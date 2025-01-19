I'm calling it—this is the best serum on the planet for dewy, bouncy and smooth skin

I’m sure you’ve heard the hype around hyaluronic acid. The deeply hydrating ingredient acts as a natural humectant and can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, to keep skin hydrated and plump. It's generally regarded as one of the most effective ingredients in the skincare world—one that all skin types benefit from.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate the moisture marvel into your routine, but I’d say applying it via a serum is by far the most effective way to use it. A hydrating serum has a finer texture than a cream and is designed to penetrate deep into the layers of the skin rather than sitting on top of it. As a beauty editor, I have tried and tested dozens and dozens of serums over the years, including some of the very best hyaluronic acid serums, and I promise you that the L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum, is by far the best.

After huge success in the US, L'Oréal Paris launched the serum in the UK in 2020. I vividly remember trying it for the first time and gushing about it with my colleagues over the following days. It was an instant hit with all of us and I have been buying and using it repeatedly ever since. Whenever I'm asked for product recommendations, this serum is always at the top of my list.

Why am I such a fan? L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum is designed to be an anti-wrinkle product, and uses a potent formula that contains 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid as well as a micro hyaluronic acid (that gets into the deepest layers of the skin), and glycerin, which all work to hydrate and smooth the surface of skin. The results? Smoothed fine lines and a renewed bounciness. I massage in a couple of drops in the morning before my day cream, and I love how quickly it absorbs. My skin instantly feels supple and soft and looks healthy and radiant. It's lightweight, quick to use and makes a huge difference to how my skin looks.

Its hydrating abilities are second to none and I come to rely on it even more in the depths of winter when my complexion is more prone to dry and dehydration spells. It's hands down the best hyaluronic acid product I’ve ever used.

The pipette applicator makes applying it easy—it dispenses just the right amount of product to cover my face and neck. The serum has a very fine and slippery texture, so be careful not to apply too much – just one squeeze of the pipette will be enough.

The serum itself is completely clear, and blends onto skin invisibly with a gorgeous glowy finish that makes for a healthy-looking base before any other products. The sheer sheen it creates shines through lighter base products, and its great for pepping up a dull complexion on those no-makeup days. Whilst it works incredibly well on drier skin types, it's lightweight enough to suit those with oily and combination skin too. Remember, skin producing excess sebum can also be dehydrated. It’s a great all-rounder and compatible with any skincare routine.

For me, this silky smooth serum ticks all of my skincare boxes. It's easy to use, instantly perks up my complexion, and works wonders to battle rough texture, fine lines and dullness. Oh, and did I mention you get all of this for less than £25?! I am a very proud member of this hydrating serum's fan club. Join me, won't you?