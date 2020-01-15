Best toner – beauty’s most underrated product

Toner is the step you'll regret skipping

Sometimes it seems near impossible to combat skin issues. You can slather on your best moisturiser for dry skin and use mattifying lotions to absorb excess oil, but unless you’re starting your skin care routine right, all of this is null and void. Enter the best toner, which will not only help rebalance your skin, but will leave it glowing.

To discover more about beauty’s most underrated product, we asked Consultant Dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto of the Cadogan Clinic to divulge more.

What is facial toner?

A facial toner essentially completes your cleansing routine. It removes any final traces of dirt, pollution and make-up.

What are the benefits of using a toner?

‘Toners have got more popular over the years and are ideal for your skincare routine,’ Dr Mahto explains. ‘They can be used to clean your skin, remove excess oil and reduce pore size. They are also good for removing make-up and balancing the skin. They are especially useful for those with acne prone skin.’ Because they’re packed with extra skincare benefits, like hydrating and soothing ingredients, whilst cleansing toners also refine pores, giving your complexion a more even tone. They also balances out your skin’s pH. Due to the alkaline nature of soap and most of the best face washes, the pH balance of our skin gets disturbed. This makes your skin work in overtime to try and balance it again, which can result in excess oil. Using a toner stops this in its tracks. They can also be a great moisturiser, even if you’ve got an arsenal of the best moisturisers already. Toners these days have humectant properties, which means they help bind moisture to the skin. Are there any specific ingredients you should look for in a toner? ‘I would recommend ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E and zinc and glycolic acid .’

The key to finding the right product for you is to identify your skin type and your main skin needs. Oily and spot-prone skin will benefit from exfoliating, balancing toners, while dry or combination skin types will need hydrating, moisturising properties. And if you have sensitive skin, look out for added ingredients like aloe vera, which soothe skin and reduce inflammation.

If you’re worried about a toner drying out your skin, make sure you choose a formula that is alcohol-free. Likewise, excessively oily skin types may benefit from the drying effects of a natural alcohol ingredient. Scroll through to find the best toner for your skin type.

Best toner for oily skin

Oily skin and enlarged pores are massive pains in the arse. But if you use a clarifying toner, you can keep them in check. This clears away excess dirt and dead skin cells for a deep clean, and helps maintain clearer skin.

Best toner for acne prone skin



With glycolic acid and salicylic acid working together, this medicated formula gets right down into the pores to break apart dirt, bacteria and dead skin, treating acne and preventing it from appearing again. The entire Effaclar range is praised by people with acne-prone skin for its ability to calm and clear a congested complexion.

Best toner for dry skin

Described as being like a ‘power-magnet prep school for your moisturiser’, Beauty Pie’s Hydra Prep Lotion does exactly what it says on the tin, preparing your skin for optimum moisturisation. Citrus antioxidants and grape extracts work to give your skin’s moisture levels a boost, while Pombo yeast extract calms stressed-out skin. Your skin immediately feels softer and silkier once you’ve swept this lotion over it.

Scroll through a few more of our fave ever toners in the round up below. Your skin will thank you for it…