Here’s Who Won Big at Last Night’s TV BAFTA Awards

Last night saw the 2026 TV BAFTAs, with the television awards with P&O Cruises celebrating the last year on screen.

And from British favourites Toxic Town, Amandaland and Film Club, to international offerings including The White Lotus and The Studio, this year's nominees were truly star-studded.

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Adolescence emerged as the big winner of the night, picking up four awards in the Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Limited Drama categories. And not far behind were The Celebrity Traitors and Last One Laughing, picking up two awards each.

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From Owen Cooper and Steve Coogan to Katherine Parkinson and Narges Rashidi, here's who won big last night...

2026 TV BAFTA Award winners

Drama series

WINNER: Code Of Silence

A Thousand Blows

Blue Lights

This City Is Ours

Limited drama

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WINNER: Adolescence

I Fought The Law

Trespasses

What It Feels Like For A Girl

Leading actor

WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Colin Firth - Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Ellis Howard - What it Feels Like for a Girl

James Nelson-Joyce - This City is Ours

Matt Smith - The Death of Bunny Munro

Taron Egerton - Smoke

Leading actress

WINNER: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951

Aimee Lou Wood - Film Club

Erin Doherty - A Thousand Blows

Jodie Whittaker - Toxic Town

Sheridan Smith - I Fought The Law

Siân Brooke - Blue Lights

Supporting actor

WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Fehinti Balogun - Down Cemetery Road

Joshua Mcguire - The Gold

Paddy Considine - MobLand

Rafael Mathé - The Death of Bunny Munro

Supporting actress

WINNER: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Chyna McQueen - Get Millie Black

Emilia Jones - Task

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Reunion

Scripted comedy

WINNER: Amandaland

Big Boys

How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Things You Should Have Done

Best actor in a comedy

WINNER: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Jim Howick - Here We Go

Jon Pointing - Big Boys

Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable?

Mawaan Rizwan - Juice

Oliver Savell - Changing Ends

Best actress in a comedy

WINNER: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go

Diane Morgan - Mandy

Jennifer Saunders - Amandaland

Lucy Punch - Amandaland

Philippa Dunne - Amandaland

Rosie Jones - Pushers

Entertainment

WINNER: Last One Laughing

The Graham Norton Show

Michael Mcintyre's Big Show

Would I Lie To You

Entertainment performance

WINNER: Bob Mortimer - Last One Laughing

Amanda Holden & Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

Claudia Winkleman - The Celebrity Traitors

Lee Mack - The 1% Club

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs...

Romesh Ranganathan - Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle

Factual entertainment

WINNER: Go Back To Where You Came From

The Assembly

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

Race Across the World

Reality

WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors

The Jury: Murder Trial

Squid Game: The Challenge

Virgin Island

Soap

WINNER: EastEnders

Casualty

Coronation Street

Daytime

WINNER: Scam Interceptors

The Chase

Lorraine

Richard Osman's House of Games

International

WINNER: The Studio

The Bear

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Children's: Scripted

WINNER: Crongton

Horrible Science

Shaun the Sheep

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Children's: Non-scripted

WINNER: World.War.Me

A Real Bugs Life

Boosnoo!

Deadly 60 Saving Sharks

Factual series

WINNER: See No Evil

Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park

Educating Yorkshire

The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed

Specialist factual

WINNER: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz

Belsen: What They Found

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Vietnam: The War That Changed America

Current affairs

WINNER: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (Exposure)

The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money

Undercover in the Police (Panorama)

News coverage

WINNER: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War

BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak

Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival

Single documentary

WINNER: Grenfell: Uncovered

Louis Theroux: The Settlers

One Day In Southport

Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire

Live event coverage

WINNER: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025

Last Night of the Proms: Finale

Sports coverage

WINNER: Uefa Women's Euro 2025

The 2025 Ryder Cup

The FA Cup Final

Wimbledon 2025

Short form

WINNER: Hustle And Run

Donkey

Rocket Fuel

Zoners

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award

WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors - Alan Carr wins

Adolescence - Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist

Big Boys - I didn't make it, did I?

Blue Lights - The police are warned of an ambush plot to silence a key witness

Last One Laughing - Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date

What It Feels Like For A Girl - Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris

Bafta Fellowship

WINNER: Dame Mary Berry

Special award

WINNER: Martin Lewis

The 2026 TV BAFTA Awards are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.