I'm a beauty editor with children and I rely on this £6.50 for keeping tired-looking eyes at bay

As a beauty journalist, I’m very lucky to have access to an endless amount of skincare, make-up and hair products. A huge perk of the job is trying out the new formulas and latest wonder ingredients, but because of this I'm constantly changing what’s in my make-up bag, and in all honesty, I have very little loyalty towards specific products.

There is one exception to my fickle ways, and that’s the Q+A Caffeine Eye Serum. I first used this hero eye product back in early 2021 and it fast became an every day essential for me. I’ve been repeat buying ever since, and it’s genuinely the longest relationship I’ve ever had with a skincare product.

What makes it so special? Firstly, I love that it’s a serum rather than a traditional eye cream. It has a really fine and sheer texture that absorbs brilliantly fast and leaves the skin under my eyes with a subtle sheen that almost cancels out the effects of a sleep-deprived night with my baby daughter. Secondly, as with all of the products in the Q+A range, its packed full of 99.9% natural ingredients and is free from any harsh nasties so it swipes on gently without any sting or irritation.

(Image credit: Q+A at Sephora)

The little yellow squeezy tube, has a roller ball applicator that glides over skin easily without tugging and coats skin in just the right amount of serum. If you squeeze too hard you’ll end up with far too much product on your face, so just a little pressure is all it needs to apply a thin layer. I usually use my ring finger to gently tap it into skin but if I have extra time or I'm feeling particularly sleepy, I’ll leave it to sit and absorb as it is. The tube may look small but I find that it lasts a couple of months at a time.

(Image credit: Future)

The serum is sheer but has a very subtle yellow tint to it. Don't be put off though as I promise that as soon as it is massaged into skin, it settles into skin it disappears without any colour sheen or stickiness. I don't remember the last time that I got a full eight hours sleep (that's motherhood for you) but this one perks up my forever-tired peepers in just a few minutes. It doesn't work total miracles but it really does give sallow skin a lift and leaves the delicate skin feeling smooth and brighter.

It's not just me that loves it either, as the Caffeine Eye Serum has been in the top three best-sellers from the range, since it launched back in early 2020. One is sold every two and a half minutes. Of course, it’s up there as my favourite, but I am a big fan of Q+A as a beauty brand in general. The independent, Norfolk-based skincare company launched back in 2019 and has quickly become a hit around the globe, with an ever-expanding collection that includes everything from face oils and body scrubs to nourishing masks and SPFs. I’ve liked every product that I’ve used and I’m always really impressed by the amazingly affordable price points – did I mention that this serum comes in at just £6.50?!

(Image credit: Future)

The formula is packed full of natural goodness - including pomegranate and green tea - but the stand out ingredient is caffeine which acts like a little shot of espresso for sleepy eyes. I find that it perks up dark shadows well and helps to depuff and soothe. As well as doing all the things you’d want from your eye cream, its also brilliantly hydrating on any roughness. I struggle with hayfever during the summer and rub my itchy eyes far too often than I should, which leads to irritation. I slather this serum on an extra couple of times during the day and it's guaranteed to heal and soften the thin skin there. It's a great one to have in your beauty cabinet if your skin is particularly prone to dryness during the winter months.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a tired mum of two who rarely gets a full night's sleep, I can highly recommend this gentle yet hard-working serum. It softens skin, soothes puffiness and brightens shadows brilliantly to give my skin a lift before I’ve applied any makeup.