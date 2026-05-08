Why Sources Believe Taylor Swift Could Be Holding a ‘Decoy Wedding’
- Sources have weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding preparation, reporting that the couple could even be holding a "decoy wedding".
- "The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately," an insider close to the wedding reportedly told OK! magazine.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials are reportedly set to take place in New York City on Friday 3 July 2026.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding plans have been dominating the headlines in 2026, with the Opalite singer and NFL star announcing their engagement last year.
And from Swift's rumoured bachelorette plans to the star-studded guest list with even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invitation, the long-awaited nuptials are all anyone can talk about.
It is the privacy measures around Swift and Kelce's New York wedding that have garnered the most attention, with sources reporting that the A-list couple are keeping the exact location of their nuptials under wraps.
"No one knows exactly where it will be yet, not even the guests," one insider recently told Rob Shuter. "They want total control and total privacy," they continued, reporting that a confirmed location "would turn into a circus".
Now, it has been reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could even be holding a "decoy wedding" in order to "draw attention away from the real, more meaningful moment".
"Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like," a source close to the wedding reportedly told OK! magazine this week. "The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.
"The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment," the source continued. "She believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day."
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not commented on the reports.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.