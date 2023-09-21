Rose perfumes receive a bad rap for being dusty and outdated, but these 8 modern scents are the exception
And yes, there's something for every budget
When it comes to the best perfumes out there, rose is one of the most regularly occurring notes. But we get it, unlike say vanilla perfumes or coconut perfumes, rose is one of those fragrance notes that people either love or hate. But over the years, the best rose perfumes are the ones that prove the floral doesn't have to be overpowering or feel outdated.
Whether it's paired with other complementary notes or simply toned down for more of a subtle impact, we truly believe there is a rose perfume for everybody—and they have the ability to smell undeniably expensive.
Modern rose scents from the likes of Chanel, The Body Shop and Aesop prove this is one note that will never go out of fashion and is continuously evolving.
With that said, here are our top picks...
Best modern rose perfume
1. Aesop Rozu
Key notes: Rose, shiso, pink pepper, bergamot, bitter orange
This is the ultimate rose perfume for those who may historically be hesitant toward this note. It's super cool, refreshing and floral in a 'green' way. As with all of Aesop's scents, it's totally gender neutral, meaning it has that gorgeous smoky edge to it that's perfect for date night.
For
- Modern, cool & different
Against
- Quite pricey
Best vegan rose perfume
2. The Body Shop Full Rose
Key notes: Rose, geranium, cardamom
Another great gender-neutral find, this is made with 90% ingredients of natural origin and is also certified by The Vegan Society. The sweet floral is undercut by green leaves and woody stems, meaning it's a solid place to start if you want to embrace rose without smelling overly flowery.
For
- Fairly affordable
- Vegan
Against
- Not as long-lasting as others
Bets complex rose perfume
3. Byredo Rose of No Man's Land
Key notes: Pink Pepper, Turkish rose petal, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute
If you like something a little smoky, as well as being rich and intense, this is the bottle for you. A bestseller for a reason, Byredo's offering proves this classic floral note can absolutely be ultra-sexy and sultry. Wear it at night-time for all the double-takes (and questions)!
For
- Rich, smoky and intense
Against
- Not ideal if you prefer sweeter rose scents
Best light rose perfume
4. Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris
Key notes: Damask rose, lemon, mandarin, pink peppercorn, patchouli
When it comes to fragrance, you simply can't beat a Chanel, and this floral-woody concoction places Damask Rose at its heart. Super fresh and a little bit spicy, this is a great starter rose fragrance that will look just as lovely on your dressing table as it will smell to your nose.
For
- Pretty bottle
- Lightweight and wearable
Against
- Not for you if you prefer intense, layered scents
Best fruity rose perfume
5. Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves
Key notes: White rose oil, lemon peel, rose absolute, cedarwood
If you love sparkling, juicy floral-fruity fragrances, this Jo Loves find is truly not one to be missed. Its rose notes are complemented by sharp citrus, meaning it's gorgeous come summertime, but really has the universal capacity to be worn year-round.
For
- The perfect floral/fruity mix
Against
- Not for you if you prefer rich, intense scents
Best pretty rose perfume
6. Phlur Améline
Key notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, rose, sandalwood, patchouli
If you're a long-time fan of rose and adore its pretty, floral nature, Phlur's Améline should be next on your list. Don't be fooled, however—the pink elixir is still modern and interesting, making it a perfect new-age rose for all.
For
- A classic, pretty floral
Against
- If you prefer something rich and intense, this may not be for you
Best classic rose perfume
7. Jo Malone London Red Roses
Key Notes: Red roses accord, lemon, honeycomb
Jo Malone London's Red Roses is for the romantics. Often worn on wedding days and other special occasions, this is classic and beautiful. The brand now has a wider range of rose scents with different note blends, in case this one isn't for you.
For
- A classic, true rose scent
Against
- If you're searching for a modern iteration of rose, this may feel a little traditional
Best affordable rose perfume
8. Zara Rose Gourmand
Key notes: Jasmine, rose, peony, vanilla
Zara's perfumes have solidified themselves as some of the best on the high street. This decadent-smelling scent features notes of peony, vanilla and jasmine to complement classic rose, for a pretty, irresistible combo.
For
- Affordable, yet luxurious smelling
Against
- Not super long-lasting
