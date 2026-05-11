Here’s Who Won Big at Last Night’s TV BAFTA Awards
Last night saw the 2026 TV BAFTAs, with the television awards with P&O Cruises celebrating the last year on screen.
And from British favourites Toxic Town, Amandaland and Film Club, to international offerings including The White Lotus and The Studio, this year's nominees were truly star-studded.
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Adolescence emerged as the big winner of the night, picking up four awards in the Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Limited Drama categories. And not far behind were The Celebrity Traitors and Last One Laughing, picking up two awards each.
From Owen Cooper and Steve Coogan to Katherine Parkinson and Narges Rashidi, here's who won big last night...
2026 TV BAFTA Award winners
Drama series
WINNER: Code Of Silence
A Thousand Blows
Blue Lights
This City Is Ours
Limited drama
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WINNER: Adolescence
I Fought The Law
Trespasses
What It Feels Like For A Girl
Leading actor
WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Colin Firth - Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Ellis Howard - What it Feels Like for a Girl
James Nelson-Joyce - This City is Ours
Matt Smith - The Death of Bunny Munro
Taron Egerton - Smoke
Leading actress
WINNER: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951
Aimee Lou Wood - Film Club
Erin Doherty - A Thousand Blows
Jodie Whittaker - Toxic Town
Sheridan Smith - I Fought The Law
Siân Brooke - Blue Lights
Supporting actor
WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Fehinti Balogun - Down Cemetery Road
Joshua Mcguire - The Gold
Paddy Considine - MobLand
Rafael Mathé - The Death of Bunny Munro
Supporting actress
WINNER: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Chyna McQueen - Get Millie Black
Emilia Jones - Task
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Rose Ayling-Ellis - Reunion
Scripted comedy
WINNER: Amandaland
Big Boys
How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Things You Should Have Done
Best actor in a comedy
WINNER: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Jim Howick - Here We Go
Jon Pointing - Big Boys
Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mawaan Rizwan - Juice
Oliver Savell - Changing Ends
Best actress in a comedy
WINNER: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go
Diane Morgan - Mandy
Jennifer Saunders - Amandaland
Lucy Punch - Amandaland
Philippa Dunne - Amandaland
Rosie Jones - Pushers
Entertainment
WINNER: Last One Laughing
The Graham Norton Show
Michael Mcintyre's Big Show
Would I Lie To You
Entertainment performance
WINNER: Bob Mortimer - Last One Laughing
Amanda Holden & Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job
Claudia Winkleman - The Celebrity Traitors
Lee Mack - The 1% Club
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs...
Romesh Ranganathan - Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle
Factual entertainment
WINNER: Go Back To Where You Came From
The Assembly
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
Race Across the World
Reality
WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors
The Jury: Murder Trial
Squid Game: The Challenge
Virgin Island
Soap
WINNER: EastEnders
Casualty
Coronation Street
Daytime
WINNER: Scam Interceptors
The Chase
Lorraine
Richard Osman's House of Games
International
WINNER: The Studio
The Bear
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
Children's: Scripted
WINNER: Crongton
Horrible Science
Shaun the Sheep
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Children's: Non-scripted
WINNER: World.War.Me
A Real Bugs Life
Boosnoo!
Deadly 60 Saving Sharks
Factual series
WINNER: See No Evil
Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park
Educating Yorkshire
The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed
Specialist factual
WINNER: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz
Belsen: What They Found
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Vietnam: The War That Changed America
Current affairs
WINNER: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (Exposure)
The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money
Undercover in the Police (Panorama)
News coverage
WINNER: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak
Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival
Single documentary
WINNER: Grenfell: Uncovered
Louis Theroux: The Settlers
One Day In Southport
Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire
Live event coverage
WINNER: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember
Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
Last Night of the Proms: Finale
Sports coverage
WINNER: Uefa Women's Euro 2025
The 2025 Ryder Cup
The FA Cup Final
Wimbledon 2025
Short form
WINNER: Hustle And Run
Donkey
Rocket Fuel
Zoners
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award
WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors - Alan Carr wins
Adolescence - Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist
Big Boys - I didn't make it, did I?
Blue Lights - The police are warned of an ambush plot to silence a key witness
Last One Laughing - Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date
What It Feels Like For A Girl - Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris
Bafta Fellowship
WINNER: Dame Mary Berry
Special award
WINNER: Martin Lewis
The 2026 TV BAFTA Awards are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.