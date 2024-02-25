I'm obsessed with cleansing balms; this is my hall of fame
I've tried dozens and these are the best
You know you take your skincare seriously when you actually look forward to washing your face in the evenings. And when you enjoy washing your face, the best cleansing balms should most definitely be on your radar. A mainstay in my skincare collection and in my opinion the best cleanser of choice for easily removing make-up and cleaning my face in my evening skincare routine. They are one of the best cleansers you can have in your skincare wardrobe.
Cleansing balms can be used on most skin types (so long as they are non-comedogenic) but arguably they work best if your skin is on the drier side as they're are super nourishing for the skin.
"Cleansing balms are great for dry skin types," says London-based Consultant Dermatologist and the author of The Skincare Bible, Dr Anjali Mahto. "Once massaged into the skin, they work to dislodge any make-up, pollution or sunscreen that is left on the skin."
Similar to cleansing oil, cleansing balms are great at removing tough eye make-up, and usually go on to dry skin, before emulsifying with water and rinsing away as a milky residue. It's these excellent make-up removing properties that make them a great first step in your double cleansing routine.
"Double cleansing involves using a cleansing oil, balm or micellar water to break down make-up, SPF and sebum on the surface of your skin first, then following it with a deeper water-based cleanse," explains Dr Anjali. "This removes sweat, bacteria and old skin cells. A second round of cleansing will clean much deeper into the pores to remove any impurities."
There are several reasons why I prefer a balm over other forms of cleanser. First, they are super easy to use, meaning dirt, grime and make-up from the day are a breeze to remove. Next, they feel incredibly luxurious to use; a good cleansing balm has a rich, buttery texture and usually smells like a spa, too.
How to use a cleansing balm
As mentioned, a cleansing balm does its best work at night-time, meaning you should reach for yours during your evening routine. As part of a double cleanse, this should act as your primary cleanse, removing make-up, pollution and dirt from the day.
Most cleansing balms work by being massaged into a dry face (including over closed eyes if you wear make-up there), before emulsifying with water. You then remove it with a wet flannel or muslin cloth. You're best off using warm water rather than boiling hot or freezing cold, as this will effectively tackle make-up, while still being gentle and soothing to skin.
The best cleansing balms 2024
If you're new to the world of cleansing balms, I like to think I am something of an expert. Over my lifetime, I've tried literally dozens of balms – some good, some OK, and a few truly exceptional – and have now selected my ultimate hall of fame.
I've tried each and every one of these at least a handful of times, have tested their efficacy and how enjoyable they are to use, and feel incredibly qualified to recommend the following for you to part your hard-earned cash with.
My criteria for the best cleansing balms is as follows:
1. They're easy to use, removing make-up and dirt effectively
2. They're enjoyable to use, whether it's a buttery texture and/or a delicious smell
3. They're made from reputable, effective ingredients
4. They're worth their price point
Best cleansing balms 2024
1. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in Green Fig
Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm
An absolute classic, this cleansing balm is truly hard to beat. It's well-known for winning countless awards and sitting atop the shelves of the biggest celebrities and skincare experts (plus a truck load of beauty editors), and for good reason.
This balm has a super smooth, rich texture that feels beautiful on skin and glides on effortlessly. A little goes a long way, meaning just one tub will last you months. The product tackles makeup removal with ease, and skin is left feeling super soft to the touch and never stripped.
My absolute favourite is the newest Green Fig iteration, which smells incredible.
2. The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
Perhaps my favourite affordable cleansing balm, this is super convenient to use thanks to its tube packaging. A cleansing balm in a tub feels only natural, but one like this is actually far more hygienic as fingers are not being dipped into the product every night.
Despite being less than a tenner, Inkey's bestselling cleanser seems far more luxurious than its price point suggests, meaning you can feel like you're in a spa for less. It takes off make-up and leaves skin feeling nourished, and features ingredients like 3% oat kernel oil and 1% colloidal oatmeal to soothe any redness or irritation, and prevent moisture loss from the essential skin barrier.
3. Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
My favourite luxe buy, this is a new addition to my hall of fame. Not only does it look luxurious with its blue and gold packaging, it also feels rich on skin, meaning it's worth the investment.
Augustinus Bader's balm is packed full of skin-loving ingredients like its Avocado-Olive Fruit Oil Complex, as well as the brand's patented TFC8® technology for keeping skin looking healthy and youthful.
Make-up is truly no match for the formula; I recently tried it with one of my toughest waterproof mascaras, and it was absolute child's play.
4. Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
If I had to pick a favourite, I may just lean in the direction of Beauty Pie's EPIC apricot balm. There are so many things to love about this, and if you are a member of Beauty Pie and haven't tried it yet (or are looking for a reason to sign up), you must order it ASAP.
First up, it smells absolutely incredible; the juicy apricot is fresh, but not overpowering. Next, the texture is incomparable, feeling more like a gorgeously rich gel-moisturiser than a cleanser. This results in skin feeling incredibly soft and nourished after use, meaning a secondary cleanse almost seems redundant (I said almost - please don't skip the next step).
The ingredients list features hard hitters like cold-pressed Rosehip Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil and vitamin E, all skin loving ingredients. A jar of this will last you an age, as you really don't need to use much.
5. FaceGym Wonder Cleansing Balm
FaceGym Wonder Cleansing Balm
This is another recent addition to the list, and I couldn't leave it out largely due to its texture. It's so wondrously thick and rich, feeling decadent on skin and making it a no-brainer for dry complexions.
Its ingredients list is focused around its clever collagen complex, which the brand says is years in the making thanks to revolutionary science. This means that as well as doing its job well as a cleanser, it also works to improve the skin's overall health and appearance to maintain youth.
6. Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Balm
Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Balm
Another brilliant buy that's available in a tube, I love Dr. Hauschka's Cleansing Balm for many reasons. The vegan formulation is ultra-gentle and made from natural ingredients such as apricot kernel oil, birch and chalk, meaning it's suitable for all skin types.
A small amount really goes a long way, even spreading across to remove eye make-up. The texture is also incredibly pleasant to use, starting as a balmy gel and ending as an emulsified milk.
7. Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser
Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser
Byoma's goal to create skin barrier-boosting products continued when it launched its first cleansing balm. Housed in a fun-looking yellow cube, this product is a must, particularly for those on a budget.
Despite being made from a blend of lightweight oils, it never leaves residue or an oily feeling to the skin, instead removing everything from make-up to SPF before being washed away. There are Barrier Lipids, restorative olive fruit extract and Grapeseed Oil in there for barrier protection, and the overwhelmingly positive online reviews of this one speak for themselves.
8. Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm
Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm
If you're a fan of Weleda's Skin Food moisturiser, you'll want to give this cleansing balm from the same line a good go.
Smelling the same and containing a similar line-up of ingredients (think sunflower seed oil, chamomile and pansy extracts), this is excellent for skin that's feeling dry or dehydrated and needs a shot of moisture.
And if you need any more reasons to invest, consider this: for skin that needs some extra TLC, you can apply this as a mask for ten minutes before massaging in to cleanse.
