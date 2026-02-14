Andrea's It List: 6 Shoe Styles I'm Building My Spring Outfits Around
From sculptural heels to refined flats
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
I love the quiet but transformative power of a great pair of shoes. From sculptural heels that elevate my favourite black trousers to refined flats that add elegance to my office looks, I often build my outfits around my favourite footwear.
This week I was asked by a friend and fellow shoe lover if I’d seen any great pairs worth investing in for Spring, so I thought, why not round up a few of my top picks that lean into the key shoe trends from the season. Here are 6 pairs I’d recommend.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Yes, it still feels like winter, but we’re actually on the brink of an exciting new season - Spring/Summer 2026, which can only mean one thing: our Marie Claire Spring Summer trend report is now live.
Last fashion week, we took notes on everything you need to know from the shows - New York, London, Milan and Paris - to bring you a concise guide for the season. From voluminous skirts to visible bras, subtle updates to statement pieces, we’ve got them all, including this beautiful Lou Lou de saison fringed maxi dress that gets my vote!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite