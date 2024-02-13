I’m all for wearing a perfume that makes a statement—expensive-smelling ouds , deep patchouli scents and spicy, woody fragrances are all guaranteed head-turners, and I’m never mad about wearing the kind of perfume that draws attention. However, there’s also a time and a place for fragrances that are a little more unassuming. Lightweight, comforting and quietly beautiful perfumes that feel effortless to wear. The fragrance equivalent of slipping into a linen shirt and jeans—chic yet modest.

Of course, what each of us defines as an easy-to-wear perfume will be distinctly personal, but for me the best of these scents tend to be soft and skin-like , fresh and airy and have a delicate floral element. And the one must? There’s no chance of any of them inducing a headache.

Ahead, 9 quietly beautiful, easy-to-wear perfumes that I think almost anyone will love wearing.

1. Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Eau de Toilette

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Soap bubbles accord, pink pepper, bergamot, lavender flower, rose super essence, jasmine, coconut milk, white musks, patchouli Today's Best Deals £120 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Fresh, clean fragrance + Universally appealing Reasons to avoid - Might be too cologne-like for some

Aiming to capture the essence of a freshly-run bubble bath in a luxurious hotel, you’d be forgiven for thinking that is going to be just another clean cotton-esque fragrance. Instead, it’s a tension-relieving blend of almost soapy florals—there’s definitely rose and lavender, but in their freshest form—alongside uplifting pink pepper and bergamot. If you’re not a fan of florals, stick with me though as there’s a cologne-like undertone of patchouli and white musk which provides a skin-like softness and subtlety here too, before a coconut milk base note drifts to the surface for creamy sweetness and easy wearability.

2. Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne

When it comes to beautiful fragrances that can be worn effortless everyday, Jo Malone London is a go-to brand for so many editors. But its this mellow blend of fruits and florals that I am convinced will have universal appeal—even if fruity scents aren't your thing. You see, while this definitely has the sweetness of a classic fruit perfume with the juicy crunch of King William pear at its heart, the cool floral freesia notes and woody patchouli mean this perfume has an alluring depth to it too. It's sweet, fresh and utterly timeless.

3. Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, ambrette seeds, cassis, tiger orchid, pink lotus, jasmine petals, patchouli, liquid musks, white cedarwood Today's Best Deals £110 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Sophisticated skin scent + Subtle and not overpowering Reasons to avoid - Wish it lasted longer

This pared-back perfume is a wonderfully elevated version of a classic skin scent and has that best smelt up close nature of similar clean fragrances. The difference for me, however, is that beyond that bare skin appeal there's a lot more going on. As well as the classic musks and ambrette for that skin-like warmth, there's floral notes of orchid, lotus and jasmine that lend a slightly tropical humidity to the scent, while bergamot and cassis deliver a fruity bite. It's complex, sophisticated and unexpectedly sexy, and it only takes one spritz to understand why it's one of the brand's bestsellers.

4. Chloé Eau de Parfum For Her

Chloé Eau de Parfum For Her Specifications Key notes: Freesia, peony, lily of the valley, magnolia, rose, ambergris, cedar Today's Best Deals £90 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight and chic + Works well year-round Reasons to avoid - It's a popular perfume, so you won't be for you if you like to smell unique

I used to wear this perfume religiously in my early 20s, and it remains one of the most easy-to-wear perfumes that I own. I think of this as the linen shirt and jeans of my fragrance collection—its effortless to wear, always feels chic and despite being over 15 years old remains a timeless choice. While when you look at the notes it is an undeniably floral perfume—lily, magnolia and rose feature heavily—as someone who doesn't gravitate to such notes, I personally think that it has a lovely fresh, expensive-smelling elegance to it.

5. Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Aldehyde, rose centifolia, peony, violet, musks, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £140 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Clean, linen-inspired fragrance + Scent lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

There are so many clean linen scents on the market, but this one from Byredo is so much more than that. If you're truly seeking an easy-to-wear perfume then they don't come much better than this. Imagine slipping between freshly laundered cotton sheets at a fancy hotel, with a bouquet of roses, peonies and violets on the bedside table. It's clean and crisp yet there's a creaminess from sandalwood and musk that lends it a skin-like softness. I adore it so much that it's the kind of perfume I've even been known to spritz on after an evening bath for a decadent layer of scent before bed.

6. Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum

Bibbi Santal Beauty Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Italian lemon, saffron, violet, magnolia, bamboo, sandalwood, blond woods, crisp amber Today's Best Deals £110 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Beautifully unique + Warm and woody Reasons to avoid - Slightly headier than others on the list

This is one of the most innovative and exciting fragrance brands that I've tried for a long time—a collection of dreamy, imaginative scents that truly capture the imagination. There are some really bold scents in the lineup, but Santal Beauty is definitively easy-to-wear and truly delightful. From the name I was expecting something really heavy and woody, but it's surprisingly light and airy with uplifting citrus notes from Italian lemons. The thing that captures me most, though, is the lingering sweetness from violet which has an almost candy-like appeal. It prevents the perfume from becoming cloying and gives it an effortless wearability. Honestly, I can't stop spritzing it.

7. Narciso Rodriguez for Her Musc Nude Eau de Parfum

Narciso Rodriguez for Her Musc Nude Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink peppercorn, floral bouquet, fresh jasmine, musc, rose oil, orange flower, tonka bean absolute, cashmeran, patchouli Today's Best Deals £92 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Delicate, graceful fragrance + Subtly sweet Reasons to avoid - Not as long-wearing as others

I'm head-over-heels for the latest launch from Narciso Rodriguez which is a celebration of feminine florals and skin-like musks. I'll admit that the first spray might have you thinking that this isn't the most easy-to-wear scent—it's bold, blossoming and rich—but bear with me as once it meshes with the skin it becomes almost powdery-soft and gentle. There's rose and orange flower for floral fans, tonka bean if you prefer a gourmand hit and cedarwood for a cosy warmth—basically, there's something that will appeal to every nose which gives this perfume its innate wearabilty.

8. Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

