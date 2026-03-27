Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Event season is upon us, and this pair of lace heels from Jimmy Choo has been on my wishlist since the very first day I saw them at Milan Fashion Week. The delicate lace is reinforced with a gold metal toe cap, giving an otherwise pretty shoe a modern edge. I have so many summer dresses that I love to wear again and again, and investing in a standout pair of heels like these is my way of giving last year’s event dresses a new lease on life.

Spotlight On

Rùadh

Like many, my journey with jeans has been a long and arduous one. Over the years, I’ve grown to love my body and feel confident in my shape, but finding jeans that accommodate a small waist, wide hips and slim legs—currently fitting a size 31—continues to be hard work.

Article continues below

In my opinion, you can’t beat a great pair of stonewash slim-leg jeans, but the challenge I face is that accommodating my hip width often means the leg width widens too. Enter Rùadh (pronounced “roo-ah”). Founded by creative director Jac Cameron—whose résumé spans Madewell and Calvin Klein—the Scottish-born label brings a considered approach to modern denim.

The brand recently launched in Harvey Nichols, and when I tried the Agnès jean, to my surprise, not only did they fit like a glove, but they’re also precisely cut and engineered to contour without gaping. Dare I say, they might be the most flattering pair of jeans I’ve ever tried on. The wider collection delivers a tightly edited capsule—spanning elevated T-shirts, shirting and outerwear. Next on my list? The white waxed canvas jacket perfect layered over floral cotton dresses and silk slips alike.

Shop the collection:

New In This Week

Vintage Florals

Florals, in spring? Predictable—yet somehow, they're exactly what my wardrobe is calling out for. After what feels like an endless winter, vintage-inspired blooms return in soft pastels and blurred upholstery-inspired prints. Designers including Chloé and Magda Butrym have doubled down, reimagining classic patterns in unexpected colour palettes and nostalgic silhouettes. From pared-back slip dresses to ’70s-inspired blouses, what better way to shake off winter than by incorporating this timeless print into everyday looks?

Shop my edit:

On My Radar

Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art at the V&A

(Image credit: V&A Press Office)

One of my favourite ways to spend the weekend is at the V&A Museum in London and this Sunday marks the launch of the UK’s first exhibition on Elsa Schiaparelli, showcasing over a century of both her designs and the Parisian fashion house's enduring legacy under current creative director Daniel Roseberry.

Featuring over 400 objects, including 100 ensembles and 50 artworks, as well as accessories, jewellery, paintings, photographs, furniture, perfumes and archive material, some of the highlights on display include the 1938 Skeleton dress, the only known surviving example (a part of the V&A's permanent collection), as well as the 1938 Tears dress, along with a hat resembling an upside-down shoe, all conceived in collaboration with artist Salvador Dalí. Daniel Roseberry’s more recent designs—including looks worn by Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa—will also be on dispaly.

Tickets are from £28 and are selling out so be sure to book fast on the V&A website.

In Case You Missed It...