Andrea's It List: Everything I'm Buying for Fashion Month

This week's column may be about what I’m buying for fashion season, but I'm currently sitting writing it in a remote lodge in Okinawa, Japan, looking out over fields, which is about as far as you could get from fashion land. I’ve travelled here for three days for a Marie Claire wellness story about longevity. The coastal region in southern Japan is famed for its ‘Blue Zone’ status, where life expectancies are way above the global average, with a high number of citizens reaching the 100 mark. It’s been a fascinating trip speaking to locals and wellness experts about their secrets to living long, healthy lives.

The piece is part of our Longevity Special , but (spoiler alert) if you want to live a long life the advice is: a plant-rich diet, daily exercise, avoid stress and prioritise your social life (yep, staying busy and hanging out with people younger than yourself is key!)

Anyway, onto the business in hand, which is this week’s round-up about life back at home, because I’m already turning my mind to Fashion month. It’s hard to believe it's here again, but there we are, and I’m now mentally mapping out my outfits again. First up for me is London Fashion Week, and I’m looking for a few choice pieces to update what I have in my wardrobe. Here’s what’s on my list.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

COURRÈGES Heritage Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £600 at Net-A-Porter These beautifully cut wide-leg pants from Courreges are flattering on the waist and hip and the perfect length - a wardrobe staple I can wear season after season. Longline Fitted Blazer £197.50 at ME+EM An oversized pin-stripe blazer always makes me feel smart and pulled together. This olive green version from Me+Em is a great colour and features padded shoulders, which adds impact. Gucci Horsebit Aviator Sunglasses £330 at Mytheresa I lost my beloved Gucci sunglasses last fashion season, so I’m investing in these gorgeous light brown aviators featuring the signature gold horsebit as a payday treat. Stylish but understated, they're also a flattering shape on. Button-Detail Denim Midi Skirt £148 at Reiss This midi denim skirt from Reiss is a statement buy I can dress up for fashion week with knee-high boots or heels but also wear the rest of the year for work with flats and a white t-shirt. I love the cute button detail and high waist. LOEWE Hammock Flip Leather Tote £2,650 at Net-A-Porter For fashion week, I tend to carry a mid-size bag to fit everything from my phone, and show tickets to my makeup bag and a change of top in case I’m heading directly out to an event after the shows. This Loewe hammock tote combines beautiful design with practicality as it’s the ideal size for all my essentials. Carla 80 Boot in Leather £1,470 at The Row I’ve been shopping around for the perfect pair of black boots to invest in this season, and I think these stylish soft napper leather ones by The Row might just be my favourites. They’re exactly the right length to wear with jeans, wide leg trousers and any length of skirt, and the slightly tapered square toe makes them easy to wear all day. Don't be put off by the heel height. Thanks to some clever engineering, they’re super comfortable too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Suede Trench Coat £450 at Rise & Fall Suede trench coats are suddenly popping up in stores and I have to say I’m a huge fan of this hybrid style, which is a great transitional choice. So it was a bit of a treat to see that the fashion team had done a bit of a trawl of the best versions out there worth investing in for a brand new round-up. From tailored to oversized and high street to designer, they’ve pulled a great edit in every style and shade to suit any budget. My current favourite has to be this beautiful mid calf length one from Rise & Fall , which I’ve just pre-ordered to arrive in time for Fashion month.