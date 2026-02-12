Korean Jelly Mists Are Trending—Here’s Why They’re Different From Anything on the Market Right Now

Another day, another impressive K-beauty creation: this time, it's Korean jelly mists. Used like a face mist but akin to a serum, these products boast a unique texture and work wonders for dry skin and damaged barriers.

Here's what you should know, according to a K-skincare expert.

What exactly are Korean jelly mists?

Put simply: they do what they say on the tin. These are products that operate like a mist, but have the texture of a non-sticky, liquid-like "jelly", and include ingredients commonly associated with hardworking serums.

Interestingly, they're fresh to the skincare scene. "Jelly mists are something very new in the beauty industry and are very K-beauty driven," says Dr Christine Hall, aesthetic doctor at Taktouk Clinic and Korean skincare expert.

Hall notes that they "Sit somewhere between a thick hydrating toner and a thin serum," in terms of texture, making them appear 'jelly-like'. "They typically contain polymers or other agents that make a product more like a gel, which in turn makes the product more hydrating and less likely to evaporate."

How do they differ from 'regular' mists?

As mentioned, what primarily makes them different is their texture. While most face mists are a fine liquid, these have more of a thick gel design—but do still spray via a misting bottle and applicator.

They differ in terms of ingredients and delivery, too. As with much of K-beauty, the ingredients are innovative and skin barrier-friendly, and they tend to include ingredients that you would associate more with a serum. However, due to their texture and application method (spritz then 'pat' into the skin), they are still efficacious when used this way. Common ingredients include PDRN, collagen, exosomes and centella.

What are the key benefits of jelly mists?

Dr Hall highlights jelly mists as a brilliant alternative to both traditional mists and serums. Against the former, they work harder—they don't just refresh the face, but also include more targeted ingredients and deliver actual penetration. They're also easier to use and don't require cotton pads or fingers, unlike serums (although tapping the product in can help with absorption).

But mostly, "they are very hydrating," the expert adds. "They’re especially good for oily, acne-prone skin, because many of them don’t contain much oil."

How should you use them in your routine?

Above all, jelly mists are brilliant multitaskers. "They work well with other products and sit nicely under or over makeup," says Hall. "In your routine, they would come just before your serums. So, if you still want to use a toner, use your toner first—but these could replace the toner or essence step completely. And of course, you can also use them for spritzes and top-ups during the day."

As it stands, jelly mists are a relatively new product category (even in Korea), meaning there isn't a huge range on offer in the UK yet. Both Medicube and Dr Althea's formulas are available here, though, with undoubtedly more to come.