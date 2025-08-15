Whether your office dress code leans towards boardroom formality or a creative studio with a coffee in hand, the right workwear dress is the quickest route to feeling pulled-together before 9am. Striking that balance between smart-casual and chic, however, isn’t quite as simple as ordering your morning flat white.

First, consider your environment. In more traditional offices, a modest approach often wins—think longer hemlines, higher necklines and a colour palette that blends seamlessly among a sea of suits. When the rules are clearly defined, shopping becomes refreshingly straightforward: midis, maxis and shirt-dress styles quickly rise to the top of your wishlist. And opting for lightweight fabrics such as linen and cotton will see you through even the sweatiest of commutes with minimal effort.

Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there’s the middle ground: the smart-casual dress code, where the lines blur and inspiration is often borrowed from colleagues. Here, the classics rarely fail—a loose-fitting slip, a sharp shift, or a collared style that’s polished but with just enough playfulness to sidestep monotony.

And if you’re still in need of style persuasion, look to the 'corpcore; revival that dominated the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways. Stella McCartney led the charge, proving workwear can be anything but predictable, with power-shoulders, high-shine fabrics and classic court shoes that looked just as at home in the C-suite as they did on the catwalk.

Whatever your 9–5 setup, our edit of summer work dresses covers every style scenario. Each piece earns its place in your weekly rotation—because if you’re going to spend most of your life at work, your wardrobe might as well be working hard for you, too.

Shop Chic Summer Work Dresses