The Supplements for Skin Worth Taking, According to the Experts

As someone who has experienced rough texture and dull skin for most of their life (not to mention a decade-long bout of adult acne), my quest for clear, healthy-looking skin has often felt never ending. Having tried pretty much every serum , moisturiser , cleanser and treatment on the market, it was only when I started using the best supplements for skin that I really noticed a difference.

But the skin supplement market is not so straightforward. Yes, their rise in popularity in recent years has introduced a plethora of genuinely effective options, but the market has become somewhat saturated lately. So, how to filter through the noise and find the best supplements for skin that truly deliver? I asked the experts. Find their advice below and keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

Best supplements for skin, at a glance

What should I look for when buying supplements for skin?

"The most effective formulas are built around ingredients that support collagen synthesis, reduce inflammation, balance hormones, and protect against oxidative stress," states Jacqueline Young, Holistic Facialist and skin health expert.

There are certain ingredients to look out for which target different skin concerns. Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, highlights a few key ones: “collagen peptides may help improve elasticity and reduce fine lines, while vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis and antioxidant protection. Other nutrients worth looking for include vitamin E and selenium, which help protect against oxidative stress; zinc, which supports skin repair and barrier function; and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve hydration.”

If you’re looking to tackle acne with your skin supplements, Dr Tina Tian, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Dermatology Clinic Oxford , highlights how the gut–skin axis is an increasingly active area of research on this topic. “Acne has been associated with differences in gut microbiome diversity,” she shares, “and oral probiotics have shown modest benefits in some clinical trials. While this does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it is an interesting and biologically plausible link.” No matter what your skincare goal, the experts agree on one thing: your focus should be on supplements containing nutrients with strong research supporting skin health.

What should I avoid when buying skin supplements?

When it comes to ingredients, it’s important to avoid unnecessary fillers, binders and additives. According to Lola Biggs, Registered Dietitian at Together Health , “these can dilute the quality of a supplement and, in some cases, counteract its benefits and irritate the gut.” Dr Perry also advises avoiding “superfoods”, as these often carry inflated claims and little real benefit. Don’t forget the golden rule,” says Biggs, “if you can’t recognise the ingredients on the back as food, your body might struggle to recognise them too”.

Dr. Jonquille Chantrey, Surgeon, Published Global Thought Leader and Founder of ØNE aesthetic studiø , also points out the rise of celebrity biohacking within the supplement space: "whilst this has accelerated curiosity about healthspan, it has also created confusion and physiological fallout, reinforcing the need for clinically moderated, evidence-based longevity strategies.”

"When it comes to skin supplements,” she continues, “safety and relevance matter far more than trends. Supplements should sit within a wider, personalised treatment plan based on assessment, not guesswork.”

Are expensive skin supplements more effective?

Not necessarily. While it’s easy to be wowed by fancy-sounding ingredients and new technologies, you still can see impressive results with more affordable key ingredients. “Budget doesn’t have to be a barrier,” insists Dr. Perry, “simple, affordable options such as vitamin C, zinc, and omega-3 capsules can provide noticeable benefits over time. Mid-range options may include collagen powders or capsules combined with antioxidants, while premium formulas often feature clinically studied ingredients and convenient dosing, though these aren’t strictly necessary for effective results.”

It’s also often the small (often free) healthy choices we make day-to-day which can have the biggest impact on our skin. “Supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy lifestyle” Dr. Perry points out, “a nutrient-rich diet, sun protection, adequate sleep, and proper hydration remain the foundation of healthy skin.”

Lovely stuff. Now you’re all clued up on the best supplements for skin, we’ve rounded up the best options - at all budgets - for you to shop below.

Best supplements for skin in 2026

1. Pura Collagen Glow+

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pura Collagen Glow+ Best collagen supplement Specifications Type of supplement: Powder Key ingredients: Collagen, hyaluronic acid, biotin and vitamins Today's Best Deals £28.62 at Amazon

Collagen is one of the top ingredients listed when speaking about the best skin supplements, and Pura’s offering comes expert-approved: “I love this supplement as it combines collagen and vitamin D with other skin supporting ingredients. It’s also reasonably priced at around £40/month and contains Verisol® at 10g per serving, plus supportive ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin D, hyaluronic acid, zinc, and modest (not excessive!) amounts of biotin—this is significantly less expensive than many comparable products while using evidence-based collagen peptides.” - Dr Tina Tian, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Dermatology Clinic Oxford.

2. Aegles Clear Skin Complex

(Image credit: Aegles)

Aegles Clear Skin Complex Best supplement for acne Specifications Type of supplement: Capsules Key ingredients: SkinAx²™, vitamins A, D3, C and zinc Today's Best Deals £33 at Aegles

This skin supplement has gone viral on social media - and for good reason. It tackles the 3 main causes of hormonal acne head on: hormone imbalance, poor gut health and blood sugar instability. It’s currently the only UK supplement formulated with SkinAx²™, which is clinically proven to increase skin luminosity and elastin while tackling acne, redness and dark circles. The brand’s website is full of rave reviews from customers, attributing the improvement in their acne to the unique formula. Plus, the jar will look very chic in your bathroom cabinet (because these things matter too).

