There's no doubt that sensitive skin can be tricky to deal with, especially when temperatures plummet and skin barriers get compromised. Often presenting as dry, itchy, tight, red and flakey, sensitive skin isn't just annoying when it comes to wearing make-up but it's also uncomfortable. There are lots of things you can do to relieve sensitive skin, but one of the best ways is with the humble moisturiser, or more specifically with the best moisturiser for sensitive skin. The trick is choosing the right one for unhappy skin, and although it's great that there are so many creams out there to choose from, it sure can get confusing.

That's where I come in to help. I have rosacea, which means I'm prone to all the joys that sensitive skin has to offer. Since it's my job to test beauty products for a living, I've tried more than my fair share of moisturisers for sensitive skin, knowing exactly which are worth your money.

How to shop for sensitive skin-friendly moisturisers

As a general rule, there are a few things to look out for and others to avoid when it comes to moisturisers suitable for sensitive skin.

Look out for ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, allantoin, oatmeal, squalane and panthenol (to name a few), which work to hydrate, moisturise and repair the skin's barrier.

If your skin is ultra sensitive or your skin barrier particularly unhappy, it's best to avoid alcohol, fragrance, strong acids, vitamin C and retinoids. That's not to say you can't use those ingredients ever, but it's a good idea to strip your routine right back before slowly adding these ingredients back into your routine. Adding too much in too soon can cause further irritation.

Best moisturisers for sensitive skin, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Skin Rocks The Moisturiser

Skin Rocks The Moisturiser Best rich cream Today's Best Deals £58 at Skin Rocks Reasons to buy + Excellent ingredient list + Rich and hydrating without being too heavy Reasons to avoid - A little more expensive than high street buys

I've said it once and I'll say it again: Skin Rocks The Moisturiser is brilliant in its simplicity. It's one of the best, no nonsense creams out there and is worth every penny. With ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane, it's an excellent choice no matter your skin type but is particularly great for ultra fussy and dry skin types like mine. If you love this formula but find that you want even more moisture, try out the Skin Rocks Rich Cream.

2. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Baume

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Baume Best for skin in need of serious TLC Today's Best Deals £18 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Helps even the most angry skin + Doesn't clog pores Reasons to avoid - Very thick consistency

You know those moments when your skin is so angry you don't know what to do with it? Reach for La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast B5 Baume. I have about three of these dotted around my house at any given time. Because my skin is dry, and I don't get breakouts often, I can get away with slathering this on my face in place of a moisturiser when my skin is really dry. Otherwise, I'll press a small amount in over the top of another moisturiser. It's a sensitive skin must-have.

3. Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser

Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser Best affordable moisturiser Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals £3.80 at Boots Reasons to buy + Cheap as chips Reasons to avoid - No fancy packaging

If you've not got a big budget but want something comforting and moisturising, try this from Simple Skincare. There's nothing fancy about this formula, but that's exactly why we love it. Packed with ingredients like glycerin, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E, this lightweight moisturiser reduces irritation and relives dryness.

4. Culture Biome Calm Cream

Culture Biome Calm Cream Best for skin barrier repair Today's Best Deals £60 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Seriously soothing for the skin Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

Created by the founder of REN Clean Skincare so you know it's going to be good. The Culture Biome Calm Cream pretty much does as it promises; it helps reduce redness, soothe inflamed skin and overall calm an angry complexion. It is slightly thicker in consistency so tends to be one I use at night versus before make-up in the morning. The pump is a bit clunky so as you near the end, so it might require some annoying shaking out of the bottle.

5. E.l.f Pure Skin Moisturiser

e.l.f. Pure Skin Moisturiser Best for lightweight moisture Today's Best Deals £12 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Lovely before make-up Reasons to avoid - Might not be rich enough for everyone

I must be on my 4th or 5th tube of this stuff and I've seen the reviews for this basically saying it's "meh" and honestly? If you have sensitive skin a "meh" product is exactly what you need. And it's far from meh anyway. Is it the most dazzling skincare product out there? Nope. But that's not why it exists. With a formula packed with ingredients like ceramides, oat milk and niacinamide, it's exactly what your angry skin needs—it'll thank you later.

6. Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream

Dermalogica Stabilizing Repair Cream Best ceramide cream Today's Best Deals £65 at Face The Future Reasons to buy + Works to repair skin barrier quickly Reasons to avoid - Expensive

I wasn't sure how much I'd love this cream and almost didn't want to love it because it was more expensive than I'd typically spend on a cream, but my skin absolutely loved it. And who am I to argue with it? I can't fault it. Dermalogica has nailed the texture; it's rich without being greasy, yet it's lightweight and applies nicely to the skin. It contains a complex of ceramides that work to repair skin almost instantly; I noticed a difference in hydrating and less flakes the morning after using this cream. It's definitely on the expensive side but you don't actually need loads to see the benefits from it, pair it with a serum if you want to use slightly less of the formula.

7. Vichy Minéral 89 Moisture Boosting Cream

Vichy Minéral 89 Moisture Boosting Cream Best for oily skin Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Beautiful lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Definitely doesn't keep dry skin moisturised for 72 hours but in reality, who wouldn't moisture for 3 days?

It wasn't until fellow beauty editor and Marie Claire contributor Lucy Abbersteen raved about this that I actually tried it and she wasn't wrong in singing its praises. The beauty of this cream lies in its texture. It's not quite a gel but not quite a cream either, a delightful in-between.

I've been loving wearing this under make-up and it does an impressive job keeping my skin free from dry patches and tightness throughout the day. For added moisture, it works brilliantly with the brand's Minéral 89 Serum underneath.

8. Rhode Barrier Restore Cream

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £29 at Rhode Reasons to buy + Works well under make-up + Pairs with other skincare products well Reasons to avoid - Does leave a slight residue (but IMO that's not a bad thing) - Tube is a little small if you like to slather it on

Great at night and in the morning under make-up with a lovely soothing formula, this is what earns Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream as my all-rounder. It contains a cocktail of goodness for the skin: shea butter, squalane, peptides and niacinamide to soothe the skin barrier and give skin a hydrated, plump appearance. I love to use this after actives like my prescription azelaic acid treatment.

9. Beautypie Japanfusion Bio-Ceramide Deep Moisture Mask

Beautypie Japanfusion Bio-Ceramide Deep Moisture Mask Best for a little something extra Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Beauty Pie (with a membership) Reasons to buy + Hydrates the skin overnight + Great for many skin types Reasons to avoid - Need a membership to buy affordably

OK, I know technically this isn't a moisturiser, it's a mask, but it's brilliant as an overnight mask if your skin needs an extra layer of moisture. It's packed with ceramides and squalane, which works to hydrate the skin and I always wake up with skin that looks far from dry, irritated and red. Despite its thicker texture, it sinks into skin well and I don't find it leaves me feeling congested.

10. Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser Best gel moisturiser Today's Best Deals £11.59 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lovely lightweight, gel texture Reasons to avoid - Might not give enough hydration for some

If your skin needs some TLC but doesn't love rich creams, a gel textured formula is the way forward. This contains Aveeno's signature Prebiotic Oat, which instantly helps soothe and calm the skin. Out of all the moisturisers in the list, this one feels the most cooling on the skin. A little goes a long way and is great layered with other products to really pack on the moisture. It dries down really well, never leaving a greasy residue; ideal for oily and combination skin types.