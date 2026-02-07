Andrea's It List: Everything I'm Buying for Fashion Month

The few choice pieces I'm investing in to update my existing wardrobe

Andrea Thompson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
Andrea&#039;s It List logo
(Image credit: Future)

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

This week's column may be about what I’m buying for fashion season, but I'm currently sitting writing it in a remote lodge in Okinawa, Japan, looking out over fields, which is about as far as you could get from fashion land. I’ve travelled here for three days for a Marie Claire wellness story about longevity. The coastal region in southern Japan is famed for its ‘Blue Zone’ status, where life expectancies are way above the global average, with a high number of citizens reaching the 100 mark. It’s been a fascinating trip speaking to locals and wellness experts about their secrets to living long, healthy lives.

The piece is part of our Longevity Special, but (spoiler alert) if you want to live a long life the advice is: a plant-rich diet, daily exercise, avoid stress and prioritise your social life (yep, staying busy and hanging out with people younger than yourself is key!)

Anyway, onto the business in hand, which is this week’s round-up about life back at home, because I’m already turning my mind to Fashion month. It’s hard to believe it's here again, but there we are, and I’m now mentally mapping out my outfits again. First up for me is London Fashion Week, and I’m looking for a few choice pieces to update what I have in my wardrobe. Here’s what’s on my list.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire&#039;s Editor in Chief and the words &#039;Andrea&#039;s It-List&#039; to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite