The Royal Protocol Princess Kate ‘Insisted’ on Breaking After Prince George’s Birth

The Princess of Wales reportedly once pushed back against protocol, choosing to delay the announcement of Prince George's birth in 2013.

"[Princess Kate] insisted, with her husband's backing, that the Palace wait four hours so that they could savour the moment in private 'as any young family would,'" Christopher Andersen claimed in his new book, Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.

Prince George was born at 4.24pm on 22nd July, however the royal family did not announce the news until later that evening.

The Princess of Wales continues to make headlines, with the future Queen embarking on her first oversees trip since her cancer recovery this week.

And with the 44-year-old royal being front and centre this season, emerging as one of the leaders of the fold, experts have been praising her modern approach to public life.

This, according to Christopher Andersen, started early on, with Princess Kate reportedly putting her foot down and changing outdated protocol when necessary.

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One such moment happened after the birth of Prince George in July 2013, with the royal expert reporting that Princess Kate chose to keep the news of her son's birth private for longer than was expected.

"It was customary to proclaim a royal birth to the waiting world without delay," Andersen wrote in his new book, Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.

However, despite the public interest in Prince George's birth, with the now 12-year-old being second in line to the throne, Princess Kate and Prince William were keen to prioritise their private time together.

"[Princess Kate] insisted, with her husband's backing, that the Palace wait four hours so that they could savour the moment in private 'as any young family would,'" Andersen reported.

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And while Prince George was ultimately born at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing, the royal family did not issue an official press release until that evening, allowing four hours for the young family to celebrate in private.

Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen by Christopher Andersen is out now.