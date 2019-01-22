You can even snog like a horny teenager
There are times in life when you need your lips to pack a proper punch – with the colour and the staying power. In such instances, even the best lipstick or best lip gloss just won’t cut it. What you need is a product that provides long-lasting colour that won’t budge no matter what you throw at it – drinking, eating, even snogging. What you need is one of the best lip stains the beauty industry has to offer.
You would be forgiven for thinking that lip stains and lip tints are the same thing, but friends you would be wrong. Let us enlighten you – a lip tint gives more of a wash of colour, whereas a lip stain looks and acts very much like your favourite lipstick, you just don’t have to top it up as often. So in a way it’s a pretty handy money-saver.
What lips stains have in common with the best lip tints is that you really have to prep your lips before applying your stain.
The best lip stains: pre-application tips
Whenever applying colour to your lips it’s important to have a good base. Central heating, cold and windy weather conditions can leave our lips looking and feeling dry, cracked, flaky and rough.
Combat this by using a gentle lip scrub such as Laura Gellar Lip Strip Smoothing Sugar Scrub, £13 Fabled or splash out on the By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Scrub, £26 Fabled.
After you’ve done that coat your lips in the best lip balm, to give your lips a much needed moisture-boost and wait at least 15 minutes before applying your lip stain.
We’ve done the reseach, trialled them all and these are by far the best lip stains on the market. So what are you waiting for? Scroll to find your favourite…
L’Oreal Paris Tinted Lip Oil, £8.99 Superdrug
Yes it says it's a 'tint' on the packaging, but that's because it goes on like a wash of colour, then develops as time goes on, so that you're left with just-bitten lips. It's super sweet smelling too. Perfect for summer.
Smith & Cult The Tainted Lip Stain, £22 Fabled
If you prefer the matte look, you'll love this stain. When applied it gives you matte lips of dreams, then as it dries down you're left with a beautiful slick of colour.
Clarins Water Lip Stain, £19 Boots
Don't look at this transparent liquid and think that it won't leave a mark.
Armani LIp Magnet, £30 House of Fraser
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo, £26
The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain, £8
Another watery formula that you can use on your cheeks as well. Emma Watson is a huge fan.
Nars Powermatte Pigment Lipstick in Call Me, £23 John Lewis
What makes this Nars lip stain so brilliant is the applicator wand. It's a super pointed tip so that you can be really precise with your application. Once you've nailed that, it'll be there for hours on end.
Tom Ford Patent Finish Lip Colour in True Coral, £28 John Lewis
For those not keen on the matte look and who prefer the high shine look, look no further than Tom Ford's offering.
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Vernis A Levres Glossy Stain 12 Pink Coral, £25 Fabled
There is so much goodness in this little bottle - the slanted, soft bristled tip makes for perfected application. The formula melts into your lips like balm. And it lasts and lasts.