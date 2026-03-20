Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for Chanel landed in stores this week, and if we were able to shop the ready-to-wear and accessories online (judging by the hysteria witnessed outside UK boutiques and the tsunami of social media posts), Blazy would have effectively broken the internet.

With barely any pieces left in stock from his debut collection for Chanel, it’s worth keeping this bag firmly on your radar and speaking to your SA as soon as possible—just in case any stock resurfaces. Despite already feeling like a piece of modern fashion history, the silhouette and proportions are close to perfect. It’s the kind of bag that elevates everyday dressing effortlessly, making everything from back-to-back meetings to the office commute feel that much more polished—and undeniably chicer.

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Spotlight On

Praise be to the weather gods who have finally blessed us with warmer, brighter days. Today marks the Spring Equinox, which means we’re no longer wishfully longing for spring—according to both the forecast and astronomers, it’s officially here. Despite the still-unpredictable temperatures, heavy coats now feel, well, heavy. So, here is my edit of the spring cover-ups worth investing in now—and loving well beyond the season.

M&S The Trench coat £95 at M&S A classic trench coat is the ultimate transeasonal coverup. Easy for layering on chillier days, and just the right amount of warmth for the sunnier days we are currently longing for. Mint Velvet Butter Yellow Leather Bomber Jacket £350 at Mint Velvet After selling out almost instantly the first time round, this Mint Velvet leather jacket in the dreamiest shade of butter yellow—perfect for spring—has just been restocked. Loewe Wool-Blend Blazer in Red £2,100 at Mytheresa Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s Loewe has only just landed in stores but is already proving to be an overnight success. This red blazer is perfection. Style it with stone-coloured chinos and strappy sandals. Ducie Bernadette Leather Jacket £850 at Ducie I absolutely love everything British designer Ducie creates, and whilst her shearling peplum coats are my current favourites, for Spring I will be wearing this leather version over everything from jeans to dresses. H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Jacket £129.99 at H&M There’s something about this time of year that makes a darker jacket feel out of place. This H&M jacket with an integrated scarf ticks all the boxes to become one of the hardest-working pieces in your spring wardrobe. Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Bomber Jacket With Scarf Detail £449 at Massimo Dutti There is something so effortlessly chic about suede. Whether paired with a simple pair of jeans or a fluid slip dress, investing in such a timeless piece is always a no-brainer.

New In This Week

Just when I was wondering what on earth to wear as the days start to get longer and sunnier—when I’m quite frankly sick of the sight of my default uniform of jacket-and-jeans—Zara has come through with its latest Studio Collection, which landed in stores this week. Some pieces are still marked as coming soon, but they’re so good I guarantee they will sell out fast, which is exactly why I’m flagging it now.

While I’m at risk of sounding like a full-blown Matthieu Blazy obsessive (who isn’t, at this point?), if Chanel ready-to-wear is out of your budget, this Zara drop feels like the perfect alternative. Think fringed tweed, sequin T-bar heels, and that same polished energy. I’ve also been on the lookout for some new statement earrings, so I’ll admit these crystal drop earrings are already en route to me.

On My Radar

(Image credit: Six Senses London)

As we inch closer to the Easter break, and with travel plans up in the air for so many, why not head to the newly opened Six Senses London. Set within the recently redeveloped historic former Whiteley’s department store in Bayswater, London—just a stone’s throw from Hyde Park and Notting Hill—the hotel boasts over 109 rooms and suites, alongside a 25,000-square-foot spa. Inside, guests can explore six treatment rooms, a 20-metre lap pool, a cold plunge pool, and a Finnish sauna. If that’s not enough, there’s also a biohacking recovery lounge designed for next-level restoration. When it comes to dining, guests can enjoy the best of modern British cooking in the kitchen restaurant or café, or stop by the bar for a perfectly crafted nightcap. Every detail is designed for slowing down, switching off, and staying present in the heart of London.

Visit Sixsenseslondon.com to book.

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