Formerly associated with beachside comfort and waterproof practicality, flip flops have certainly undergone a sartorial transformation in the last few years. A Scandi wardrobe staple and the it-girl shoe of choice this summer, it's clear they offer more than just utility.

That said, if you're anything like me, you've tried too many pairs that offer zero support and just end up rubbing after a couple of hours. That's why myself and our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, have been thoroughly testing stylish and genuinely supportive pairs of flip flops that deliver on chicness and day-long reliability.

We first spotted a few of these fashion-forward but also functional styles on influencer and runner Polly Sayer's Instagram. Polly, despite being one of the most fashionable people we know, also prioritises arch support and shoe comfort - which we're really here for.

Because although basic pairs of flip flops can be great for walking short distances or slipping on pre-pool with your functional and fashionable swimwear, the lack of arch support and shock absorption can do damage to your feet if worn repeatedly. That's why investing in a pair that offers enhanced foot health benefits is crucial in the long run if you're a serial flip-flop wearer.

From platform pairs that will take you to the office to silhouettes designed specifically for recovery after exercise, there's an impressive range of sandals to see you through the rest of the summer. Whether you favour trusty old Birkenstocks or next-gen ergonomically designed styles, these pairs can be trusted to support you for hours on end - and look good, too.

And once you've got your casual shoes in check, be sure to check out our edits of the best running shoes, best gym trainers, best hiking boots, and best weightlifting shoes, too.

A post shared by Polly Sayer (@pollyvsayer) A photo posted by on

Some of the Cros and FitFlop designs tested by team MC UK (Image credit: Future)

Best arch support flip flops

(Image credit: Archies)

Archies Arch Support Flip Flops Today's Best Deals £35 at Archies Reasons to buy + Designed to support + Great price point + Huge range of colours Reasons to avoid - No half sizes

Not only has Ally fallen in love with Archies flip flops, but they come approved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Lily-Rose Depp too. They may look like regular sandals, but they're designed by physical therapists to provide arch support, promote foot health, and look stylish, too. Strong but malleable, they mould to your feet for the perfect bespoke fit.

"These Archie's flip flops are the pair that Polly's been wearing on repeat, so naturally I had to try them myself. They're super comfortable, fit snugly to your feet, and basically feel like a more supportive pair of standard flip flops. While they don't offer as wide a range of motion as, say, Haviana's, I imagine this is only a good thing as it means your arch is being adequately supported and your overall stability boosted. I love how chic they look and that this colourway adds a pop to otherwise neutral outfit combos." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best platform flip flops

(Image credit: FitFlop)

FitFlop F-MODE Leather Flatform Toe-Post Sandals Today's Best Deals £54 at FitFlop Reasons to buy + Very stylish + Cushioned footbed + Arch contour Reasons to avoid - Slightly tight strap

FitFlop is arguably one of the most underrated footwear brands if you're after impressive support and a chic look. This platform pair had been on my wish list for months and I'm so glad I got my hands on them. They instantly elevate any look (literally and figuratively) and offer some extra height without losing any practicality. They're designed with arch contour to ease underfoot pressure, and the MICROWOBBLEBOARDTM technology absorbs impact and minimises muscle exertion. I found the strap ever so slightly tight over my foot when I first put them on, but they quickly stretch after some wear. They've become my go-to when I want to slip on something comfortable but need to look a little more put-together.

Best sturdy flip flops

(Image credit: Birkenstock)

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Birkibuc Today's Best Deals £90 at Birkenstock Reasons to buy + Great for all terrains + Range of colours + Moulds to your foot Reasons to avoid - Take some wearing in

The comfort of Birkenstock sandals is very well documented - so much so, Ally has had hers for well over fifteen years and still wears them regularly. I love how sturdy these flip flops are thanks to the suede material and anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed that moulds to your feet over time. They're ideal for taking on holiday as they're thick and supportive enough to survive pretty much any terrain and hours of walking. They do take some wearing in to reach maximum comfort levels, but then they will be some of the most comfortable shoes you own.

Best colourful flip flops

(Image credit: Amazon)

Crocs Women's Miami Flip Flop Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Crocs Reasons to buy + Chic square toe + Summery colourway + No breaking in Reasons to avoid - Can show some scuffs

I have always been a huge Crocs fan, but I only recently discovered that the brand makes flip flops - and chic ones at that. This square toe design looks even better on, and I'm in love with the hot pink hue that boosts my tan on holiday. They're totally waterproof, minimalist in shape, so lightweight, and designed with extra support under the toes. The flexible material means they move with you and don't feel stiff when walking around, and they don't require any wearing in. They've become my top pick for a beach holiday as you can get them wet or wear them walking around town for day-long comfort.

Best flip flops for recovery

(Image credit: FitFlop)

FitFlop RELIEFF Leopard Recovery Toe-Post Sandals Today's Best Deals £60 at FitFlop Reasons to buy + Fun leopard pattern + Designed for recovery + Ergonomically engineered Reasons to avoid - Chunky look may not be for everyone

These particular FitFlops are biomechanically-developed for faster recovery after physical activity. They're ergonomically engineered to optimise your body's alignment and natural movement, and the natural arch support perfectly holds the foot.

"Chunky sandals are all the rage right now, which is ideal for me at just under 5ft 2 inches. That said, every other style I've worn in the past - and trust me, I've tried a fair few - have left me with achy soles or hip pain where I'm overcompensating. Not FitFlops, though - ergonomically engineered to offer pressure diffusion and joint alignment and stylishly designed, their designs are next level. Which is probably why they've sold tens of millions of pairs worldwide. These particular sandals look great and offer next level comfort, and I was particularly impressed by how easy they were to wear straight out of the box." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best affordable flip flops

(Image credit: Mountain Warehouse)

Animal Swish Womens Flip-Flops Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Mountain Warehouse (was £32.99) Reasons to buy + Great price + Padded design + Soft straps Reasons to avoid - Can be slightly slippery when wet

Spongey and soft, these flip flops offer zero chance of rubbing. The straps are smooth and moveable, and the footbed has a little bit of bounce when you walk. The beauty of the soft fabric is how easy they are to pack for a holiday, and they're extremely lightweight to carry and wear. Considering the price point, the quality is brilliant - they haven't worn down or shown any scuffs so far in the few months I've been wearing them regularly. They can get slightly slippery when they get wet due to the smooth finish, but not enough to cause any issues.