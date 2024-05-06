When it comes to unwinding at the end of a long day, there is nothing quite like a long soak in the tub. In fact, there was a time in my life when a nightly bath was a non-negotiable part of my routine—complete with a carefully curated edit of the very best bath products depending on what my mind and body needed that day. However, as a busy mum of two young kids now, my daily beauty routine is all about speed. Whether it’s time-saving makeup products or a decent dry shampoo to extend the time between hair washes, I’m all about creating fast rituals that get the job done. And that means that, more often than not, even waiting for the bathtub to fill up can feel like wasting precious time.

However, while my expensive bath salts and fancy bath oils might have been pushed to the back of the bathroom cupboard for now, it doesn’t mean that I’m willing to compromise on the quality of my daily shower. Sure, there’s a time and a place for an ‘everything shower’—when you get your very best shower products , hair masks and body scrubs and make a real ritual of it—but I’m an avid believer that simply switching your body wash can make your daily shower feel a whole lot more luxurious.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up the very best body washes for every skin type and taste to seriously upgrade your shower game.

Best body washes 2024

1. Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser Best luxury body wash Specifications Size: 500ml Today's Best Deals £39 at Space NK Reasons to buy + The packaging is undeniably chic + Uplifting grapefruit and lemon scent + Gentle formulation that doesn’t dry out skin Reasons to avoid - It’s very expensive

Admittedly, I am a sucker for luxury body washes and this one is about as bougie as they come. But what can I say? They’re known for their cult hand soaps , but Aesop doesn't mess around when it comes to the best body washes either. This one smells absolutely incredible and is ideal for adding a little zing to your morning shower. Brimming with botanical extracts and aromatic oils—grapefruit, lemon, bitter orange and jasmine to be precise—it is beautifully refreshing. Plus, it’s been specially formulated to be low-foaming so it feels really gentle and means that your skin doesn’t feel stripped when you step out of the shower.

2. The Body Shop Bluebell Shower Cream

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Bluebell Shower Cream Best high street body wash Specifications Size: 250ml Today's Best Deals £8 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Rich and hydrating texture + Beautiful floral scent + Affordable Reasons to avoid - This one is limited edition, but you can get other scents

From their cult cleansing butter to their decadent body yoghurts, The Body Shop is a brand that I know I can always turn to for efficacious formulations that feel like a real joy to use—and I’ve honestly lost count of the amount of body washes that I’ve used from them over the years. Despite not having particularly dry skin, I love the formula of their shower creams which are so rich, creamy and cosseting. Coconut, shea and almond milk are available year-round (and are all equally delightful) but it’s their latest limited edition in this spring-fresh bluebell scent that I’m currently obsessed with. In fact, as soon as the press release dropped into my inbox I went straight to the store and purchased one for myself. It’s divine.

3. L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

(Image credit: L’Occitane)

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil Best body wash for dry skin Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Size: 250ml Today's Best Deals View at allbeauty.com UK View at Amazon View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Decadent oil-to-milk formula + Leaves skin so soft + I can skip body lotion after using this Reasons to avoid - The scent is a bit divisive

Pretty much every beauty editor I know is obsessed with the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil and for good reason—it’s incredible. When you first pour it out it has a really luxurious oil texture, but once you start massaging it into damp skin it transforms into an almost creamy milk that cloaks the skin with moisture. Once you rinse it away, your skin is left so nourished and soft that I personally find I don’t even need to follow up with a body lotion (and I’m pretty religious about applying one post-shower). While I’ve heard some people say that they don’t like the sweet almond scent, I personally find the marzipan-like aroma to be comforting rather than cloying and it leaves skin with a warm sweetness to it rather than anything overbearing.

4. Sundae Exfoliating Whipped Shower Foam in Green Tea

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sundae)

Sundae Exfoliating Whipped Shower Foam in Green Tea Best brightening body wash Specifications Size: 260ml Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Contains glycolic acid to gently exfoliate + Fun foaming texture + Leaves skin really radiant Reasons to avoid - The packaging can get messy

Sometimes you want your body wash to work a bit harder for you and, on those occasions, I reach for this AHA-infused shower foam from Sundae. I’m a huge fan of this brand overall—the packaging looks so cute in the shower and I love that they offer a wide array of unique scents—but I’ve found that the packaging can get a bit messy. (It’s the shower equivalent of a can of squirty cream.) However, the formula itself is rich, thick and so hydrating, and this one in particular contains glycolic acid to remove dead, dull skin cells and unclog pores so your limbs feel silky-smooth. Plus, there’s notes of green tea, cedarwood and jasmine that mean you’re left smelling amazing too.

