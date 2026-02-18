The sacred month of Ramadan 2026 began yesterday, on 17th February. For millions of Muslims worldwide, it is a time of reflection, prayer and fasting from dawn to dusk. As we enter this period, the beauty industry’s obsession with layering—more serums, more actives, more steps—feels increasingly at odds with a month defined by restraint, reflection and intention.

In recent years, “skin fasting” (stripping back skincare to allow the skin to “reset”) has gained popularity. But for many Muslim women, it’s nothing new. During Ramadan, beauty routines often become simpler, quieter and more intentional, with actives put on pause, makeup becoming minimal and skincare that focuses on nourishment. But what actually happens to the skin during fasting—and is skin fasting genuinely beneficial, or simply a feel-good ritual?

What is skin fasting?

Skin fasting typically refers to reducing or pausing the use of active-heavy skincare products, such as exfoliating acids, retinoids and layered serums, to give the skin barrier time to rebalance. The jury is still out on whether the skin actually needs a break from skincare, but experts generally agree that overuse of actives can compromise our barriers.

Ramadan is about humility and simplicity. A ten-step routine just doesn’t fit with that energy.

How fasting affects the skin

From sunrise to sunset, Muslims abstain from food and drink—including water. Dr Aiza Jamil, Consultant Dermatologist at sk:n clinics, explains that periods of fasting can reduce overall hydration and essential fatty acid intake, both of which are important for maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

“When the barrier is compromised, the skin loses water more easily, which can lead to dryness, tightness and increased sensitivity,” she says. “This is particularly noticeable in already dry or eczema-prone skin.”

Dr Jamil recommends caution when applying strong actives, such as high-strength retinoids, exfoliating acids, and products containing alcohol, during Ramadan. The skin barrier is already under strain, and these products can increase transepidermal water loss and irritation. Gentle, barrier-supportive formulas are usually better tolerated.

Dr Dev Patel, aesthetics doctor and founder of CellDerma, agrees: “When the body is dehydrated or lacking essential fatty acids and amino acids, the skin’s barrier can become compromised,” he adds. “This leads to increased transepidermal water loss, making the skin feel tighter, duller and more sensitive.”

Why many Muslim women naturally ‘skin fast’

During Ramadan, sleep patterns often shift due to pre-dawn meals (suhoor) and late-night prayers (taraweeh), while hydration is limited to non-fasting hours. In response, many Muslim women strip back their routines, focusing on gentle cleansing, moisturising and sun protection—essentially prioritising barrier health.

For many, it’s intuitive: “I stop using actives without even thinking about it,” says Sara, 32, from Birmingham. “Ramadan is about humility and simplicity. A ten-step routine just doesn’t fit with that energy.”

This reflects a wider spiritual ethos. Ramadan encourages restraint, reflection and detachment from excess, whether material, emotional or physical. Beauty becomes functional rather than performative, focused on cleanliness (taharah), nourishment and self-respect.

Through my conversations with Muslim women across cultures, one insight is consistent: the most meaningful skin fasting rituals combine mindfulness with quality. By choosing fewer, purposeful products rooted in nature, women rediscover skincare as a moment of care rather than correction.

Is skin fasting actually necessary?

From a clinical perspective, Dr Jamil notes that there is no strong dermatological evidence to support that complete skin fasting is inherently beneficial. “The skin relies on consistent barrier support, including moisturisation and protection, to function optimally,” she explains. “Simplifying routines can be helpful, but removing all skincare often allows dehydration and barrier disruption to develop.”

Skin doesn’t technically “detox” by stopping products. However, reducing unnecessary actives can allow inflammation to calm and the barrier to strengthen—particularly during a month when the body is already under physiological adjustment.

Ramadan skin fasting, then, isn’t about deprivation. It’s about alignment—with faith, rhythm and restraint. Long before minimalism was a TikTok trend, Muslim women were already practising it.

Dermatologist-approved Ramadan skincare

Rather than ditching skincare altogether, experts suggest selecting key products with intention. Think fewer steps, gentler formulas and a heavier emphasis on hydration and barrier repair. Dr Dev Patel claims that the key is to support the skin barrier while keeping the routine minimal.

A gentle cleanser, hydrating toner or serum, a barrier-repair moisturiser containing ceramides, and a daily (zinc oxide-based) SPF are essential. As for what else supports your skin, ensuring adequate water intake during non-fasting periods, as well as sufficient protein and healthy fats, will help to maintain skin hydration and elasticity.

Cleanse

Opt for a non-stripping cleanser that maintains the skin’s natural oils.

Hydrate (Yes, Really)

Hydrating toners, essences and serums can help counteract daytime dehydration.

Barrier Repair

Moisturiser becomes the hero step during Ramadan.

Protect with SPF

Yes — even during fasting hours.

Lip Treatments

Lips are often the first to show dehydration.

Face Treatments, Masks & Lash/Brow Care

Within modest beauty routines, treatments are often where the real investment happens. Rather than chasing instant results, the emphasis is on consistency and long-term skin health, with at-home rituals that support repair, hydration and natural definition.