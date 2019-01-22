You can even snog like a horny teenager

There are times in life when you need your lips to pack a proper punch – with the colour and the staying power. In such instances, even the best lipstick or best lip gloss just won’t cut it. What you need is a product that provides long-lasting colour that won’t budge no matter what you throw at it – drinking, eating, even snogging. What you need is one of the best lip stains the beauty industry has to offer.

You would be forgiven for thinking that lip stains and lip tints are the same thing, but friends you would be wrong. Let us enlighten you – a lip tint gives more of a wash of colour, whereas a lip stain looks and acts very much like your favourite lipstick, you just don’t have to top it up as often. So in a way it’s a pretty handy money-saver.

What lips stains have in common with the best lip tints is that you really have to prep your lips before applying your stain.

The best lip stains: pre-application tips



Whenever applying colour to your lips it’s important to have a good base. Central heating, cold and windy weather conditions can leave our lips looking and feeling dry, cracked, flaky and rough.

Combat this by using a gentle lip scrub such as Laura Gellar Lip Strip Smoothing Sugar Scrub, £13 Fabled or splash out on the By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Scrub, £26 Fabled.

After you’ve done that coat your lips in the best lip balm, to give your lips a much needed moisture-boost and wait at least 15 minutes before applying your lip stain.

We’ve done the reseach, trialled them all and these are by far the best lip stains on the market. So what are you waiting for? Scroll to find your favourite…