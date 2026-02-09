Rethink Everything You Know About Dry Shampoo—These Lightweight Liquid Formulas Keep Oil at Bay for Days

Although my hairdresser has told me time and time again that using dry shampoo regularly isn't the best thing for my scalp health, it's an inevitable part of my beauty routine. I'll do anything I can to make a single blow dry last as long as possible, and my years of laziness have finally paid off in the form of my most recommended hair discovery—liquid dry shampoos.

We're all familiar with the best dry shampoos and powdery formulas that do a brilliant job at absorbing excess oil, but the one downfall is how itchy they can make your scalp. Not to mention the white residue often left behind that is tricky to truly brush out, and struggles to add more than an extra day to your scalp.

Since discovering K18's innovative liquid formula a couple of years back, I knew my basic dry shampoos had instantly become redundant. I made it my mission to try out a range of liquid dry shampoos, and can confirm that they are the holy grail of a speedy hair refresh with just a few pumps. There are still only a handful of brands experimenting with the liquid formula, but each of them are well worth trying out.

Does liquid dry shampoo work?

After using a liquid dry shampoo for years, I can confirm that they really do work. Although the name itself seems like an oxymoron, they do an incredible job at absorbing oil on dry hair without ruining your hairstyle or texture. These formulas come in spray bottles and come out in a mist. Liquid, yes, but lightweight enough to not disrupt the hair. Think setting spray over makeup.

The beauty of a liquid dry shampoo is how light it is on the scalp—I have thick hair but typically only need a few pumps to get my whole head under control. Wait 30 seconds or so after spritzing and rub into the scalp if you like, or leave as is. I find both ways of applying work equally as well, which is why these liquid formulas get my vote for extra low maintenance hair styling. Plus, most of them keep my hair looking fresh for two or three days after applying (which my old powdery aerosols could never).

Best liquid dry shampoos