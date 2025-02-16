An expert told me that we should all switch to a gentle cleanser during winter—I put these amazing ones to the test

If you do a quick online search for a cleanser you will find endless options, all promising to leave your skin clean and refreshed. While most will get the job done when it comes to removing dirt and grime, not all will work in the same way and the range in different formulations and ingredients is vast. If you have sensitive skin, I’m sure you’re already aware of this as if you opt for the wrong product, you could be left with irritation and discomfort.

Even if your skin isn’t usually very reactive to some stronger ingredients, you might find that cold wintery weather has left your skin feeling particularly dry and rough over the last few weeks, and your usual go-to wash suddenly feels a little harsh to use. If this is the case, it’s probably a good idea to switch to sensitive-friendly skincare that will nourish and soothe your face until it's back to its former glory again.

Thankfully these days, there are plenty of gentle cleansers available that will remove make-up and daily dirt, without disrupting your skin’s natural barrier or stripping it of the natural oils it needs to stay nourished and healthy. Whether you like foam textures, a silky balm or a classic cream face wash, I’ve rounded up some expert tips and some of the best and most gentle buys below that will keep your complexion looking and feeling its best.

The best gentle cleansers

1. Q&A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Q+A)

Q&A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £7.50 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Affordable + Calming + Quick to use Reasons to avoid - Doesn't always remove very stubborn mascara

I have long been a fan of the whole Q+A range, and this creamy cleanser is up there with my favourites. Oats have been used for centuries to soothe irritated skin, and this face wash is packed full of them as well as Vitamin E and ceramides. I apply it to dry skin and massage for a few minutes before rinsing away. You might need to repeat again if you have particularly heavy eye make-up on, but for every day use it's a great speedy clean. It has a lovely smooth feel and rinses away easily without any residue to leave cheeks soft and supple with zero sting.

2. Caudalie Vinoclean Gentle Foam Cleanser

(Image credit: Caudalie)

Caudalie Vinoclean Gentle Foam Cleanser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £18 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Quick foam texture + Lightweight on skin + Gorgeous scent Reasons to avoid - I find that I get through a bottle a little quicker than some other cleansers

The jumbo pump on this one creates a lovely instant foam, that then lathers up beautifully when applied to damp skin. It has a really light feel but works hard to melt away make-up and the calming botanical scent is wonderfully calming for the end of the day. The ingredients list includes sage, green grape and chamomile to hydrate while cleansing, so you can use regularly without any worry about a tight or dry finish on skin.

3. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Cetaphil)

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £11.50 at Boots Reasons to buy + Zero tightness on skin + Leaves cheeks feeling smooth + Can be used on face and body Reasons to avoid - Packaging is a little bit clinical

Cetaphil is one of those straightforward skincare brands that is well-loved by beauty editors and skincare fans alike, as it does exactly what you want it to do without any bravado or overly complicated ingredients. This cream cleanser is one of the bestselling products from the range and uses niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol to deep clean while being wonderfully hydrating and gentle on even very irritated skin. It can be used on your face and body and is equally as effective on hormonal teenage skin as it is on dry and dull-looking cheeks. It’s a great all-rounder for a gentle deep clean.

4. La Roche Posay Lipikar Cleansing Oil

(Image credit: La Roche Posay)

La Roche Posay Lipikar Cleansing Oil Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £20 at Boots Reasons to buy + Super gentle formula can be used on the whole family + Light and silky oil texture + Removes all traces of make-up Reasons to avoid - A little pricy compared to some other cleansing oils

Lots of people are put off by oil washes, as they worry they will make their skin shiny and block pores. This isn’t the case, as oils can attract excess oils from the skin, while effortlessly dissolving products and general grime. This silky oil wash will do the trick and is packed full of shea butter and niacinamide to calm any irritation and roughness at the same time. As with the rest of the range from this iconic French brand, it’s a winner for very sensitive skin types, and it’s even safe to use on babies.

5. Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Starter Pack

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Liz Earle)

Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Starter Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £20 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Luxury feel + Leaves skin dewy and bright + Cleans and exfoliates Reasons to avoid - The starter pack comes with just one cloth

This gorgeous face cleanser has earned itself a bit of a cult status over the last couple of decades as it works well to deep clean while feeling like a mini facial treatment at home. The smooth cream texture contains cocoa butter and rosemary and can be massaged over dry skin before swiping away with the soft muslin cloth that's been run under the hot tap for a few seconds. The combination of warm temperatures and textured cloth works to buff skin without any elbow work, and it removes every last trace of make-up while keeping skin squishy and with a healthy sheen.

