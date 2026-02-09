Rethink Everything You Know About Dry Shampoo—These Lightweight Liquid Formulas Keep Oil at Bay for Days
Out with powders, in with liquids
Although my hairdresser has told me time and time again that using dry shampoo regularly isn't the best thing for my scalp health, it's an inevitable part of my beauty routine. I'll do anything I can to make a single blow dry last as long as possible, and my years of laziness have finally paid off in the form of my most recommended hair discovery—liquid dry shampoos.
We're all familiar with the best dry shampoos and powdery formulas that do a brilliant job at absorbing excess oil, but the one downfall is how itchy they can make your scalp. Not to mention the white residue often left behind that is tricky to truly brush out, and struggles to add more than an extra day to your scalp.
Since discovering K18's innovative liquid formula a couple of years back, I knew my basic dry shampoos had instantly become redundant. I made it my mission to try out a range of liquid dry shampoos, and can confirm that they are the holy grail of a speedy hair refresh with just a few pumps. There are still only a handful of brands experimenting with the liquid formula, but each of them are well worth trying out.
Does liquid dry shampoo work?
After using a liquid dry shampoo for years, I can confirm that they really do work. Although the name itself seems like an oxymoron, they do an incredible job at absorbing oil on dry hair without ruining your hairstyle or texture. These formulas come in spray bottles and come out in a mist. Liquid, yes, but lightweight enough to not disrupt the hair. Think setting spray over makeup.
The beauty of a liquid dry shampoo is how light it is on the scalp—I have thick hair but typically only need a few pumps to get my whole head under control. Wait 30 seconds or so after spritzing and rub into the scalp if you like, or leave as is. I find both ways of applying work equally as well, which is why these liquid formulas get my vote for extra low maintenance hair styling. Plus, most of them keep my hair looking fresh for two or three days after applying (which my old powdery aerosols could never).
Best liquid dry shampoos
I do feel slightly bad every time I recommend this dry shampoo to a friend, because it is pricey. Just under £50 for a 118ml bottle, to be precise. But I can say without any hesitation that this is the best dry shampoo on the market, hands down. It is something I would happily spend £48 on for the rest of time. But to put it into perspective, I've had my bottle for over a year and it's still going.
I only need a couple of spritzes to get rid of any oil, and it lasts for several days afterwards. That means I can stretch out any hairstyle for as long as I please (within reason). It doesn't leave a white residue on the scalp, and it requires minimal rubbing in—if any at all. It can be a little drying (naturally) but it does such an incredible job.
Although this formula is designed for reviving sweaty post-workout hair, it works great on oily hair too. Unlike other dry shampoos, it can be used from roots to ends to absorb oil and sweat at all stages, and it has a gorgeous fresh scent that provides a just-washed feel. Again, a little goes a long way with this formula where only a few spritzes are needed at a time.
It's not quite as heavy duty or drying as the K18, for example, but that means it is slightly more comfortable on the scalp. It may not last for days, but it's the ideal thing to tide you over until wash day and give your hair a fresh smell when it needs it.
Got2b's formula is a brilliant budget friendly option if you want to try out a liquid dry shampoo for the first time. It works in just the same way as the other brands—use a few sprays on your roots to absorb oil and rub in as needed. It leaves no residue at all and has a lovely scent to revive the hair.
I love how lightweight this spray is, and how quickly it gets to work. I do use a few more sprays than I do with other formulas, but it still doesn't build on the scalp like powdery formulas tend to on me.
Using micellar water to cleanse and absorb oil, R+Co's innovative formula does just what a good dry shampoo should, without any white residue or chalky feeling left on the scalp. It's completely transparent, so works for all hair colours too.
If you really want your hair to feel brand new, you can give your roots a quick blast with a blow drier after applying—but it works just as well when left to air dry too. Not too heavy or drying, it's the closest you'll get to a hair wash without actually jumping in the shower.
