If you're wanting to tackle fine lines around your eyes, these are the products you need

If you're looking for the best eye cream (opens in new tab) to help with fine lines and under-eye wrinkles (opens in new tab), then you've come to the right place. There is a wide range of eye creams out there to treat everything from puffiness to dark circles, but when it comes to fine lines, it can be hard to know where to start.

But not to fear, as we've spoken to the experts to find out exactly how an eye cream can help. We've also put some of the most popular formulas to the test to see if they really work. For more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best caffeine eye creams (opens in new tab) and the best retinol eye creams (opens in new tab), too.

Can an eye cream help reduce fine lines?

First things first, can eye creams actually help? According to Dr Fazeela Abbasi, dermatologist at Euromed Clinic Dubai (opens in new tab), they absolutely can. "The skin around the eye area is about four times thinner than the skin on the rest of the body, so it can show the signs of aging more quickly and needs to be given special attention," she says.

That being said, it's worth noting that no eye cream will ever completely get rid of fine lines, but they can definitely treat the area to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

What is the best eye cream for wrinkles?

So, now that we know what these eye creams can do, which ones should you go for? "Retinol is the rockstar ingredient when it comes to fighting the signs of ageing," says Dr Abbasi. "It stimulates cell turnover and this unveils new, brighter and more even-toned skin. It also helps to slow the natural collagen breakdown and stimulates neocollagenesis (collagen production) and elastin supplies. All of these actions can make the eye contour area look more youthful."

Make sure you are being careful when using this ingredient around the eyes, as because the skin is so delicate, it could cause irritation. Don't apply it directly onto the eyelids, but instead focus on the under-eye area and the sides of your eyes.

If you don't want to use retinol, Abbasi recommends looking for an eye cream that contains either hyaluronic acid or caffeine. Hyaluronic acid can boost hydration levels, making the eye area appear more plump, and caffeine can help enhance circulation.

The best eye creams to buy now

We've been putting lots of different eye creams to the test, and the below formulas are some of our favourites to help tackle those fine lines around the eye area. We've tested all of the below products, taking into consideration their price, efficacy, packaging and results.

1. Olay Hyaluronic Acid 24 + Vitamin B5 Day Eye Gel Cream with Niacinamide

Reasons to buy + More affordable + Lightweight on the skin + Hydrating Reasons to avoid - Not the best packaging

This eye cream from Olay is more of a gel than a cream, and feels absolutely amazing on the skin. It's super refreshing and the under-eye area is left feeling ultra hydrated. It's also lightweight, so great for using under make-up. The big plus? It's packed with hyaluronic acid so skin is left looking plump.

2. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Reasons to buy + Contains a time-released retinol to ease irritation + Blended with cotton wool grass extract for extra hydration Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Bulky packaging

If a retinol eye cream is what you're after, you can't go wrong with this one from Murad. It has been designed to help minimise the signs of ageing, with all ages and even sensitive skin in mind. It also provides a kick of hydration to reduce dryness and irritation that can be caused by retinol products. When using, we found that it tackled puffiness too.

3. SkinCeuticals Anti-Wrinkle A.G.E. Eye Complex

Reasons to buy + Really hydrating + Sinks into the skin quickly + Works to smooth fine lines Reasons to avoid - Very, very expensive

This eye cream by SkinCeuticals is unlike anything we have used before. The consistency is very unique, and feels like a hard balm that turns into a moisturising cream as soon as it comes into contact with your skin. It has a thicker texture that leaves the eye area feeling silky soft, yet it sinks into the skin quickly. The formula is enriched with blueberry extract to smooth out fine lines and Proxylane to replenish vital hydration.

4. The INKEY List Retinol Eye Cream

Reasons to buy + Affordable + Contains retinol and hyaluronic acid Reasons to avoid - Not the prettiest packaging

This is a great retinol eye cream at an even greater price. The consistency is also a little thicker than other formulas, but it felt more hydrating which is always a plus when it comes to retinol. Our skin felt soft and smooth after one use, so we can't wait to see the long term results.

5. Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream

Reasons to buy + Whipped consistency + Cooling on the skin + Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not as hydrating as others

Youth To The People has created the Dream Eye Cream, designed to hydrate the eye area and visibly smooth the appearance of fine lines. It has a really nice consistency, somewhere between a gel and a cream, which feels cooling on the skin. Definitely a good option for those tired mornings. It doesn't contain any fragrance so it's gentle on the eye area, and the formula is infused with gogi stem cell to stimulate cell renewal. The only downside was that we didn't find it as hydrating as other formulas, but we love using this in the morning and then swapping it out for a more hydrating cream at night.

6. By Terry Hyaluronic Global Eye Serum

Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Cooling metal applicator Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This eye cream is designed to target fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It contains a combination of hyaluronic acids for deep hydration, and it is also enriched with caffeine to help enhance circulation. A real winner all round. Plus, the metal applicator feels amazing to use.