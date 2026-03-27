The Spring Manicure Trends Experts Say Will Define the Season

If it feels like we’ve been in our “minimal manicure” era for a while now, that’s because we have. Milky finishes, sheer pinks and high-gloss neutrals have dominated for seasons—less a trend, more a new baseline.

For Spring 2026, that aesthetic isn’t going anywhere. Instead, it’s being refined. “It’s no longer about stripping things back completely, but about making lighter, fresher, more intentional choices,” says Emma Forrest, Founder and CEO of Buff..

Think of it as a shift in mindset rather than style. “The nail landscape has evolved—it’s becoming less about transformation and more about refinement,” Forrest adds. “A return to nails that look like your own, just better.”

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The result is a focus on renewal, ease and effortless play: think healthy nails, softer colour palettes and nail art that feel fun yet polished, rather than loud or overtly styled.

That doesn’t mean creativity is off the table—far from it. These are the nine spring manicures proving that even the most understated trends can still feel fresh.

1. Pastel blues

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Pastels always make an appearance this time of year, but in 2026, there's a set colour scheme which revolves around two main characters (more on the second later). The first is a pretty pastel blue, which Lynn Mason, in-house nail expert at Mavala, says will be "delicate" and "softer" than winter's darker blues. The brand's shade 'Blue Siesta' is bang on. Keep it simple with all-over colour or indulge in some nail art; either way, enjoy blue this season.

Mavala Polish in Blue Siesta £6.80 at Mavala

2. Tiny nail art

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Is there anything cuter than nail art? YES... tiny nail art. We're seeing mini fruits, perfect little polka dots and other micro-details take centre stage for Spring. For Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and CEO of Townhouse, this is all part of what she calls the 'minimal design with subtle detail' trend: “Minimal nail design remains key, but it’s evolving through texture, placement and finish. Instead of bold patterns, we’re seeing clients opt for fine details... It’s about creating something that feels considered and individual, without overwhelming the nail.” Nail stickers are golden for this type of nail art, but if you're handy with a nail dotter and brush, consider this permission to go wild!

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3. Butter yellows

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Butter yellow shone in 2025, and we're not done with it yet. The other trending pastel for spring this year, Mason says that "butter yellow, which was hugely popular last year, is set to remain a favourite" all throughout 2026. This time, though, it's accompanied by minimalistic nail art to give it a point of difference.

Chanel Le Vernis in Ovni £30 at Chanel

4. Hot flames

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A personal favourite I've added in, flames have long been my go-to nail art. But where I used to go for hot pinks and daring shimmers, now I stick to a more sophisticated white. The perfect modern alternative to a French manicure, I keep coming back to these and think they're absolutely perfect for Spring.

Essie Nail Polish in Blanc £8.99 at Boots

5. Sun-washed tones

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“For spring 2026, colour is becoming softer and more nuanced - think peach tones, creamy whites and diffused pastels rather than anything overly bright," notes Huber-Millet, who is looking at 'soft, sun-warmed' colours this season. "[In-salon], we’re seeing strong demand for shades like Peach Crème, Coconut Milk and Blueberry Milk, which feel warm, light and very wearable," she continues. "These tones have a slightly sun-washed quality to them, which makes them feel modern and easy to incorporate into everyday looks.”

Shoreditch Nails Polish in The Dalston £12 at Shoreditch Nails

6. Milky neutrals

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Less a new trend and more a continuation of a dearly beloved one, experts agree milky hues are still having their moment. "“One of the strongest trends is the continued rise of milky neutrals and sheer, ‘your-nails-but-better’ shades. These colours feel clean, effortless and incredibly wearable, which is why they’re becoming staples in our salons," explains Huber-Millet.

But if you're a little over simple white tones, Forrest says there's something here for you anyway: "Milky tones are a standout for spring, but not in the traditional white shades you’d think of. Instead, sheer washes of colour like lavender, peach, pistachio, pale yellows and soft blue are taking over."

She continues: "These tones create a diffused, almost blurred finish that feels fresh, clean and elevated. Soft and spring like as we emerge from winter. Basically they offer colour, without the commitment of full opacity."

Westmoreland Cosmetics Glass Polish Vanilla Gloss 1 £16 at Westmoreland Cosmetics

7. Micro-florals

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Time and time again, we see florals for Spring. But this year, says Forrest, they're a little different – or as she describes, more "restrained."

"Instead of bold prints or full coverage designs, we’re seeing delicate, almost incidental placement. Micro florals, soft colour palettes, and negative space allow the natural nail to remain part of the look. The result feels more like added detail than overall decoration."

Nail stickers make this look easier than ever if you're trying it yourself.

Gelous Delicate Daisy Nail Stickers £4 at Gelous

8. Soft geometry

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Another way to wear your nail art this Spring? Geometric designs, says Forrest. "Geometric nail art is evolving into something softer and more wearable," she explains. "We see harsh lines and high contrast giving way to curves, asymmetry, and tonal colour blocking. The overall effect is modern but understated, designed to complement rather than dominate and be a loud, bold statement feature." There are so many ways you can nail (no pun intended) this look, from soft plaid to small squares.

9. Short nails

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After years of bold long nails that made a statement, short designs are rightfully returning for their moment in the spotlight. "Rather than being seen as a fallback, shorter lengths are now a deliberate choice, offering better durability and longevity," notes Forrest. And the best news? You can wear them a number of ways! "Shapes like squoval and soft square create a clean, resilient silhouette that hold up to everyday wear."

This is a look, she explains, that's "practical, but elevated and intentional," and that was spotted across the 2026 Oscars and Grammys red carpets, where "lots of women were wearing short, neutral, barely-there looks."