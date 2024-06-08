I’m really fussy when it comes to perfumes, but this under-the-radar brand doesn’t have one dud scent

I know exactly what I like when it comes to fragrance and my perfume collection makes no secret of it. In my somewhat extensive stash you’ll find no shortage of clean laundry detergent scents , modern rose fragrances and warming vanilla perfumes ; I prefer effortless, easy-to-wear fragrances and seek out sweet-yet grounding notes like patchouli and violet, and skin scents over more audacious power perfumes .

Most importantly, though, I like to smell unique. Sure, the most popular perfumes are well-liked for a reason—they smell damn good—but there is nothing better than receiving a compliment on a lesser-known, niche perfume that smells amazing. And there’s one brand that I’ve been complimented on almost every time I’ve worn it over the last few weeks: Bibbi Parfum .

A relative newbie to the fragrance world, Bibbi launched in October last year, founded in Paris by Swedish-born creative Stina ‘Bibbi’ Seger. Inspired by the visions and encounters that Seger experiences while meditating, the perfumes themselves are like stories in a bottle—each one designed to take you on an olfactory journey. As someone that deeply believes in the transformative nature of scent, and is a huge fan of wellness perfumes , I felt an affinity with Bibbi’s ethos before I’d even tried the fragrances. But, it turns out, the perfumes themselves are utterly extraordinary.

Admittedly, I’m somewhat reluctant to share my new perfume obsession with everyone as these fragrances really are something special—unique, surprising and complex, yet endlessly wearable. But I’m not one to gate keep either. Ahead, my thoughts on all nine of the Bibbi perfumes that deserve a place in your own fragrance collection.

1. Bibbi Iris Wallpaper Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Iris Wallpaper Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Peach, carrot, Chinese orris butter, peony, vanilla infusion, leather accord

It was love at first spritz for me and this perfume, and it’s fast becoming my new signature scent. It’s clean, in an expensive linen way, yet has a sweet powderiness that lends it a comforting familiarity. It reminds me of the smell of the yellowed pages of sundrenched paperback books or finding a packet of crumbled Parma Violets in the pocket of a well-worn leather jacket. There’s something inherently nostalgic about it to me, but there’s also freshness and a fruity element too—peaches, carrots and peonies give it a spring garden vitality that is truly uplifting.

2. Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Italian lemon, saffron, violet, magnolia, bamboo, sandalwood, blond woods, crisp amber

Typically, I don’t find myself gravitating towards traditionally woody scents, but this is my next favourite in the Bibbi lineup thanks to its intoxicating nature. Sandalwood really is the star of the show here—lending the perfume a deep ambery warmth and a bucketload of sophistication—but there’s a whole supporting cast of notes which elevate this scent to the realms of truly special. For me, it’s the floral elements of powdery violet and musky magnolia that add a surprisingly lightness, while the zing of freshly-squeezed Italian lemon provides a refreshing brightness amongst the warmth. It is undeniable chic and is the scent I’ll be saving up to buy a full-size bottle of next.

3. Bibbi Rainbow Rose Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Rainbow Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink freesia, rose centifolia, skin musks, ambroxan, cashmere woods, orris butter

I have never needed convincing of the fact that rose perfumes aren’t outdated, but if you have then I urge you to rush and smell this immediately. Sure, rose is upfront and centre of this unashamedly floral scent, but there’s so much more going on here—a true explosion of mood-boosting fragrance. It’s fresh and floral—the pink freesia definitely makes for a modern pairing with rose thanks to its almost strawberry sweetness—but there’s also a skin-like softness here which keeps the perfume pared-back. Plus, the addition of cashmere woods and velvety ambroxan lends a warmth and cosiness that means you’ll feel like you’re wearing this perfume close to the skin like the most beautiful secret.

4. Bibbi Swimming Pool Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Swimming Pool Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Nigerian ginger extract, egyptian basil, Chinese spearmint, Chinese eucalyptus, Egyptian geranium, ambroxan, wet grass, white woods

A true treat for the senses, Swimming Pool is one of the most unique perfumes I have smelt in an incredibly long time. As the name suggests, it’s aquatic in nature, but it’s not a salty sea scent like so many water-inspired perfumes. Instead, this delivers a sinus-clearing burst of aromatic freshness. Capturing the spirit of a natural swimming pool in Italy believed to have healing abilities, it has an almost herbal quality—fresh spearmint, eucalyptus and fragrant basil provide an abundance of delicious-smelling freshness, while earthy ginger and wet grass help to ground the lightness of this refreshing scent. On days that I’m feeling foggy or out of sorts, a spritz of this instantly blasts any bleariness away.

