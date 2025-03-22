These are the 5 spring denim trends everyone will be wearing in 2025
Yes, flares really are making a comeback
Despite the unpredictable weather, we're happy to confirm that it is officially spring. So what better time to start planning your transeasonal weather looks - our top tip for making everyday dressing a breeze.
As a shopping expert with an affinity for denim, I'm currently scouring the best denim new in pages to help refresh my current line-up. From styles that will work both in the office and at the weekend, to hardworking capsule wardrobe pieces that will see me through spring and beyond - I've done the research and ready to share.
This season, denim is all about comfortable yet stylish silhouettes that are easy to pair with classic shirting and sleek trainers. With the return of flared jeans and last year's favourite, jorts, we are also pleased to see barrel-leg jeans and cuffed silhouettes continuing in popularity.
So, if you're looking for a great piece of denim to invest in this season or simply want expert tips on how to style some of these pieces, keep reading.
Barrel-Leg Jeans
Marked as one of 2025's biggest denim trends, barrel-leg jeans are everywhere right now. This cult style cinches in at the waist and cleverly skim the hips as they widen at the leg - creating an ultra flattering silhouette.
What to wear with barrel jeans?
Although they may seem daunting to style, barrel leg jeans are less voluminous than their horseshoe counterpart, which makes outfit building much more straightforward. Pair with a cropped polo top and trainers for a relaxed everyday look or a pointy pair of flats if you need some added leg length.
Flare Jeans
Flared jeans widen from the knee, and so are not to be confused with bootcut jeans that widen from the ankle. Popularised in the 70s by Sonny and Cher, this boho classic was recently revived by Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl, sparking debate on social media. Although the jury is still out on their return, some of the most stylish women on Instagram are already wearing them - which is good enough for me.
What to wear with flared jeans?
Taking some inspiration from the 70's while giving them a modern twist, opt for a double denim look with a cropped denim jacket that lies at the waistline of the jeans for a harmonious look. Accessorise by adding a leopard print silk scarf and heeled mules to prevent the jeans from puddling.
Jorts
Jorts are a personal favourite of mine and were a daily fixture in my wardrobe last spring. Not only are they comfortable for everyday use but style with a tailored blazer and sandals they are smart enough for the office.
What to wear with jorts?
To polish jorts for the office, pair them with a tailored shirt and heeled sandals for an elevated approach. Alternatively, for an everyday look, pair them with a white T-shirt, flats, and bubble jewellery for a cool-girl look.
Cuffed Jeans
As a petite woman myself, cuffing my jeans has long been a trick of mine to stop super long styles from swamping my feet. Yet for spring they are fast becoming a statement denim piece and are already an influencer favourite.
What to wear with cuffed jeans?
Another versatile pair when it comes to styling, my favourite way to style these is with a textured shirt and sandals on warmer days. For those breezy summer nights, simply switch to loafers and add a light jacket.
White jeans
It wouldn't be spring without this classic denim staple. White jeans instantly add a fresh feel to autumn jackets and winter knits, especially whilst are still waking up to frosty mornings. Available in various shades, from bone to cream and even off-white, just choose your favourite jeans shape and you're good to go.
What to wear with white jeans?
Serving as a white canvas (no pun intended) to any look, a great tip is to incorporate colour when styling white jeans. From neutrals to brights, there really is no colour that wouldn't look good against a pair of white jeans.
A personal favourite is layering a suede jacket with textured woven flats for a comfortable yet chic everyday look.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
