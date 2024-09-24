I’m rubbish at eye make-up, but these 9 eyeshadow sticks make me feel so polished—with *zero* skill required

My make-up habits have always been pretty low-maintenance, but I’ll admit that I’m probably lazier than most when it comes to eye make-up. While most people would claim mascara to be their desert island beauty product, I see it more as something to be slicked on for special occasions. Instead, most days, my lashes and lids are totally make-up-free. However, there’s something about the transition from summer to autumn that always has me reassessing my beauty choices. My skin tints and bronzers tend to get put away in favour of fuller foundations and creamy blushes—more hydrating formulas are just what my skin needs as the weather gets colder—and I find myself gravitating towards more polished make-up looks. And there’s one product in particular which I swear by for taking a low-maintenance make-up look up a level with minimal effort required—eyeshadow sticks.

“Modern eyeshadow sticks tend to be very long-wearing as well as having some hydration in them,” explains make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto . “The key thing that really makes them stand out though is their blendability and that they’re so easy to use. They make make-up accessible, whatever your skill level.” Indeed, as someone who is utterly useless at even the most basic of make-up techniques, my key criteria for products that reach my make-up bag is that they have to be foolproof to apply, make me look more polished than I did before, and have longevity so I don’t have to touch them up throughout the day. And the best eyeshadow sticks offer all that and more.

The best eyeshadow sticks

1. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick

Reasons to buy + Glides on and blends easily + So many shades and finishes Reasons to avoid - Takes some time to set

If you hear the words eyeshadow stick then chances are it’s this iconic product from Laura Mercier that springs to mind first—and it’s no surprise when the formula is as good as it is. As someone with hooded eyes, I don’t have much eyelid space to play with so not only can application be tricky, but keeping the shadow in place without it transferring is a big ask too. Thankfully, this eyeshadow glides on like an absolute dream, delivering intense pigment that blends out effortlessly. And once it’s on it’s not going anywhere. This stuff lasts without any creasing, smudging or moving. A dream.

2. e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Eyeshadow Stick

Reasons to buy + Long-wearing and crease-resistant + Available in mattes and shimmers Reasons to avoid - Slightly dry by the end of the day

In my experience I don’t think that the high street has really cracked eyeshadow sticks yet and, therefore, the best ones tend to come with a mid-range or premium price tag. However, this affordable option from e.l.f. is one of the few budget-friendly options that I think holds its own. It has impressive longevity—even on my oily eyelids I can apply it in the morning and the colour is still there at the end of the day. However, I’m not sure that very dry or mature skin types would find this the best option as I do think it starts to dry out a few hours in. That aside, if you want something that’s creamy, easy-to-apply and comes in a multitude of textures and hues then you really can’t go wrong with this £6 option.

3. Vieve Eye Wand

Reasons to buy + Wearable everyday colours + They don't dry down too fast—plenty of time to blend Reasons to avoid - More shades please!

These are one of my personal favourite eyeshadow stick formulas, but Lisa swears by them too in her kit. “The Vieve eye wands have a really creamy texture and you’ve got a good amount of play time with them,” Lisa explains. “They’re like a giant crayon, so you can blend them out really easily which makes them really convenient to use—and you can wear them as a wash of colour or you can build it up into a bolder look.” Once they're on though, they're there for the long haul - so do each eye at a time, don't apply to one lid then the other and then start blending.

4. Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

Reasons to buy + Really does not budge + Layers up well if you want a more dramatic eye look Reasons to avoid - It's mainly neutral shades

If you have oily eyelids and find that your eye make-up tends to disappear by lunchtime then these cream eyeshadow sticks from Fenty Beauty are the perfect solution. They have a waterproof formula so they really do stick around all day long, no matter if it’s humid or raining outside. They’re easy to use too—just twist them up then apply directly to your eyelids and blend out the edges. They don’t dry down immediately, so you’ve got time to get the product where you want it, but once they’re dry they are locked in place for the day. Plus, they double up as a pretty easy eyeliner if you don’t want an all-over eyeshadow look.

5. By Terry Ombre Blackstar Eyeshadow

Reasons to buy + Feels really creamy and hydrating + Contains brightening pearl extract Reasons to avoid - Slightly slippier than other formulas

Cream eyeshadows generally make a great option for dry or more mature skin types and the By Terry eyeshadow stick is one of the most hydration and creamy formulations around. The star ingredient is Tahitian black pearl extracts which are naturally rich in fortifying calcium and proteins that help to nourish and care for delicate and dehydrated skin—so there’s no chance of this product clinging or highlighting any dry patches. Plus, the pearls provide natural light-reflecting properties to create a formula that has a beautiful sheeny finish. As a result, your eyes will look so bright when wearing this. There are a range of flattering neutral shades to choose from, but I’d love to see some bolder, brighter options too.

6. NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Highlighter Stick

Reasons to buy + Adds brightness and dewiness to eyelids + Can be used on the face too Reasons to avoid - Not great if you have very oily eyelids

Technically, this is a multipurpose face stick rather than a dedicated eyeshadow, but if you like a luminous, dewy eyelid look then it’s perfect for an instant injection of glow. Infused with jojoba oil, the stick glides over eyelids leaving a trail of pearlescent pigment in its wake. The shades are brilliant—there’s wearable bronzes, sheer shimmers, and even a playful lilac hue—and they all have a pretty shimmery sheen that really awakens the eye area. However, the fact that it does contain oil means this product has some slip to it so I’d probably avoid it if you have very oily eyelids—or set in place with a little bit of powder.

7. Hourglass Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick

Reasons to buy + So luxurious + Angled tip allows for easy application Reasons to avoid - Only in shimmery shades

If you like a dramatic eye look then keep on reading as these eyeshadow sticks will be perfect for everyday wear for you—for me, though, they’re a special occasion product. Yes, they’re costly, but trust me when I saw that this is one of the most creamy and luxurious eyeshadow formulations on the market. They deliver an intensely pigmented wash of colour with the lightest of touches and the shades themselves are beautiful—metallic plums, olive greens and rose golds. If you prefer a matte formula then you won’t love these, but I think that the metallic sheen is gorgeous and perfect for a night out or a special event. However, I will say that these are delicate so be careful not to twist up more than you need and press gently onto the eyelids. It’s worth the effort though as they create a seriously expensive-looking make-up look.

8. Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Reasons to buy + A mix of wearable neutrals and shimmers + Hydrating but not oily Reasons to avoid - I'd love even more shades

The perfect swipe-and-go eyeshadow stick comes via these Beauty Pie formulas. As with everything that Beauty Pie does, these eyeshadows feel like their more expensive counterparts but at a snip of the price. Infused with amino acid-derived powders, oils and waxes, it walks the line perfectly between creamy and long-lasting so it’s a brilliant choice for all skin types. Plus, the water-resistant formula means that it’s not prone to creasing once you’ve applied it. The shade range is slightly limited, but if you like taupes, bronzes and browns for your everyday make-up look then it’s perfect. However, I’d love to see even more colours as it’s one of the best affordable eyeshadow sticks out there.

9. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

Reasons to buy + 33 shades and finishes available + Smooth and creamy texture Reasons to avoid - Not much—it's a classic for a reason!

Whether you love eyeshadow or don’t know where to start, the iconic Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick will have a colour and finish for you. Between matte, shimmer and chrome textures and neutral and bright shades, they really dominate the market when it comes to the sheer amount of choice on offer. The products themselves are iconic thanks to their creamy, long-lasting formula that stay put for up to 24 hours. Admittedly, I’ve never worn one for this amount of time myself—but it was my eyeshadow stick of choice on my wedding day and it definitely lasted. Even better, they work well as eyeshadows but also as primers, eyeliners and highlighters. A really versatile addition to your make-up bag.

What are the benefits of using an eyeshadow stick?

Besides how easy they are to use, one of the great things about eyeshadow sticks is that there is an abundance of textures, finishes and colours on the market. So whether you prefer a natural make-up look or you want a full-on smokey eye you’ll be able to find a product that suits. “Another great point about eyeshadow sticks is that you can use them in conjunction with powders,” explains Lisa. “Starting with one will add a bit more grip for your powder to sit on—it’s an old school make-up artist technique where they’ll use a cream shadow to adhere a powder to, for extra longevity or to really make the colour pop.”

How is best to apply an eyeshadow stick?

Personally, the thing I really love about eyeshadow sticks is that they require zero tools. I tend to scribble them directly onto my eyelids, straight from the stick, then blend out the edges using my fingertips. And, luckily, my approach is somewhat make-up artist-approved. “I think fingers are fantastic if you’re in a real pinch for time and you just need to get it on and then blend the edges out,” says Lisa. The only drawback? “Sometimes you can lift a little bit of the product off if you rub it too much so the key thing is to build up the coverage first, almost patting it on, and then use a small blending motions just to soften the edges.”

Do eyeshadow sticks work for everyone?

As someone with oily eyelids I can attest to the fact that the very best cream eyeshadow sticks really do stick around, and the fact that most of them are cream formulations means that they do boast incredible versatility. “They really work on all skin types–that’s the beauty of them,” agrees Lisa. “If you have oilier eyelids then matte textures are great, but lots also contain nourishing ingredients so they’re fantastic for drier skin.” Plus, as we age, eyeshadow sticks also make a brilliant choice as our skin starts to change texture. “As we get older the skin can get a bit more loose on the eyelids and it can be really difficult to work with powders,” explains Lisa. “With cream eyeshadow sticks you manipulate the product a bit more easily and the hydrating ingredients really help too.”