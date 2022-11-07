Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It doesn't matter whether I'm wearing my journalist or make-up artist hat: the minute I mention that I know a thing or two about make-up, the questions will start.

More often than not, they centre around skin make-up. The thing that crops up again and again: how to make skin look great but, crucially, as if there's no make-up at play.

That caveat comes first, and then everyone without fail asks what the best foundation (opens in new tab) is, lots of people want to know whether to put on concealer or foundation first (opens in new tab), and more than a handful will say 'what's your favourite YSL foundation (opens in new tab)?' (you can substitute YSL for every other brand as I'm asked a variation of this question at least every week).

When anyone over 40 asks me, they'll often also mention something age-related: wrinkles, discolouration, the desire not to look 'too made up.' My answer to this is blanket: forget your age category and think instead of what your specific issues are. If your skin is dry, focus on that. If redness plagues you, that's the thing to tackle.

That said, there are common themes with skin that's getting older - like hydration taking a nosedive, pigmentation setting in, and wrinkles making themselves known.

I've used years of experiences of applying make-up to people of all different ages to narrow down what the absolute best foundation for mature skin over 40, 50, or 60+, and have added all the info you'll need to make an informed decision for your skin type and preferences, whatever your age.

And to make things even easier, I got in touch with some of the best pros in the business and asked them for their tips on application—you'll want to note these down.

Make-up artist, Andrew Gallimore's top tip:

"If you're concerned about keeping skin looking youthful, imagine a heart shape over your face—within that shape, you'll need the most coverage in general. Be sparing—don't pile on too much foundation to start with; if you add too much product, it'll look like a mask," advises make-up artist, Andrew Gallimore.

Make-up artist, Daniel Sadler's top tip:

"Try priming your foundation brush with moisturiser and then applying the base to it - this helps with application on more mature skin, plus the brush doesn't grab as much product so there's less wastage. Win, win," says make-up artist, Daniel Sandler.

Make-up artist, Jessica Kell's top tip:

"Skip shimmer and look or products which offer luminosity," suggests make-up artist, Jessica Kell, adding that "I would also use any concealer with the foundation to get a seamless blend rather than creating too many heavy layers which are more likely to move or go patchy."

The best foundations for mature skin

As a beauty editor and make-up artist, it's safe to say I know a thing or two about what makes for a really great foundation for mature skin. Not only do I quiz other make-up artists on their go-to formulas in my journalistic work, but I have also been applying foundation to faces of different ages for many years.

To test the below, I've looked for three markers of brilliance which is very helpful or skin that's maturing:

Hydrating formulas. All skin loses its capacity to hang onto water and oil as it matures, so a formula which gives some goodness back is ideal.

... But which aren't too slippery. Mature skin is also likely to have some wrinkles or textured areas, and the last thing you want is a greasy slick collecting in them.

An easily-spread formula, so application across skin is easy.

Below, you will find an edit of the very best foundations for mature skin which have truly stood the test of time, and which satisfy all the above criteria.

Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation SPF40

Best for serious hydration

(opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Serum Foundation View at Harrods (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) If your foundation always feels a little powdery and tight by the end of the day, this might well be the one you're looking for. I asked my 74-year-old mum who suffers from dry skin to take it for a spin and she reported back that it 'felt very nice on skin - like a moisturiser.' For Hydrates skin for hours on end

Natural-looking finish

Doesn't ever look dry or chalky on Against Doesn't offer lots of coverage

Slips around a little bit

Bulky packaging

Jones Road What The Foundation

Best for a minimal coverage, maximum glow

(opens in new tab) Jones Road What The Foundation View at Liberty London (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Think of this as a big whack of hydration with a sheer wash of skin blurring and perfecting ingredients that you can scoop out the pot every morning and apply with fingers. Seriously: this is the perfect low-maintenance, high-health finish foundation for skin. It doesn't look great if you keep adding layers, so if you need a little extra coverage, opt for a concealer, instead. For Contains skincare ingredients

Seriously nourishes

Offers great 'no make-up make-up' finish Against Coverage is very sheer

It doesn't build well - you'll need a separate concealer

The packaging is weighty so wouldn't be ideal for travel

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Best for high coverage without looking caked

(opens in new tab) View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This cult foundation is just a brilliant all-rounder, offering reliably medium to full coverage, without sliding around too much. One thing to be aware of: this one works best when you give skincare a little time to absorb before applying it, so pop on your skincare and all-important SPF (opens in new tab), go and make yourself breakfast, or reply to e-mails, then head back and put this on. For Covers quite a lot of redness

Looks great when applied with a brush or fingers Against You need to wait for skincare to soak in before putting on

The glass bottle is heavy in your make-up bag

Suqqu The Liquid Foundation

Best all rounder

(opens in new tab) Suqqu The Liquid Foundation View at Harrods (opens in new tab) View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) There's no getting around that this is a more expensive option, BUT skin is the biggest area of the face, and a little goes a long way, so if you want to invest, this would be a really good way to go. Expect your skin to look more even, smoother, more glowing: all the good stuff. For Looks like beautiful, healthy skin when on

It's very lightweight

The coverage is buildable Against It's pretty expensive

The glass bottle is a bit cumbersome and wouldn't travel well

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF30

Best Foundation For Mature Skin Over 40

(opens in new tab) View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Harrods (opens in new tab) While offering medium to fuller coverage (though remember you can always mix with your SPF or moisturiser to sheer out), this smooths and adds luminosity - plus it wears REALLY well. It's ideal if you're still battling acne or redness alongside starting to sprout wrinkles as it covers without killing that healthy glow. For Adds luminosity

Lasts well all day without moving

Mimics healthy skin very well Against You might need to add powder if you get shiny in areas to contain

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation

Best Foundation For Mature Skin Over 50

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation View at Harrods (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (UK) (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) This is a can't-go-wrong sort of foundation. Apply it with warm fingers for a seamless finish and it'll blend into your skin, leaving a medium veil of coverage with a bit of added healthy glow. In the mix is also hyaluronic acid, which acts as a humectant to keep hydration right at the surface of the skin. For Contains hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated

Adds glowing, medium coverage

Looks great when applied with fingers Against Offers medium coverage so would need concealer to cover any darker red patches

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

Best Foundation For Mature Skin Over 60