5. Soapsmith Marble Arch Body Wash

(Image credit: Soapsmith)

Soapsmith Marble Arch Body Wash Best smelling body wash Specifications Size: 500ml Today's Best Deals £28 at Soapsmith Reasons to buy + Creates a sensorial shower experience + Very chic packaging + Love the pump dispenser Reasons to avoid - I’d love even more scents from the other Soapsmith ranges!

Whenever I have a Soapsmith hand wash in my bathroom (which isn’t too often as they’re so good that I save them for best) I always get compliments from my guests about how good it smells. So I was over the moon to discover that they offer body washes too and, unsurprisingly, they smell absolutely incredible. All of Soapsmith’s fragrances are inspired by different areas in London which, as someone born-and-bred in the capital I absolutely love. This one is Marble Arch—an expensive-smelling blend of vanilla, orange, saffron and patchouli which makes me feel so fancy when I wash with it in my morning shower. However, if you want something a little more fresh then Hackney Marshes (the other available scent) is a summery cocktail of uplifting bergamot, rosemary, sandalwood and geranium.

6. Necessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free

(Image credit: Necessaire)

Necessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free Best body wash for sensitive skin Specifications Size: 250ml Today's Best Deals £26 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested + Contains vitamins C, E and niacinamide + Stylish, minimalist packaging Reasons to avoid - If you love a scented product you won’t like this

I don’t have sensitive skin myself, but my sister does and she really struggles to find body washes that don’t cause irritation. The ones that she can use tend to look medicinal or so basic. And while packaging isn’t everything, when creating the perfect shower experience a product that looks nice really does help to elevate your routine. This one from Nécessaire ticks all the boxes—it looks incredibly chic, it’s entirely free of potentially irritating fragrance, and it’s packed with kind-to-skin omegas, vitamins and niacinamide to really cleanse and care for sensitive skin. Plus, it lathers into a wonderfully rich foam that feels so luxurious on the skin. If you prefer your products with scent? There’s also a eucalyptus version which is equally delightful.

7. Byredo Blanche Body Wash

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Blanche Body Wash Best body wash to gift Specifications Size: 225ml Today's Best Deals £40 at Space NK Reasons to buy + It smells just as good as the eau de parfum + Your shower routine will never feel fancier + Universally-appealing clean linen scent Reasons to avoid - It’s eye-wateringly expensive for the amount you get

I’m fanatical about Byredo perfumes—in fact I wore one as my wedding day scent —and their body washes are so good that I think they make the perfect gift. Blanche is one of my favourite easy-to-wear perfumes and the clean, soft linen notes lend themselves so well to a body wash. Rather than basic clean cotton, it smells like fresh sheets at a fancy hotel with a soft, floral undertone that really elevates the scent. Yes, it’s incredibly expensive for a 225ml bottle, but it will instantly make your bathroom look way more chic. And, like me, you can eke it out by saving it for your everything shower rather than for everyday use.

8. Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil

(Image credit: Q+A)

Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil Best hydrating body wash Specifications Size: 250ml Today's Best Deals View at Naturisimo View at Sephora UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rich in fruit extracts and oils + Soothes and nourishes skin + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Would love the scent to be slightly stronger

Shower oils are a great option if you’re seeking a body wash that will deeply hydrate and nourish skin, but they can be spenny. This one from Q+A is brilliant as it costs just £8 but has an expensive-feeling oil texture that really supports your skin barrier. Packed with a cocktail of pomegranate, cranberry and camu camu combined with protective beta carotenes it leaves skin feeling supple and looking radiant. And the subtle, tropical fragrance of mango and guava is lovely too.

9. Lush Sleepy Shower Gel

(Image credit: Lush)

Lush Sleepy Shower Gel Best evening body wash Specifications Size: 260g Today's Best Deals £16 at Lush Reasons to buy + Relaxing lavender scent + Calms and soothes a hectic mind + Skin-softening formula Reasons to avoid - Nothing—it’s truly dreamy

I tend to shower in the morning to kickstart my day, but on the occasion that I have an evening shower this is the body wash that I’ll reach for. Firstly, it smells absolutely incredible—a calming blend of lavender and ylang ylang with a hint of tonka for sweetness. Rather than being excessively floral, it’s creamy and almost woody which lends it a real comforting feel. As well as the scent, it’s packed with oat milk for a really lovely texture that leaves skin hydrated, soft, and ready to slip into a fresh pair of pyjamas.