Why Go

When you're in need of a weekend reset, the easier it is to reach the better. And for those looking to unwind here in the UK rather than booking a trip overseas, the De Vere Cotswold Water Park is a serene and peaceful bolthole in the heart of the Cotswolds. It may be located in south-west England, but the lush landscape feels as expansive as the Lake District. While conveniently located just 20 minutes off the M4 and M5, you'll feel as though you've been transported miles away; as a large, tranquil nature park surrounded by 180 lakes in the region, it's incredibly peaceful.

There’s also lots to do, whether you want to wander around the hotel’s sprawling grounds or leisurely explore the nearby country parks and inland beaches. For thrill seekers, there's plenty of opportunity for adventure with a variety of water sports, horse-riding and even archery. A highlight is, undeniably, the nearby Cotswold Country Park and Beach. It’s the UK’s largest inland beach with plenty to keep the whole family happy, from boat hire to little karts for kids. And, importantly, lots of space to relax.

(Image credit: De Vere)

The Hotel

The hotel comprises 328 rooms and apartments in total, and is modern, spacious and great for families. An intimate nature retreat encased by lakes, wetlands and grassy areas, the hotel is by Lake Six and has stunning views of the water and wildlife: think natural materials like wood, stone and glass, all designed to make the most of natural surroundings. On arrival, you'll receive a handy map of the site and lake, as well as a guide to all the activities around the area. You have the option to stay in rooms, or to select self-catering pet-friendly studios. If you're travelling with little ones, the one or two-bed, apartments come with a kitchenette and lounge area, private balcony or garden, making it a spacious and well-equipped home away from home.

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(Image credit: De Vere Cotswold Water Park)

Food and Drink

There are two main restaurants on site - The Brasserie, where you'll find a delicious breakfast, quaint afternoon tea and a laid-back, family-friendly dinner. On the menu, there are charcuterie boards to share, juicy steaks, towering burgers and an excellently rich banoffee cheesecake. Make sure you leave time to visit The Old Boathouse, too. Set by the lake with breathtaking views of the surroundings, it’s an Italian-inspired restaurant with an elevated dining atmosphere (especially if you go around sunset). Here, you'll find crispy calamari, oozing burrata, creamy wild mushroom and truffle ravioli, and a silky Panna cotta.

(Image credit: De Vere)

Things to Do

Spa6 is the hotel’s large wellness facility, and a great spot for afternoon relaxation by the pool. Boasting massage jets, a hydrotherapy pool and a relaxing sensory shower, there's also a large gym and various treatment rooms offering massages and beauty therapies. Try the Japanese Head Spa treatment - it's totally invigorating, and you'll feel utterly renewed. For those with children, the little ones will love the on-site playground, with plenty of space to run around freely.

Beyond the hotel, the Cotswolds is famous for its ornate towns and villages which are dotted with cosy cafes and fine dining restaurants. It's also close to Cirencester, an historic town thriving with markets, museums, cafes and an open-air swimming pool. Spend time at the Cotswold Sculpture Park and Cotswold Country Park and Beach, with its large inland beach, SUPs, boat and kayak-hire.

Relaxed, well-located, and enough to keep even the most active in your group occupied, this is an easy win for chilled breaks and activity-filled weekends alike.

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Booking information

Rooms from £96 a night. Visit devere.co.uk , or call 0333 344 9200