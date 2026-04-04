Revenge Dramas, Body Horror and Illicit Love Affairs —These Are the Scintillating Spring Reads to Have on Your Radar

Get ready to read your way through April and May

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Revenge Dramas, Body Horror and Illicit Affairs - Scintillating Spring Books To Have On Your Radar
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The leaves on the trees aren’t the only things sprouting this spring. We’ve unearthed an exceptional crop of new fiction – from revenge dramas and body horror, to a high-concept tale of an illicit love affair and a trip through an Andean music festival – that’s set to breathe new life into your reading list. And for all you aspiring writers out there, there’s also a ‘reverse engineering book’ featuring short stories by some truly exceptional writers, which are then disassembled by their authors to offer insight into how they work and write. Leaving just one question: which one will you break the spine of first?

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Catherine Jarvie
Catherine Jarvie
Contributor, Books & Culture

Catherine is a freelance writer, editor and copywriter. As a freelance journalist, she wrote for titles including The Times, The Guardian and The Observer before spending eight years as commercial editor for Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Elle Decoration.

Books, art and culture of all stripes are a particular passion. Since returning to freelance in 2019, she has turned her skills to branding and full-service content creation for a broad range of luxury, arts and lifestyle brands, alongside more creative projects, such as book- and script-editing.