5. Bibbi Radio Child Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Radio Child Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Black pepper, jasmine petals, fig leaves, cashmere woods, oakmoss, salted musk

It does Radio Child something of a disservice to describe it merely as a skin scent, but if you love perfumes that have that comforting, musky sweetness like I do then you’ll fall head-over-heels for this. Inspired by a young piano player that had lessons with Beethoven before disappearing without a trace one day, the muse might be unusual but the perfume itself undoubtedly captures this feeling of youthful optimism and curiosity. And while its the muskiness that lingers on the skin, there’s a vitality in the notes that you pick up on first—sparky black pepper, a forest freshness from fig leaves, and a woodines from oakmoss. It’s simple, delicate and feels like slipping into a cashmere cardigan.

6. Bibbi Pistachio Game Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Pistachio Game Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Kumquat, eucalyptus, apple blossom, violet, frankincense, pistachio, vetiver smoke, sandalwood, white leather, espresso

I’ll admit that when I saw the name of this perfume I was expecting a gourmand perfume—rich and sweet, like pistachio gelato in fragrance form. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Yes, there is certainly a feeling of indulgence here, but it’s via a smoky sort of decadence, rather than any saccharine sweetness. Instead, this is actually quite a fresh, green perfume with delicate apple blossom, cool earthy eucalyptus, and the delicate nuttiness of raw pistachio at its heart. Once that settles, you’ll then catch a warmth of leather and a bitter coffee note that’s so subtle it’s almost as if it was captured by a passing breeze. If you love classic wood perfumes, but are in the market for something a little more fresh then I think you’ll adore this.

7. Bibbi Ghost of Tom Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Ghost of Tom Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, mate, blackcurrant, ceylon black tea, violet leaves, birch tree, papyrus, black amber

I’m not sure what the brand’s bestseller is, but I’d put good money on Ghost of Tom being up there. In fact, when I posted on my Instagram a while back about being obsessed with this brand, I had a fair few messages back from beauty industry pals raving about this particular perfume. To me, this is a sexy, evening scent—smokey, deep and enrapturing from the first spritz. And while there are notes that you might expect to see in a classic date night perfume—the warm sweetness of amber and ripe, juicy blackcurrants—there’s some unexpected elements here which lend to that mysterious feel. Citrus-sharp bergamot, herbal mate and aromatic ceylon tea all combine for an enigmatic and hypnotic cocktail that’s almost addictive to wear.

8. Bibbi The Other Room Eau de Parfum

Bibbi The Other Room Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Nigerian ginger, cassis, Mexican lime, carnation, davana, saffron blossom, Indonesian patchouli, vetiver, Spanish labdanum absolute

This is a lavish, spicy floral that smells incredibly expensive. Inspired by the idea of suspending your inhibitions, it captures the notion of throwing appearances aside and engaging in the extravagance of a masked ball without feeling hindered by self-consciousness. Spiked with spicy ginger and peppery saffron, this perfume definitely has a punch to it, but there’s also an underlying juiciness thanks to ripe cassis and a sour slice of fresh lime. However, patchouli is the lingering note here and lends the fragrance that sensual, opulent feel. It’s definitely a sexy scent and I think a lot of people would love it.

9. Bibbi Boy of June Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Boy of June Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, black pepper, lemon, geranium, incense, green apple, patchouli, white leather, crisp amber

Created as a homage to her partner Jan, brand founder Stina Steger describes how this very scent used to visit her during her meditations. Fans of clean, classic perfumes will adore this. To me, it smells like emerging from a shower at a very fancy hotel—clean, soapy, slightly-damp skin that’s been doused in cologne before fully dry. I think of all the perfumes in the Bibbi lineup this is perhaps the most universally appealing thanks to its timeless combination of notes. Bergamot, green apple and lemon give it a delightful freshness, but there’s also patchouli, white leather and amber—more warming notes than run through the entire Bibbi collection and give the scent this familiarity and comfort. It truly feels like a love letter in fragrance form.