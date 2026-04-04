Write what you know. One of the most cliched pieces of advice for would-be writers gains extra meaning in Brown’s debut, which centres on the residents and staff of a Californian day care facility for individuals with severe disablities. As a non-verbal autistic person, it’s a classification that was placed upon Brown from an early age (his acknowledgements offer thanks to, among others, those he says helped him ‘out of the pit of ignorance and isolation’), until he learnt to communicate with a letterboard, in large part through his mother’s persistence and support. All of which makes Brown’s hard-won journey to become a published author all the more impressive. But that in no way takes from the skill of Brown’s writing – which stands firmly on its own merits – and the emotional insight he brings to the intimacies and connections of his cast of characters. ‘Being friends without speaking requires faith,’ he writes of an interaction between two non-verbal autistic characters. ‘The faith that allows you to believe that your friend feels for you what you feel for them. Even when you can’t show it or speak of it.’ Told from multiple viewpoints in a series of interlinking stories, it is compassionate, insightful, funny – and at times quietly, righteously angry at the slights and prejudices the community faces. Just beautiful.