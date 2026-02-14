Andrea's It List: 6 Shoe Styles I'm Building My Spring Outfits Around

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

I love the quiet but transformative power of a great pair of shoes. From sculptural heels that elevate my favourite black trousers to refined flats that add elegance to my office looks, I often build my outfits around my favourite footwear.

This week I was asked by a friend and fellow shoe lover if I’d seen any great pairs worth investing in for Spring, so I thought, why not round up a few of my top picks that lean into the key shoe trends from the season. Here are 6 pairs I’d recommend.

Women's Loafer With Horsebit £810 at Gucci The simple loafer has been given an update this season with backless versions on the runways at Bottega Venata, Celine and Calvin Klein. My current favourites are these Gucci ones with horsebit detail, which can be worn both ways, back up or folded down. Inez Ballet Flat £268 at Reformation Ballet flats are not going anywhere this season so I’ll be investing in a practical pair that are elegant enough to wear to the office like these pretty oxblood ones from Reformation. I love the eel-embossed finish, square toe, and centre seam details too. Multicolour Cow Print Hair-On Ballet Pump £129 at Whistles I can’t resist an animal print - another key trend for the season - and am loving these cow print hair on ballet pumps from Whistles. They’re well-made for the price, and an easy statement piece to elevate my all black office looks. AEYDE Rory Leather Pumps £330 at Net-A-Porter There’s something so luxurious about white shoes. I recently bought these beautiful mid heel white ballet pumps from Ayede and have had so many compliments on them since. They’re the softest leather and really comfortable on thanks to the square toe and wide heel. Square-Toe Ankle Boots £229 at Arket A pair of croc leather ankle boots just might be the most versatile style around. Arket’s version with the elasticated sides are easy to wear and look way more expensive than they are. They also come in matte black, but the brown are my preference. Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots £149 at Dune It’s all about the great shape of the heel on this Dune black ankle boot. Wear this classic style with cropped jeans or trousers, although it will probably work with most of the pieces in your wardrobe.

LOULOU DE SAISON Maxi Dress £300 at Net-A-Porter Yes, it still feels like winter, but we’re actually on the brink of an exciting new season - Spring/Summer 2026 , which can only mean one thing: our Marie Claire Spring Summer trend report is now live . Last fashion week, we took notes on everything you need to know from the shows - New York, London, Milan and Paris - to bring you a concise guide for the season. From voluminous skirts to visible bras, subtle updates to statement pieces, we’ve got them all, including this beautiful Lou Lou de saison fringed maxi dress that gets my vote!