I’m Done Gatekeeping—This Cool Fragrance Brand Is the Industry’s Best Kept Secret

As a beauty editor with a soft spot for fragrance, I’ve always been passionate about the ways in which scent is such a powerful form of self-identity. Not only acting as a non-verbal means of communication with the world—I might layer on a power perfume when I want to seem more confident or a fruity scent when I want to seem more approachable—but as a second skin to ourselves when we’re in need of comfort. As such, I tend to gravitate towards scents that feel personal and spark curiosity, rather than popular perfumes that might smell incredible but you’ll notice on every other passerby.

This makes it interesting as a beauty editor where it’s my literal job to share recommendations, but often feel like the best perfumes are just too sacred to broadcast to everyone. However, every so often, a brand comes along that’s simply too good to gate keep. So consider this me breaking my own rules and allow me to introduce you to Akro. A fragrance brand that’s adored by industry insiders and fellow beauty editors, but I think deserves to be more widely heralded. This brand is quietly bottling up some of the most modern, alluring and unconventional scents in the perfume industry—and every single time I wear one someone asks me about it.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Founded by father-and-daughter duo, master perfumer Olivier Cresp—the nose behind iconic fragrances like Mugler’s Angel and Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue—and Anaïs Cresp who came up for the concept for Akro while living in London. Inspired by the kaleidoscopic blend of sights, smells and sounds that come with life in the capital, Akro attempts to bottle this diverse energy in its unusual scents—and I can’t deny that being a London girl myself, this really speaks to me.

The result is a collection of niche, yet utterly delicious perfumes that might be inspired by a spilt whisky at a crowded bar, a breath of fresh air on a dewy morning, or a lemon cupcake fresh from your favourite bakery. They’re evocative, indulgent, and definitely don’t play it safe. So, if you’re tired of smelling like everyone else, allow me to introduce you to some of the best Akro fragrance in the lineup.

1. Akro Bake

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Bake Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lemon peel, chantilly cream, praline, brown sugar, vanilla Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Admittedly, a lemon cupcake-inspired perfume doesn’t scream edgy, but this sweet gourmand is undeniably delicious. Plus, it holds a special place in my own heart as this scent is inspired by the lemon cupcakes from the Crumbs & Doilies bakery on Carnaby Street—the same place that my husband and I got our wedding cake from. And the top tier of that cake was lemon meringue pie flavoured. As such, this beautifully tart lemon perfume, spiked with buttery vanilla and brown sugar, smells like utter joy to me.

2. Akro Haze

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Haze Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Clary sage, mint spikata, eucalyptus buds Today's Best Deals from £80 at Lookfantastic

I can only describe this as meditation in fragrance form. A sinus-clearing blend of clary sage, mint and eucalyptus, this is the perfume equivalent of stepping outside after a downpour and taking an enormous, oxygen-boosting gulp of fresh air. As someone who is always rushing from one appointment to the next, juggling deadlines, and barely finds time to break for lunch, my little sample of Haze has become an instant stress-reliever. It’s calming, clarifying and mood-brightening. I’ll be needing a bigger bottle.

3. Akro Night

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Night Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, cumin, saffron, agarwood, musk Today's Best Deals from £80 at Lookfantastic

I’ve never understood why rose perfumes are so divisive—I, for one, adore them—but if you’ve been instantly put off by seeing it in the list of fragrance notes then let me assure you that this is a far cry from a classic granny floral. In fact, this is a very modern take on a floral perfume, layering unexpected spices and woodsy undertones, with a pretty Bulgarian rose and a skin-like musk note. The result is an intoxicating, flirty fragrance that would make the ultimate date night perfume. For me, though, what makes it unique is that it’s not bold and brash like your classic ‘sexy’ scents. In fact, it’s subtly spicy and soft and demands to be smelt up close.

4. Akro Infuse

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Infuse Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, mate, osmanthus, ambrox, vetiver Today's Best Deals from £80 at Lookfantastic

Tea perfumes have been something of a secret weapon for me this year—providing some much needed grounding and tranquility when the world feels overwhelming. Like all good cuppas, Akro’s homage to tea has that same comforting qualty. Inspired by the aromas of Oolang tea, it’s herbacous and earthy, thanks to the mate, but also uplifting thanks to the fruity-floral notes from bergamot and osmanthus. If you’re looking for a boost without the caffeine crash afterwards, a liberal spritz of this should do the trick.

5. Akro Malt

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Malt Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Whisky, seaweed, leather, patchouli Today's Best Deals from £80 at Lookfantastic

When I read that this perfume was inspired by the nights that founder Anaïs spent working in the pubs and bars of London, it made perfect sense to me. This scent smells like the feeling of excitement and anticipation you have when you’ve squeezed your way into a packed pub during the height of the evening. It’s crowded, the leather seats are warm, the wooden tables are sticky with spilt drinks, and you can smell an almost earthiness from the outside air that you’ve brought in with you. It sounds like quite the concoction, but it’s incredibly captivating and is guaranteed to intoxicate anyone that passes you while you’re wearing it.

6. Akro Dark

(Image credit: Akro)

Arko Dark Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cocoa powder, cinnamon bark, hazelnut, vanilla Today's Best Deals from £80 at Lookfantastic

7. Akro Breathe

(Image credit: Akro)

Akro Breathe Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, lavender, water, musk Today's Best Deals from £80 at The Fragrance Shop

While so many of Akro’s fragrances capture the eclectic aromas of city living, this is the brand’s answer to a nature scent. And even if that outside space is just a flower-filled park hidden away from the hustle and bustle, it captures that verdant energy and feeling of serenity that comes with spending time in the open air. Fresh, herbaceous and utterly tranquil, the lavender note really soars here, lending the perfume a dreamy and calm feeling, but it’s splashy and bright too. Water might sound like an unexpected middle note, but it really lends a lightness and almost mineral undertone to the whole perfume which prevents it veering into a classic floral scent and gives it Akro’s trademark modern edge.