naturally) a focus on Intrecciato craftsmanship throughout. And while we wait for the official drop, let’s be honest, we’re already plotting life with the Veneta bag, preferably oversized, in pickle green, and just big enough for a MacBook and your daily essentials.
There's a movement happening across the UK—rosé for winter is officially having a moment, and frankly, we’re not fighting it.
Enter Hanikon Rosé, the chic yellow-capped bottle bringing St Barths energy to UK shores, exclusively at Harrods. Already poured at Robuchon Monaco and Eden Roc, expect fresh red berries, citrus zest and a clean, mineral finish that works just as well with oysters as it does with roast chicken. Saturday brunch? Après-ski? Random Tuesday celebration? Absolutely.
Cin Cin looks to the cosmos for SS26, blending retro space-age references with playful futurism. Think shimmering sequins, celestial motifs and graphic prints that feel both nostalgic and fresh. It’s joyful and designed for impact—and yes, these clip-on earrings are exactly what you need to update your look.
