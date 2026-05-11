Banana Beauty Is The Trend Taking Over Every 'Cool Girl' Brand—Rhode Started It, Prada Made It Official, And It's Not Going Anywhere

When Hailey Bieber recently launched her Rhode Caramalized Banana Peptide Lip Treatment, it solidified something I’d been thinking for a while: bananas are IN. And although Rhode's is the latest (now sold out) product to popularise the familiar yellow fruit, it's certainly not the first.

In fact, bananas have been making the rounds for longer than we realise. Rhode's innovation felt somewhat nostalgic, given we'd not long experienced the 'rebirth' of banana balms through brands such as Glossier and Prada.

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Glossier's Banana Pudding Balm Dotcom was born from a collaboration between the beloved millennial beauty brand and Magnolia Bakery, a NYC institution famed for its mouth-watering banana pudding. The formula tapped into something we've been seeing for a while now: the 'foodification' of beauty. This—intertwined with our love of all things gourmand—set the stage for a product that sold out globally.

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But Glossier weren't alone: just last year, Prada borderline broke the internet for its take on banana lip balm. A solid balm in lipstick packaging, the fashion house's offering smelled (and tasted) like sweet bananas, offering users a somewhat sensorial experience that blended scent, taste, and visuals. Inspired by banana foam sweets from childhood, this balm delivered a delicate shimmering tint upon application. Inspired by the viral launch, Prada even opened a banana-themed pop-up to celebrate.

However, these most recent forays into the humble yellow fruit aren't beauty's first: bananas have been trending for some time now. Ole Henriksen's eye cream and subsequent entire banana-inspired line have been a favourite of beauty editors for nearly a decade. Briogeo's banana-infused shampoo and conditioner have also been bestsellers for many years.

This hardly comes as a surprise, given that bananas are thought to have anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing, and antioxidant benefits for the skin and/or hair.

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Then there are the perfumers inspired by bananas. Fragrance brands such as 27 87, Borntostandout and Kayali have all let the fruit take centre stage within their elixirs, marking a turn towards slightly less 'conventional' notes in perfume as a whole.

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"For a long time, fine fragrance stayed within very traditional boundaries, but today’s consumer is far more open to experimentation and emotional connection, and banana brings both," agrees Mona Kattan, Chief Executive Officer at Kayali. "It has this incredible duality—it can feel nostalgic and comforting, almost like something from your childhood, but when reinterpreted through modern perfumery, it becomes incredibly sophisticated and nuanced."

Kayali Maui In a Bottle - Sweet Banana 37 Eau de Parfum £28 at Boots

For Kattan, using banana felt like an obvious choice in 'Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana 37,' says: "The banana note brings a creamy, sun-warmed softness, but it’s layered with florals, coconut, and warm accords to create something that feels elevated and wearable."

She continues: "What I love about banana is that it challenges perception. It’s a note people think they understand, but in fragrance, it evolves, it can open fresh and slightly green, melt into something creamy and addictive, and then settle into a soft, comforting warmth."

Whether you're reaping its skin and hair benefits or the delectable scent in your lip balm and fragrance, the banana is the beauty star of the moment —and I'm here for it.