I have no time for a bath, but I'm not mad about it as these 9 body washes upgrade my daily shower to a luxury experience
Skin-softening formulations that smell incredible
When it comes to unwinding at the end of a long day, there is nothing quite like a long soak in the tub. In fact, there was a time in my life when a nightly bath was a non-negotiable part of my routine—complete with a carefully curated edit of the very best bath products depending on what my mind and body needed that day. However, as a busy mum of two young kids now, my daily beauty routine is all about speed. Whether it’s time-saving makeup products or a decent dry shampoo to extend the time between hair washes, I’m all about creating fast rituals that get the job done. And that means that, more often than not, even waiting for the bathtub to fill up can feel like wasting precious time.
However, while my expensive bath salts and fancy bath oils might have been pushed to the back of the bathroom cupboard for now, it doesn’t mean that I’m willing to compromise on the quality of my daily shower. Sure, there’s a time and a place for an ‘everything shower’—when you get your very best shower products, hair masks and body scrubs and make a real ritual of it—but I’m an avid believer that simply switching your body wash can make your daily shower feel a whole lot more luxurious.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up the very best body washes for every skin type and taste to seriously upgrade your shower game.
Best body washes 2024
1. Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser
Aesop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Admittedly, I am a sucker for luxury body washes and this one is about as bougie as they come. But what can I say? They’re known for their cult hand soaps, but Aesop doesn't mess around when it comes to the best body washes either. This one smells absolutely incredible and is ideal for adding a little zing to your morning shower. Brimming with botanical extracts and aromatic oils—grapefruit, lemon, bitter orange and jasmine to be precise—it is beautifully refreshing. Plus, it’s been specially formulated to be low-foaming so it feels really gentle and means that your skin doesn’t feel stripped when you step out of the shower.
2. The Body Shop Bluebell Shower Cream
The Body Shop Bluebell Shower Cream
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
From their cult cleansing butter to their decadent body yoghurts, The Body Shop is a brand that I know I can always turn to for efficacious formulations that feel like a real joy to use—and I’ve honestly lost count of the amount of body washes that I’ve used from them over the years. Despite not having particularly dry skin, I love the formula of their shower creams which are so rich, creamy and cosseting. Coconut, shea and almond milk are available year-round (and are all equally delightful) but it’s their latest limited edition in this spring-fresh bluebell scent that I’m currently obsessed with. In fact, as soon as the press release dropped into my inbox I went straight to the store and purchased one for myself. It’s divine.
3. L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil
L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pretty much every beauty editor I know is obsessed with the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil and for good reason—it’s incredible. When you first pour it out it has a really luxurious oil texture, but once you start massaging it into damp skin it transforms into an almost creamy milk that cloaks the skin with moisture. Once you rinse it away, your skin is left so nourished and soft that I personally find I don’t even need to follow up with a body lotion (and I’m pretty religious about applying one post-shower). While I’ve heard some people say that they don’t like the sweet almond scent, I personally find the marzipan-like aroma to be comforting rather than cloying and it leaves skin with a warm sweetness to it rather than anything overbearing.
4. Sundae Exfoliating Whipped Shower Foam in Green Tea
Sundae Exfoliating Whipped Shower Foam in Green Tea
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sometimes you want your body wash to work a bit harder for you and, on those occasions, I reach for this AHA-infused shower foam from Sundae. I’m a huge fan of this brand overall—the packaging looks so cute in the shower and I love that they offer a wide array of unique scents—but I’ve found that the packaging can get a bit messy. (It’s the shower equivalent of a can of squirty cream.) However, the formula itself is rich, thick and so hydrating, and this one in particular contains glycolic acid to remove dead, dull skin cells and unclog pores so your limbs feel silky-smooth. Plus, there’s notes of green tea, cedarwood and jasmine that mean you’re left smelling amazing too.
5. Soapsmith Marble Arch Body Wash
Soapsmith Marble Arch Body Wash
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Whenever I have a Soapsmith hand wash in my bathroom (which isn’t too often as they’re so good that I save them for best) I always get compliments from my guests about how good it smells. So I was over the moon to discover that they offer body washes too and, unsurprisingly, they smell absolutely incredible. All of Soapsmith’s fragrances are inspired by different areas in London which, as someone born-and-bred in the capital I absolutely love. This one is Marble Arch—an expensive-smelling blend of vanilla, orange, saffron and patchouli which makes me feel so fancy when I wash with it in my morning shower. However, if you want something a little more fresh then Hackney Marshes (the other available scent) is a summery cocktail of uplifting bergamot, rosemary, sandalwood and geranium.
6. Necessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free
Necessaire The Body Wash Fragrance Free
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I don’t have sensitive skin myself, but my sister does and she really struggles to find body washes that don’t cause irritation. The ones that she can use tend to look medicinal or so basic. And while packaging isn’t everything, when creating the perfect shower experience a product that looks nice really does help to elevate your routine. This one from Nécessaire ticks all the boxes—it looks incredibly chic, it’s entirely free of potentially irritating fragrance, and it’s packed with kind-to-skin omegas, vitamins and niacinamide to really cleanse and care for sensitive skin. Plus, it lathers into a wonderfully rich foam that feels so luxurious on the skin. If you prefer your products with scent? There’s also a eucalyptus version which is equally delightful.
7. Byredo Blanche Body Wash
Byredo Blanche Body Wash
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m fanatical about Byredo perfumes—in fact I wore one as my wedding day scent—and their body washes are so good that I think they make the perfect gift. Blanche is one of my favourite easy-to-wear perfumes and the clean, soft linen notes lend themselves so well to a body wash. Rather than basic clean cotton, it smells like fresh sheets at a fancy hotel with a soft, floral undertone that really elevates the scent. Yes, it’s incredibly expensive for a 225ml bottle, but it will instantly make your bathroom look way more chic. And, like me, you can eke it out by saving it for your everything shower rather than for everyday use.
8. Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil
Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Shower oils are a great option if you’re seeking a body wash that will deeply hydrate and nourish skin, but they can be spenny. This one from Q+A is brilliant as it costs just £8 but has an expensive-feeling oil texture that really supports your skin barrier. Packed with a cocktail of pomegranate, cranberry and camu camu combined with protective beta carotenes it leaves skin feeling supple and looking radiant. And the subtle, tropical fragrance of mango and guava is lovely too.
9. Lush Sleepy Shower Gel
Lush Sleepy Shower Gel
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I tend to shower in the morning to kickstart my day, but on the occasion that I have an evening shower this is the body wash that I’ll reach for. Firstly, it smells absolutely incredible—a calming blend of lavender and ylang ylang with a hint of tonka for sweetness. Rather than being excessively floral, it’s creamy and almost woody which lends it a real comforting feel. As well as the scent, it’s packed with oat milk for a really lovely texture that leaves skin hydrated, soft, and ready to slip into a fresh pair of pyjamas.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
It's official - these are the best 20-minute kettlebell workouts to do from home, according to PTs
By Chloe Gray
-
Everything you need to know about lip filler migration, as told by the experts
The what, the why, and how to prevent it
By Jazzria Harris
-
'Stone nails' are shaping up to be one of summer's biggest nail trends—here's the 6 looks I plan to copy
The chicest shade
By Tori Crowther