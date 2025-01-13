I’m a mum of two beauty editor and these are the only skincare products I would use on my children
That I often use myself
A big part of parenting-life that nobody warns you about is how much stuff children accumulate over the years. I knew it would be messy, but within a few weeks of my son being born, our house quickly began to look like a toy shop showroom. As well as plastic cars, large pieces of Duplo and endless stickers on most surfaces in my home, I’ve also had to clear out some of my beloved beauty products to make way for child-friendly skincare in my bathroom. I’m actually not too sad about this part of the invasion though, as over the last five years of being a mum I’ve tried and tested plenty of the skincare products that I’d bought for my kids, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how nice they are to use, and how effective they can be.
When I say children’s skincare, I’m not talking about the alarming rise of the 'Sephora tweens' — teenagers and pre-teens unnecessarily using highly active skincare products— I simply mean all the essentials like shampoo and body lotions. I have used plenty over the last few years and I have genuinely liked using them.
When my son was small, he really struggled with eczema. His wrists and back of his knees were prone to irritation and inflammation, and he very often had dry and painful breakouts that needed extra gentle care. Because of this, I spent a lot of time researching the very best products for sensitive skin and opted for brands that catered for extra dry and delicate complexions.. Five years later, and thankfully his eczema has subsided a little, but I still stick with these formulas to avoid any flare-ups.
There have been times too, when my winter skin has felt particularly parched and rough and I've been in need of something super gentle yet nourishing, when I reach for these products too.
Best skincare for children
1. Aveeno Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream
Aveeno Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This has been such a dry skin saviour in our house over the last few years. I bought it for my son's eczema and while it didn't work miracles, it really helped to fix lighter patches of dryness on his arms and legs. It's packed full of oats (which have been used for centuries to soothe skin issues) as well as ceramides, which work to repair damage and lock in moisture. I used in on both children and I've used it many times when I've had chapped skin around my nose after a savage cold, or as a nourishing treatment for dry hands in the winter. It's an emollient cream which is designed to sit on the skin to protect it and keep moisture locked in. Because of this, its thicker than some other lotions so it can take a few minutes to absorb fully so I tend to use it in the evening or before bed.
2. Burt’s Bees Nourishing Baby Oil
Burt’s Bees Nourishing Baby Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I did a lot of baby massage with both my children, and this was definitely my favourite oil to use. It contains a blend of apricot and grapeseed oils and has a gorgeous fruity scent that lingers on skin beautifully. It left their skin soft and glowy, and I used it on my postpartum tummy a lot to ease stretch marks and irritation. It has a very silky and runny texture that glides over skin easily but absorbs fast without any stickiness. Its nice to swipe over legs during the summer for a quick sheen too.
3. Green People Berry Smoothie Shampoo
Green People Berry Smoothie Shampoo
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Green People is a great brand for any adults and children with sensitive skin as its all organic and free from harsh chemicals. This shampoo is filled with natural apple and berry extracts that give it a gentle yet sweet aroma and it lathers and rinses well without too much sting in their little eyes. I used it when I'd forgotten to pack my own shampoo while on holiday last year, and I was impressed with how soft and shiny my hair felt post-wash. I didn't bother buying anything else, and it worked wonders to deep clean my strands after a day at the beach.
4. Weleda Baby All Purpose Balm
Weleda Baby All Purpose Balm
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I used to stash this handy little tin of balm in my pram bag to apply to chins irritated by dribble or to protect noses in the cold, and it wasn't long before I was also using it on my lips to keep them soft during chilly weather, or swiping over cuticles that were looking a little worse for wear. It can be used for all kinds of skincare woes, and the organic formula is fragrance-free and infused with a blend of natural oils to protect and repair.
5. Nala's Baby Bubble Bath
Nala’s Baby Bubble Bath
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I was very lucky to be gifted with a few products from Nala's Baby after my daughter was born and I was instantly a fan. All the products are designed to be as gentle as possible and contain over 95% natural ingredients. The bubble bath foams up brilliantly for a fun-filled bath time with my little ones, but the oat and chamomile formula is also great on their skin. It has a clean and uplifting scent, and I've used it many times for a solo soak in the tub.
6. Child’s Farm Baby Moisturiser
Child’s Farm Baby Moisturiser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I discovered this cream when my son's arms first flared up as I'd read some amazing reviews online. It lived up to all the hype and we have worked our way through a lot of this over the last few years. It has a very fine texture to it that swipes on and absorbs quickly, and it feels instantly calming on itchy or very dry patches of skin. It has a delicate clean and fresh scent that isn't overpowering and the shea butter and vitamin E formulation really helps heal damage. I often use it on rough arms and legs that needs a quick hit of hydration and I'm always impressed with how much it helps minus any stickiness or mess.
7. This Works Baby Sleep Body Wash
This Works Baby Sleep Body Wash
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love the sleep range from This Works, and the baby collection is just as special. This soothing baby wash can be used on their body and hair and is packed full of calming lavender and chamomile that leaves our bathroom smelling like a spa. It's free from parabens and harsh nasties, but still lathers up brilliantly to keep them clean from top to toe. I adore the scent, and will use this one in the shower before bed to help me switch off after a busy day — its such a treat to use.
Why should we avoid using our everyday adult products on children?
Ever wondered how our everyday adult products differ to skincare designed specifically for children? I asked Child’s Farm Ambassador, Dr Anita Sturnham and she explained: "Adult skin cleansing products usually contain surfactants and detergents that work by removing dirt and oils which can deplete the skin barrier’s own lipids. I recommend choosing body washes that are specifically designed for children’s skin and that contain gentle surfactants and lots of skin conditioning and hydrating ingredients, which prevent the stripping of the skin’s natural oils that we often see with many body wash products."
How do the skincare needs of a child change as they get older?
Sturnham goes on to say: "As we age, our skin undergoes huge changes which alter its structure and function. I recommend using skincare products that are designed to support a child’s delicate, sensitive and developing skin."
- Newborn (Up to 1 year old) - "One of the main differences between infant and adult skin is the weakened skin barrier. A healthy and fully mature skin barrier keeps mositure locked in and the ‘bad stuff’, like bacteria, viruses and allergens, out. An infant’s skin barrier is still developing. Firstly, it has low levels of free amino acids in the top skin layer. These amino acids hold on to moisture in the skin and the lack of them makes infant skin susceptible to water loss, resulting in dryness and irritation.
A healthy skin barrier also has a protective layer on the surface, which we call the acid mantle. The pH of the acid mantle is slightly acidic but infants and young children have a neutral skin pH which results in depletion of the key enzymes necessary for a good functioning skin barrier. As infants do not make enough of their own moisturising lipids, the key to looking after their skin is to prevent further lipid loss and protect the developing skin barrier."
- Early Childhood (3-5 Years Old) - "In this age group the epidermal and dermal layers continue to thicken and lipid production increases in the skin. The acid mantle has formed, and the skin barrier is stronger and better able to retain moisture, but it is still prone to dryness and sensitivity, especially in areas like the face, neck and hands. As per my guidance for infants, you should continue to use gentle skincare products designed for children’s skin to wash with. You can support skin barrier function by using moisturising products with emollient, humectant and skin conditioning ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and glycerine, to look after your child’s skin."
- Late Childhood (6-12 years old)
"The skin continues to mature and becomes more like adult skin. The skin barrier is stronger and better at preventing moisture loss. Children in this age group are still prone to dryness and sensitivity, particularly during warmer weather and the colder winter months. Choosing products designed for children to wash and to moisturise with daily can be helpful to reduce the risk of inflammation and dryness. "
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