3. Epetōme synbiotic duo cap

(Image credit: Epetōme)

Epetōme synbiotic duo cap Best supplement for your gut Specifications Type of supplement: Capsules Key ingredients: Bacterial strains, FOS fibre, vitamin D, zinc and biotin Today's Best Deals Shop at Epetome

Epetōme's synbiotic duo cap, created by BSC qualified nutritionist Emily English (AKA Em the Nutritionist ), is a gut-health supplement backed by science-led nutrition. With studies suggesting a strong link between gut health and clearer skin, a more balanced digestive system is just the start of the benefits this clever supplement offers. One daily dose contains 11 clinically trialled bacterial strains alongside FOS fibre, vitamin D, zinc and biotin, so it’s packed with skin-boosting ingredients and technologies. It’s currently sold out (yes, it’s really that good), but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock right here .

4. Ancient + Brave True Omegas+

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ancient + Brave True Omegas+ Best Omega 3 supplement Specifications Type of supplement: Capsules Key ingredients: Algae-derived omega-3 fatty acids and seabuckthorn omega-7 Today's Best Deals £32 at Amazon

For Angela Marsh , Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner, Menopause & Nutrition Coach, Ancient + brave is one of her top skin supplement brands, as it works closely with scientists, pharmacists, nutritionists, dermatologists, and medical professionals, and places ethics and integrity at the centre of its formulations. She shares, Ancient + Brave supplements are “not only affordable and accessible, but they are transparent about their ingredients, testing processes, and clinical trials, and the brand’s website clearly shows their research, ethical manufacturing practices, and sustainability commitments.”

I’ve used and loved quite a few Ancient + Brave supplements in my time (their collagen and hydration powders are excellent), and the True Omegas capsules are next on my list to try. Enriched with Omega-3 and Omega-7, they reduce inflammation, boost hydration, support gut health and promote hormonal balance. Yes please.

5. AG1

(Image credit: AG1)

AG1 Best greens supplement Specifications Type of supplement: Powder Key ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin B complex, gut-friendly bacteria Today's Best Deals £59 at AG1

In the market for a great-tasting greens powder for overall health (and a boost for your skin)? I’d highly recommend AG1. A new greens powder to me, it tastes amazing - like caramelised pineapples - and I’ve noticed a big improvement not only in my skin’s clarity and brightness, but also my energy levels, digestion and focus since I started implementing it into my morning routine. It’s packed full of vitamins and gut-friendly bacteria which all support clearer, brighter, more hydrated skin. I’m a fan.

6. Wild Nutrition Complete Beauty Support

(Image credit: Amazon)

Wild Nutrition Complete Beauty Support Best supplement for skin, hair and nails Specifications Type of supplement: Capsules Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, biotin, selenium, vitamin C and zinc Today's Best Deals £39 at Amazon

I’ve used Wild Nutrition’s supplements for years now (the brand’s Pregnancy and New Mother multivitamins helped me through a testing postpartum period), and the Complete Beauty Support supplements have transformed my skin, hair and nails in recent months. The small capsules are tasteless and easy to swallow, and my skin is arguably glowing more now than it did during my pregnancy.

These supplements come expert-approved, too: “Wild Nutrition's skin-focused supplements combine vitamins like vitamin C and E, biotin and trace minerals that are directly linked to collagen support, barrier health and antioxidant protection.” - Jacqueline Yong , Holistic Facialist and Skin Health Expert.

7. Diso® Derma Skin & Hair Supplements

(Image credit: Diso Derma)

Diso® Derma Skin & Hair Supplements Best dissolvable skin supplement Specifications Type of supplement: Dissolvable strips Key Ingredients: Collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E Today's Best Deals £15.99 at Amazon

If you’re not a fan of swallowing pills or dissolving powders into liquid, Diso Derma’s vitamin strips might be the perfect option. Simply place a strip on your tongue and allow it to dissolve. With a watermelon flavour, it’s a much easier (non) pill to swallow than many supplements I've tried in the past. The vegan and sugar free strips are infused with collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamins A & E, and antioxidants to nourish the skin and promote suppleness and bounce.

8. Onovo Deep Cleanse

(Image credit: Onovo)

Onovo Deep Cleanse Best skin supplement for calming inflammation Specifications Type of supplement: capsules Key Ingredients: Spirulina, chlorella, milk thistle, green algae and zinc Today's Best Deals £31 at Onovo

This supplement contains botanical blends, antioxidants and green algae which all work together to provide a number of benefits to your skin and overall health. With regular use, it flushes out toxins, strengthens the gut-skin axis to promote clearer skin, reduces redness and inflammation, balances oil production and even helps to clear acne scars.

9. Together Health Beautiful

(Image credit: Holland & Barrett)

Together Health Beautiful Best skin supplement with wholefood ingredients Specifications Type of supplement: Capsules Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacin and silica Today's Best Deals £16.99 at Holland & Barrett

For those prioritising the ‘cleanest’ ingredients above all else, this supplement combines 12 skin-supporting wholefood vitamins, minerals and extracts, making it a great choice. It’s also entirely free from pesticides, herbicides, fillers, allergens and artificial additives - impressive!

I’ve noticed a boost in my skin’s hydration, brightness and smoothness since using these (that would be down to the hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacin and silica), and I’m confident in taking them knowing they use only the cleanest ingredients.