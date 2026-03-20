What Lily Loves: Your Weekly Style Guide to the Moments I’m Loving, Bookmarking, and Shopping
A curated round-up of fashion, lifestyle, and new discoveries worth noting
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Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.
The Designer Drop
Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for Chanel landed in stores this week, and if we were able to shop the ready-to-wear and accessories online (judging by the hysteria witnessed outside UK boutiques and the tsunami of social media posts), Blazy would have effectively broken the internet.
With barely any pieces left in stock from his debut collection for Chanel, it’s worth keeping this bag firmly on your radar and speaking to your SA as soon as possible—just in case any stock resurfaces. Despite already feeling like a piece of modern fashion history, the silhouette and proportions are close to perfect. It’s the kind of bag that elevates everyday dressing effortlessly, making everything from back-to-back meetings to the office commute feel that much more polished—and undeniably chicer.Article continues below
Spotlight On
Praise be to the weather gods who have finally blessed us with warmer, brighter days. Today marks the Spring Equinox, which means we’re no longer wishfully longing for spring—according to both the forecast and astronomers, it’s officially here. Despite the still-unpredictable temperatures, heavy coats now feel, well, heavy. So, here is my edit of the spring cover-ups worth investing in now—and loving well beyond the season.
New In This Week
Just when I was wondering what on earth to wear as the days start to get longer and sunnier—when I’m quite frankly sick of the sight of my default uniform of jacket-and-jeans—Zara has come through with its latest Studio Collection, which landed in stores this week. Some pieces are still marked as coming soon, but they’re so good I guarantee they will sell out fast, which is exactly why I’m flagging it now.
While I’m at risk of sounding like a full-blown Matthieu Blazy obsessive (who isn’t, at this point?), if Chanel ready-to-wear is out of your budget, this Zara drop feels like the perfect alternative. Think fringed tweed, sequin T-bar heels, and that same polished energy. I’ve also been on the lookout for some new statement earrings, so I’ll admit these crystal drop earrings are already en route to me.
On My Radar
As we inch closer to the Easter break, and with travel plans up in the air for so many, why not head to the newly opened Six Senses London. Set within the recently redeveloped historic former Whiteley’s department store in Bayswater, London—just a stone’s throw from Hyde Park and Notting Hill—the hotel boasts over 109 rooms and suites, alongside a 25,000-square-foot spa. Inside, guests can explore six treatment rooms, a 20-metre lap pool, a cold plunge pool, and a Finnish sauna. If that’s not enough, there’s also a biohacking recovery lounge designed for next-level restoration. When it comes to dining, guests can enjoy the best of modern British cooking in the kitchen restaurant or café, or stop by the bar for a perfectly crafted nightcap. Every detail is designed for slowing down, switching off, and staying present in the heart of London.
Visit Sixsenseslondon.com to book.
In Case You Missed It...
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.