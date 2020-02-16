The best purple shampoo for every shade of blonde out there

They say that blondes have more fun, but there’s nothing fun about brassy tones

There’s nothing quite like a beautiful blonde mane. Which is why brassy tones are the devil. Brassiness dulls the hair, when really what you want is bright vibrant colour that sparkles in the sun. If you’re not sure if you fall into this camp or not, take a look in the mirror and if your blonde is quite yellow and buttery, then you need to get your hands on the best purple shampoo.

Considering peroxide-mania has no sign of slowing down, the only way to keep your hair colour in check is by washing it with a great purple or silver shampoo. Nothing brightens the hair like it.

What is purple shampoo?

‘Purple shampoo neutralises the yellow in blonde hair leaving a creamy to ash result,’ explains master hairdresser and colourist Josh Wood. ‘Redken Blondage – colour depositing shampoo and conditioner for blonde hair – features ultra-violet pigment and Triple Acid Protein complex tones to leave you with brighter and stronger blonde hair.’

Think of the colour wheel from art lessons. Just as you would counteract ruddiness in your skin tone with a green colour corrector, the same rule applies to your hair. Why? Because yellow and purple are opposite to each other on the colour wheel, a cool toned violet shampoo will counteract any yellowy tones that start to shine through dyed or bleached blonde hair after a while.

When you wash with this particular shade of shampoo, it deposits purple pigment into your hair, negating brassiness and brightening the silver tones throughout your hair. Don’t believe us? Have you seen the results of the Redken Blondage Shampoo?

The best part? You only have to use it once or twice a week for maintenance, so one bottle will last you until your next colour appointment. ‘Thw purple shampoo domination has led to an increase in the number of women searching for customised care online to look after their coloured locks,’ Josh continues. ‘However, the hair-scape is changing and super salons now offer game changing services that cater for brondes, blondes and those looking to go beyond with silver and pastel accents.’

The best way to use it is after washing your hair first with your normal shampoo. If you use a purple shampoo to wash your hair, it will do just that – wash the hair, rather than tone it. After you’ve washed your hair, coat it in the purple shampoo. Be careful not to let it sit on your hair for too long, as it can turn the hair slightly violet – which actually looks pretty amazing, if you’re game for it.

Ali Pirzadeh, a celebrity and fashion hair stylist, recommends using your normal conditioner afterwards, ‘I wouldn’t bother with the purple conditioners as well, as you want to make sure your hair is still being nourished.’ Be sure to use a the best shampoo for dry hair in between uses as purple shampoo can be a little drying.

Purple shampoo vs silver shampoo

Purple shampoos are often called silver shampoos, and the two are pretty much the same – in fact, most of the products labelled ‘silver’ are actually purple in pigment.

We’ve pulled together the cream of the crop to help you find the best purple shampoo. And there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for the best shampoo for oily hair or one that will give you more grit for styling. And that’s not all. We’ve also pulled together some natural options, so if you have a sensitive scalp, you’re in luck.

Best purple shampoo for blonde and brassy hair

When Kérastase launched their Blond Absolu range earlier this year, it took the blonde world by storm. It consists of five hardworking products that promise to banish any brassiness, whilst nourishing each strand simultaneously.

It was created with skincare as the inspiration, using a combination of hyaluronic acid – to hydrate and full and repair the fibre from within – and edelweiss flower, which protects the hair from daily external damage. We love the above shampoo, but we’re loco about the whole range, which works on balayage, highlights, full on bleach and grey-blondes.

Scroll through our list to find the best purple shampoo for your bottle. Bye-bye, brassy blonde…