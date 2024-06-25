No matter your skin type, there’s one brand that my beauty editor friends and I agree will work for you—and it’s affordable

When it comes to recommending the very best beauty products , there’s one category in particular that I always take incredibly seriously: skincare. You see, as someone who has had acne since I was a teenager, I have spent a lot of time testing products—even before I was a beauty editor. And therefore I’ve spent a lot of my own money on skincare that hasn’t lived up to its claims. Whether it’s spot treatments that haven’t made the slightest impact or moisturisers for oily skin that have exacerbated my sebum levels, there is nothing more disheartening than using a skincare product that either doesn’t work at all or makes things worse entirely. So, I tend to be a bit of a creature of habit when it comes to looking after my skin. Sure, every now and then a new brand comes along that lives up to the hype, but for the most part I stick to a tried-and-tested routine of basic products that don’t compromise on efficacy. And, for me there’s one brand that always delivers when it comes to healthy skin: La Roche-Posay.

Yes, whether your skin is oily or dry , prone to pigmentation or dealing with eczema , La Roche-Posay has problem-solving formulations for every skin type and concern—and every single beauty editor that I know has at least one of this brand’s products in their skincare regimes. And it’s not just editors either. La Roche-Posay has to be one of the brands that dermatologists recommend to me most regularly, and skin experts use the products in their own routines too—a real seal of approval. There is no denying that the line-up of products is extensive though, so if you’re new to the brand then it can feel slightly overwhelming knowing where to start.

Ahead, my list of the 7 best La Roche-Posay products that I find myself recommending most—and I personally swear by.

1. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+M Anti-Blemish Corrective Gel Moisturiser

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+M Anti-Blemish Corrective Gel Moisturiser

This was my gateway product to La Roche-Posay—a wonderfully effective moisturiser infused with salicylic acid, that has been formulated specifically with oily and spot-prone skin in mind. I first started using it almost a decade ago during a particularly turbulent period of acne and was genuinely amazed at how quickly it worked to calm active breakouts, reduce stubborn congestion like blackheads, and start to even areas of my skin that had been left with redness or texture from old spots. It has recently undergone a reformulation, but is still just as brilliant and I truly wouldn’t be without a tube of this.

2. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30

Every beauty editor I know (myself included) was absolutely obsessed with this product when it launched a few years back and it still lives up to the hype. A bit of a hybrid product—it has all the hydration of an intensive serum, the radiance of a primer and, of course, the all-important broad-spectrum UV protection of a facial sunscreen. Suitable for all skin types, the unique gel texture is lightweight enough for oily complexions but is brimming with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid to quench the thirst of dry skin too. The true joy of this product lies in the glow that it imparts, though. It sinks in seamlessly, so there’s no tacky residue, but it leaves even the most lacklustre of complexions absolutely gleaming. A joy of an SPF moisturiser.

3. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm

As a beauty editor who tests a lot of different products, I am no stranger to irritated, sensitised or generally fed-up skin—and therefore I always have a tube of La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast, its iconic reparative balm, on hand to come to my aid during skincare emergencies. Enriched with Tribioma, a prebiotic complex, soothing B5, and antibacterial ingredients like zinc, this unctuous cream helps to speed up the skin’s natural recovery process, calm inflammation and keep the skin barrier intact. Plus, it acts as a barrier itself by forming a protective layer on the skin to prevent dryness or further damage. While ultra-dry skin types might like this as an overnight treatment, I prefer to use it on areas that need a little extra TLC—and it also works well on things like dry lips, cracked cuticles, and I’ve even used it on my kids.

4. La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Intense Anti-Dark Spot Serum

This is the newest launch in the La Roche-Posay line-up and has fast become a staple in my own skincare routine—but I’ve been recommending it lots following research I did for a piece on the best serums for pigmentation too. Developed with dermatologists and pigmentation experts, this innovative serum harnesses an ingredient called Melasyl—a powerful but gentle active that aims to reduce discolouration on the skin and, most impressively, prevent pigmentation from forming in the first place. As someone that has hyperpigmentation from acne scarring, and also has areas of pigmentation following pregnancy, I have been incredibly impressed at how fast this gets to work lightening those darker areas of the skin and improving skin tone overall. Even better, there’s 10% niacinamide and retinol here too—perfect if you’re mid-30s and above and are looking for products that will help aid cell turnover and generally improve the texture of your skin.

5. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Finding an SPF with widespread appeal can be tricky—it has to feel nice to apply, offer high broad-spectrum protection, and leave the skin with a finish that’s neither too matte nor too shiny. It can’t irritate sensitive skin, pill if you wear makeup, and you need to want to apply it every single day come rain or shine. Thankfully, La Roche-Posay has the answer in the form of its cult Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+. Read any list of the best sun creams and you will find this on there, as almost every dermatologist, beauty editor, and sunscreen advocate can’t sing its praises highly enough. Truly a joy to use, it glides onto skin, sinks in effortlessly without a trace, and leaves skin with a velvety radiance that looks just as good alone as it does layered under makeup. Plus, it’s been recently reformulated to include the brand’s exclusive filter—MEXORYL40—which offers extra protection against ultra-long UVA rays.

6. La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum

As we get older not only can our skin become more sensitive, but loss of radiance and more uneven skin texture and tone is incredibly common. The problem lies in the fact that while vitamin C is one of the ingredients proven to improve the appearance of pigmentation, boost brightness and provide antioxidant protection for overall skin health, it can also be an irritant for many. La Roche-Posay decided to tackle this head-on by formulating this potent serum that contains the gold standard of pure vitamin C—ascorbic acid—in a dose of 10% which offers up just the right amount of potency without causing irritation to the skin. My skin always looks so much glowier and even in tone when I use this regularly, and now that I’m in my mid-30s I can also attest to the impact that it has on how plump and juicy my skin looks too.

7. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Ultra Concentrate Serum

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Ultra Concentrate Serum

While I manage to keep my acne-prone skin in check for the most part, I am still prone to monthly hormonal breakouts and periods of stress can also trigger blemishes or spots for me. On those occasions, this serum is my mainstay—a concentrated blend of salicylic acid, lipo hydroxy acid and glycolic acid to unclog blocked pores, smooth the surface of the skin and help skin to renew. If that sounds harsh though, worry not. Alongside all of those potent exfoliators, there’s also niacinamide to help strengthen the skin barrier and retain moisture levels and La Roche-Posay’s trademark thermal spring water to soothe irritation. Trust me when I say that my skin looks and feels calmer in mere days after using this.