Rose perfumes receive a bad rap for being dusty and outdated, but these 8 modern scents are the exception

When it comes to the best perfumes out there, rose is one of the most regularly occurring notes. But we get it, unlike say vanilla perfumes or coconut perfumes, rose is one of those fragrance notes that people either love or hate. But over the years, the best rose perfumes are the ones that prove the floral doesn't have to be overpowering or feel outdated.

Whether it's paired with other complementary notes or simply toned down for more of a subtle impact, we truly believe there is a rose perfume for everybody—and they have the ability to smell undeniably expensive.

Modern rose scents from the likes of Chanel, The Body Shop and Aesop prove this is one note that will never go out of fashion and is continuously evolving.

With that said, here are our top picks...

Best modern rose perfume

1. Aesop Rozu

Aesop Rozu Eau de Parfum View at Space NK UK Key notes: Rose, shiso, pink pepper, bergamot, bitter orange

This is the ultimate rose perfume for those who may historically be hesitant toward this note. It's super cool, refreshing and floral in a 'green' way. As with all of Aesop's scents, it's totally gender neutral, meaning it has that gorgeous smoky edge to it that's perfect for date night. For Modern, cool & different Against Quite pricey

Best vegan rose perfume

2. The Body Shop Full Rose

The Body Shop Full Rose Eau de Parfum View at The Body Shop UK Key notes: Rose, geranium, cardamom

Another great gender-neutral find, this is made with 90% ingredients of natural origin and is also certified by The Vegan Society. The sweet floral is undercut by green leaves and woody stems, meaning it's a solid place to start if you want to embrace rose without smelling overly flowery. For Fairly affordable

Vegan Against Not as long-lasting as others

Bets complex rose perfume

3. Byredo Rose of No Man's Land

Byredo Rose Of No Man's Land Eau de Parfum View at Cult Beauty Global View at Byredo View at Amazon Key notes: Pink Pepper, Turkish rose petal, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute

If you like something a little smoky, as well as being rich and intense, this is the bottle for you. A bestseller for a reason, Byredo's offering proves this classic floral note can absolutely be ultra-sexy and sultry. Wear it at night-time for all the double-takes (and questions)! For Rich, smoky and intense Against Not ideal if you prefer sweeter rose scents

Best light rose perfume

4. Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris

Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris Eau de Toilette £84 at Chanel Key notes: Damask rose, lemon, mandarin, pink peppercorn, patchouli

When it comes to fragrance, you simply can't beat a Chanel, and this floral-woody concoction places Damask Rose at its heart. Super fresh and a little bit spicy, this is a great starter rose fragrance that will look just as lovely on your dressing table as it will smell to your nose.

For Pretty bottle

Lightweight and wearable Against Not for you if you prefer intense, layered scents

Best fruity rose perfume

5. Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves Eau de Parfum £78 at Jo Loves Key notes: White rose oil, lemon peel, rose absolute, cedarwood

If you love sparkling, juicy floral-fruity fragrances, this Jo Loves find is truly not one to be missed. Its rose notes are complemented by sharp citrus, meaning it's gorgeous come summertime, but really has the universal capacity to be worn year-round. For The perfect floral/fruity mix Against Not for you if you prefer rich, intense scents

Best pretty rose perfume

6. Phlur Améline

Phlur Améline Eau de Parfum £96 at Selfridges Key notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, rose, sandalwood, patchouli

If you're a long-time fan of rose and adore its pretty, floral nature, Phlur's Améline should be next on your list. Don't be fooled, however—the pink elixir is still modern and interesting, making it a perfect new-age rose for all. For A classic, pretty floral Against If you prefer something rich and intense, this may not be for you

Best classic rose perfume

7. Jo Malone London Red Roses

Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne £118 at Jo Malone London Key Notes: Red roses accord, lemon, honeycomb

Jo Malone London's Red Roses is for the romantics. Often worn on wedding days and other special occasions, this is classic and beautiful. The brand now has a wider range of rose scents with different note blends, in case this one isn't for you. For A classic, true rose scent Against If you're searching for a modern iteration of rose, this may feel a little traditional

Best affordable rose perfume

8. Zara Rose Gourmand