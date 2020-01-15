Best toner – beauty’s most underrated product

Toner is the step you'll regret skipping
Sometimes it seems near impossible to combat skin issues. You can slather on your best moisturiser for dry skin and use mattifying lotions to absorb excess oil, but unless you’re starting your skin care routine right, all of this is null and void. Enter the best toner, which will not only help rebalance your skin, but will leave it glowing.
To discover more about beauty’s most underrated product, we asked Consultant Dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto of the Cadogan Clinic to divulge more.
What is facial toner?
A facial toner essentially completes your cleansing routine. It removes any final traces of dirt, pollution and make-up.
What are the benefits of using a toner?
‘Toners have got more popular over the years and are ideal for your skincare routine,’ Dr Mahto explains. ‘They can be used to clean your skin, remove excess oil and reduce pore size. They are also good for removing make-up and balancing the skin. They are especially useful for those with acne prone skin.’
Because they’re packed with extra skincare benefits, like hydrating and soothing ingredients, whilst cleansing toners also refine pores, giving your complexion a more even tone. They also balances out your skin’s pH. Due to the alkaline nature of soap and most of the best face washes, the pH balance of our skin gets disturbed. This makes your skin work in overtime to try and balance it again, which can result in excess oil. Using a toner stops this in its tracks.
They can also be a great moisturiser, even if you’ve got an arsenal of the best moisturisers already. Toners these days have humectant properties, which means they help bind moisture to the skin.
Are there any specific ingredients you should look for in a toner?
The key to finding the right product for you is to identify your skin type and your main skin needs. Oily and spot-prone skin will benefit from exfoliating, balancing toners, while dry or combination skin types will need hydrating, moisturising properties. And if you have sensitive skin, look out for added ingredients like aloe vera, which soothe skin and reduce inflammation.
If you’re worried about a toner drying out your skin, make sure you choose a formula that is alcohol-free. Likewise, excessively oily skin types may benefit from the drying effects of a natural alcohol ingredient. Scroll through to find the best toner for your skin type.
Best toner for oily skin
Ren Clarimatte Clarifying Toner, £18, Fabled
Oily skin and enlarged pores are massive pains in the arse. But if you use a clarifying toner, you can keep them in check. This clears away excess dirt and dead skin cells for a deep clean, and helps maintain clearer skin.
Buy now
Best toner for acne prone skin
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution, £12.50, Lookfantastic
With glycolic acid and salicylic acid working together, this medicated formula gets right down into the pores to break apart dirt, bacteria and dead skin, treating acne and preventing it from appearing again. The entire Effaclar range is praised by people with acne-prone skin for its ability to calm and clear a congested complexion.
Buy now
Best toner for dry skin
Beauty Pie Japanfusion Hydra Prep Lotion, £7.02 for members, beautypie.com
Latest Stories
Described as being like a ‘power-magnet prep school for your moisturiser’, Beauty Pie’s Hydra Prep Lotion does exactly what it says on the tin, preparing your skin for optimum moisturisation. Citrus antioxidants and grape extracts work to give your skin’s moisture levels a boost, while Pombo yeast extract calms stressed-out skin. Your skin immediately feels softer and silkier once you’ve swept this lotion over it.
Buy now
Scroll through a few more of our fave ever toners in the round up below. Your skin will thank you for it…
Pixi Glow Tonic, £18, Cult Beauty
As probably one of the most beloved toners on the market, Pixi's Glow Tonic does exactly what it says on the bottle. With 5% glycolic to exfoliate, ginseng to revitalise, and aloe to soothe and revitalise, it really does unveil glowing, brighter skin, tackling acne scars and dark marks in its wake. If you only choose one toner, you'd better make it this one...
Caudalie Vinopure Clear Skin Purifying Toner, £18, Space NK
This toner harnesses the power of natural salicylic acid to fight breakouts. Used twice daily and this cleared our fashion editor's blemishes.
Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, £22, Boots
This toner sold out from Boots in four days and since then they've struggled to keep it in stock. Why? Because it promises to reduce the appearance of dark spots after seven days. What are you waiting for?
Elemis Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist, £26, Lookfantastic
You get quite a lot for your money with this toner - not only does it get rid of the last traces of makeup, it also hydrates, primes and sets make-up. Not bad for £26, eh?
Kiehl’s Cucumber Herbal Alcohol-Free Toner, £18.50, Feelunique
If your skin needs a refining toner but is dry or sensitive, opt for this
gorgeous cucumber toner, which contains herbal extracts for a gentle balancing effect.
Sanoflore Aqua Magnifica Skin-Perfecting Botanical Essence, £21.05, Amazon
Sanoflore is the latest French pharmacy brand that we are going loco for. And this right here is their hero product. When skin is looking a little dull, feels a bit rough and is basically just having a bit of a crap day then this will pep it up and turn things around.
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner, £22, Cult Beauty
You might think applying your toner from a stick is strange, but Milk Makeup is all about making beauty easy for women on the go. So whilst you might prefer to use this when you travel, it also makes for a great everyday one if you have an oily complexion with blemishes. The matcha tea, witch hazel and kombucha detoxify the skin, helps with spots and excess oil and clear out pores. Just swipe all over your face and tap it in.
Sisley Paris Floral Toning Lotion, £72.50, Space NK
It might be on the spenny side, but this Sisley toner works well on sensitive and dry skin types. It's super gentle and contains active ingredients that soothe, soften, refresh and get your complexion ready for the next skincare steps.
Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic, £16, Fabled
Gentle and alcohol-free, this floral-scented skin tonic adds a fine layer of moisture to skin while refreshing, soothing and brightening. It's a great addition for any skin type.