6. Grown Alchemist Hydra Restore Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Grown Alchemist)

Grown Alchemist Hydra Restore Cream Cleanser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £33 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Luxe smell + Gently exfoliates while cleansing + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy

I recently discovered this gorgeous botanical cleanser from this new-to-me brand, and I was instantly impressed. It's infused with red seaweed extract, Vitamin B3, aloe and olive leaf, and is designed to mildly exfoliate dead skin, minimise the appearance of pores and wash away the day without causing any damage. I love the serum-like cream texture, and it smells absolutely amazing—my bathroom smelt like a posh spa after using it. It leaves my cheeks feeling squeaky clean and looking refreshed in just a couple of minutes.

7. Laneige Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Laneige)

Laneige Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £25 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Brilliantly hydrating + Can be used in two ways + Easily removes make-up and grime Reasons to avoid - Needs a few pumps of product to cover face and neck

This new gel cleanser has only been out for a few weeks but the whole MC beauty team are already massive fans. The light gel is packed full of hyaluronic acid, which works brilliantly to attract and hold onto moisture. The result? A clean and seriously hydrated complexion that feels soft and full of bounce. It can be rubbed over dry skin to melt away make-up, or lathered up with water—both work wonders to deeply cleanse while keeping skin nourished and protected.

8. The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Affordable + Super gentle + Removes very stubborn products Reasons to avoid - Would love a slightly bigger tin

This classic cleansing butter does exactly what it says on the little silver tin. The gorgeous buttery formula melts into the skin quickly and dissolves everything from mascara and my favourite lipstick to excess oil and SPF. It uses simple and natural ingredients to be extra gentle on sensitive complexions and camomile and shea butter are gorgeously nourishing on parched cheeks in need of a pick-me-up.

What are the most gentle types of cleansers?

Not sure where to start with the best formulations for sensitive skin types? I spoke to the founder of Dr Nyla Medispa and GP Dermatologist, Dr Nyla Raja about the most gentle types of face wash to go for and she explained :

"Choosing a gentle cleanser includes looking at the formula as it can make a significant difference. In general, cream and oil-based cleansing washes are the gentlest. If you are specifically concerned about sensitivity or irritation, then oil cleansers are a great option too."

Cream cleansers are typically rich and hydrating, containing moisturisers like glycerin or oils. They are ideal for dry or sensitive skin, as they clean without stripping the natural oils, leaving the skin feeling soft and nourished.

Gel cleansers are lightweight and tend to be less harsh than foaming cleansers. They can be hydrating or have a mild exfoliating effect depending on the ingredients. Gels work well for normal to combination skin types.

Foam cleansers are designed to be gentle and hydrating, although some can leave a drying effect on the skin. If seeking a gentle foam cleanser, look for one with ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile to avoid irritation.

Oil cleansers are the most effective for removing makeup and impurities and are amongst the gentlest cleansers that won't disrupt the skin's natural barrier. Oil cleansers are suitable for all skin types, including oily skin for this reason.

Which ingredients should you avoid if you have sensitive skin?

Dr Nyla explains: "For sensitive skin, it's important not to disrupt the skin's barrier which means avoiding ingredients such as fragrances, harsh alcohols, SLS, preservatives, AHAs/BHAs, citric acid, essential oils and benzoyl peroxide. Look for labels that say hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and designed for sensitive skin. If you're unsure about a new cleanser, patch-test before use."

Which ingredients should you look for in a cleanser for sensitive skin?

It can be overwhelming when it comes to researching the most gentle ingredients but Dr Nyla has some key goodies at the top of her list. She told me: “Look for calming ingredients in your cleanser such as glycerin, ceramides, squalane, green tea, rose water, chamomile and aloe vera.”

Should we all switch to gentle cleansers during the winter months?

Dr Nyla goes on to say: "Switching to a gentle cleanser in winter months is a good idea, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. This is due to winter environmental factors such as drier air conditions (from both outdoor winds and cold, and indoor central heating) leading to drier skin, and a weakened skin barrier from the environmental stress. In winter, the skin may produce less oil than in warmer months, leading to dryness that when combined with a harsher cleanser, can lead to the skin barrier being compromised."