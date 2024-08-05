After months of trialling the best stretch mark creams for pregnancy, these 7 came out on top

If you want to start a proper pregnancy beauty regime and are in the market for one of the best stretch mark creams for pregnancy, boy do I have you covered. I’m currently six months along, and have been dutifully trialling the best bump butters, creams , lotions and oils in a bid to find the best.

While various factors – genetics and the size of your bump to name a few – contribute to the appearance of stretch marks, keeping your growing belly moisturised is a great way to help relieve itching and maintain your skin’s elasticity.

Of course, there are certain products and ingredients that you should avoid during pregnancy , so not all stretch mark creams are suitable for use during the next nine months. That’s why everything I’ve included in this list can be used while you’re pregnant and, naturally, beyond.

Personally, I’ve really enjoyed taking some extra time each day to massage my growing belly. IMO, this isn’t just a daily ritual aimed at reducing the appearance of stretch marks, but a chance to pause, connect with your baby and take a little ‘me’ time while you’re at it.

Since I’ve been trying various different creams and oils over the past few months, I can’t speak to the long-term effects of any one product. Saying this though, I’ve heard rave reviews from new mums about the healing properties of certain products, so will be outlining these below.

How did I test the best stretch mark creams for pregnancy?

Like every product we recommend here at Marie Claire UK, I put these bump care products through the usual scrupulous testing process, which included ensuring they nailed the below elements:

I'm sensitive to fragrance at the best of times, and have become even more so during my pregnancy. Let's be honest, nobody wants to rub a foul-smelling product all over their body, so these creams either had to smell divine or like nothing at all. Consistency – some prefer an oil to a body butter or cream. Personally, I'm a fan of all, but if you're particular, it does narrow down the search somewhat.

– some prefer an oil to a body butter or cream. Personally, I'm a fan of all, but if you're particular, it does narrow down the search somewhat. Absorption – nobody has time to wait around for their body cream to sink in before putting their clothes on, especially in the summer heat, so I looked for products that sank in quickly and easily.

– nobody has time to wait around for their body cream to sink in before putting their clothes on, especially in the summer heat, so I looked for products that sank in quickly and easily. Hydration – obviously these creams had to moisturise and soothe itchy, tight and dry skin in order to keep it elastic as it grows and stretches.

– obviously these creams had to moisturise and soothe itchy, tight and dry skin in order to keep it elastic as it grows and stretches. Effectiveness – as mentioned above, I haven't been using any one product for long enough to comment on its long-term effects, but if reviews are anything to go by, some of these products really do work their magic on bump stretch marks.

The best stretch mark creams for pregnancy 2024

1. My Little Coco Baby Mama Cocooning Bump Butter

(Image credit: Boots)

My Little Coco Baby Mama Cocooning Bump Butter Best smelling bump butter Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Smells incredible + Lightweight yet moisturising Reasons to avoid - Leaves a bit of a white sheen while it's being rubbed in

This was the first bump butter I used and to this day it remains my favourite for one simple reason—it smells utterly incredible. As someone who’s sensitive to scents, this is a big deal for me, but that’s not the only reason I love it. It’s incredibly nourishing, sinks in quickly and doesn’t leave me feeling greasy or sticky (no mean feat in the hot weather we’ve been experiencing). The cream consistency is neither particularly lightweight nor super thick, and it also comes in a huge tube so it has taken me ages to get through. At under £10 it’s not only one of the best options I’ve tried, but an affordable one at that.

2. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Best oil for reducing the appearance of stretch marks Today's Best Deals £13.49 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight and non-greasy + Helps to improve the appearance of stretch marks over time Reasons to avoid - Has a distinctive smell

This cult-status oil has a lightweight consistency and doesn’t leave any greasy residue whatsoever. It has that classic bio oil scent, which I’m personally a huge fan of. This is the product I’ve heard the best reviews about when it comes to stretch mark healing and prevention (my sister, who has had two children, simply raves about it). In terms of application, it was quick and easy to rub all over my bump, chest and thighs, it doesn’t take ages to rub in like some of the butters I’ve been trying, making it a great option to grab when I’m in a rush. Also, it comes in a huge bottle so you won’t get through it very quickly. This is a brilliant budget option.

3. NAYDAYA Body Saviour

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

NAYDAYA Body Saviour Best luxury bump butter Today's Best Deals £37 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Nourishing but not greasy + Smells great + Feels luxurious to apply Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

Not only is the formula of this body butter incredibly hydrating, including jojoba, argan, almond and coconut oils, but it also contains ingredients that actively improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of stretch marks, like turmeric and rosehip. This stuff leaves my skin feeling moisturised but not at all greasy, it smells great and the chic packaging is worthy of the slightly higher price tag. I haven’t used it for very long, so can’t speak to the stretch mark-reducing claims, but reviewers insist it has massively helped to fade previous stretch marks and prevent new marks from forming.

4. Hatch Mama Belly Oil

(Image credit: For the Creators)

Hatch Mama Belly Oil Best luxury bump oil Today's Best Deals £55 at For the Creators Reasons to buy + Great for layering over your bump butter + Chic packaging + Gentle and nourishing Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

Possibly the most aesthetically pleasing product of the lot, the Hatch Mama Belly Oil is a firm favourite of Sofia Richie, who used the fast-drying oil as part of her pregnancy beauty routine . It doesn’t come cheap, so I love to use this as a special treat. It contains a blend of soothing and gentle oils, including grapefruit and sweet almond, so when I’m feeling a little extra I like to layer this on top of a bump butter for an extra hydrating effect.

5. Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Butter

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Butter Best cooling bump butter Today's Best Deals £24 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Cooling + Super hydrating Reasons to avoid - It has a bit of a medicinal scent at first

I would say this probably has more of a ‘yoghurt’ body cream consistency than a butter, but that makes it perfect for hot summer days like those we’ve been having recently. It rubs in easily, leaving a hydrating sheen on my bump. My skin feels super moisturised all day once I’ve applied this cream. One thing to note: the scent reminds me a *little* of a herbal medicine upon first application, but this goes away within minutes, leaving a soothing botanical scent behind. Just something to note if you’re extremely sensitive to fragrance at the moment.

6. Weleda Stretch Mark Body Butter

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Weleda Stretch Mark Body Butter Most nourishing bump butter Today's Best Deals £21.95 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Incredibly nourishing + Soothing botanical scent Reasons to avoid - Takes a little longer to rub in than other butters and creams

This is much more of a thick, stiff body butter consistency, so it takes a little longer to sink in than some of the other butters I've tried, but if you're after an incredibly hydrated bump, look no further. It has a soothing botanical scent and is enriched with skin-loving, natural ingredients like cocoa and shea butters and centella asiatica. It kept my bump feeling nourished all day.

7. Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil Best bump massage oil Today's Best Deals £19.95 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great for massage + Soothes dry, itchy skin Reasons to avoid - Leaves an oily sheen

If you prefer a nourishing oil consistency to a body butter, the Weleda oil has a very similar effect and the same relaxing botanical scent as the bump butte—it's a dream to apply during a relaxing bump massage. With ingredients like vitamin E, wheat germ oil, arnica extract and sweet almond oil, it claims to prevent and heal stretch marks, and instantly soothes my bump when it’s feeling itchy or sore.