These are the 5 spring denim trends everyone will be wearing in 2025

Yes, flares really are making a comeback

Influencers wearing SS25 denim trends
(Image credit: @lisonseb @lucyalston_ @nlmarilyn)
Despite the unpredictable weather, we're happy to confirm that it is officially spring. So what better time to start planning your transeasonal weather looks - our top tip for making everyday dressing a breeze.

As a shopping expert with an affinity for denim, I'm currently scouring the best denim new in pages to help refresh my current line-up. From styles that will work both in the office and at the weekend, to hardworking capsule wardrobe pieces that will see me through spring and beyond - I've done the research and ready to share.

This season, denim is all about comfortable yet stylish silhouettes that are easy to pair with classic shirting and sleek trainers. With the return of flared jeans and last year's favourite, jorts, we are also pleased to see barrel-leg jeans and cuffed silhouettes continuing in popularity.

So, if you're looking for a great piece of denim to invest in this season or simply want expert tips on how to style some of these pieces, keep reading.

Barrel-Leg Jeans

Marked as one of 2025's biggest denim trends, barrel-leg jeans are everywhere right now. This cult style cinches in at the waist and cleverly skim the hips as they widen at the leg - creating an ultra flattering silhouette.

Influencer wearing barrel leg jeans

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Kensington Barrel Leg Jean | Light Blue Wash
Jigsaw
Kensington Barrel Leg

Horseshoe Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Barrel-Leg

Mid Rise Barrel Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Barrel Jean

What to wear with barrel jeans?

Although they may seem daunting to style, barrel leg jeans are less voluminous than their horseshoe counterpart, which makes outfit building much more straightforward. Pair with a cropped polo top and trainers for a relaxed everyday look or a pointy pair of flats if you need some added leg length.

Emmet Striped Knitted Polo
ALIGNE
Emmet Striped Knitted Polo

Conquest
Longines
Conquest

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

Flare Jeans

Flared jeans widen from the knee, and so are not to be confused with bootcut jeans that widen from the ankle. Popularised in the 70s by Sonny and Cher, this boho classic was recently revived by Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl, sparking debate on social media. Although the jury is still out on their return, some of the most stylish women on Instagram are already wearing them - which is good enough for me.

Influencer wearing flared jeans

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Z1975 Flared High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Flared High-Waist Jeans

Beverly Skinny-Flare Jean
Veronica Beard
Beverly Skinny-Flare Jean

Ed Skylar Flare Jeans
ALIGNE
Ed Skylar Flare Jeans

What to wear with flared jeans?

Taking some inspiration from the 70's while giving them a modern twist, opt for a double denim look with a cropped denim jacket that lies at the waistline of the jeans for a harmonious look. Accessorise by adding a leopard print silk scarf and heeled mules to prevent the jeans from puddling.

Printed Silk Scarf
H&M
Printed Silk Scarf

Cropped Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Cropped Denim Jacket

Skye 70
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70

Jorts

Jorts are a personal favourite of mine and were a daily fixture in my wardrobe last spring. Not only are they comfortable for everyday use but style with a tailored blazer and sandals they are smart enough for the office.

Influencer wearing jorts

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Blue 8" Mid Waisted 90s Loose Denim Bermuda Shorts
Gap
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Nova Jorts - Indigo
Damson Madder
Nova Jorts - Indigo

Lya Cropped Denim Bermuda Shorts
hush
Lya Cropped Denim Bermuda Shorts

What to wear with jorts?

To polish jorts for the office, pair them with a tailored shirt and heeled sandals for an elevated approach. Alternatively, for an everyday look, pair them with a white T-shirt, flats, and bubble jewellery for a cool-girl look.

Zw Collection Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Poplin Shirt

Joan Leather Sandals
The Row
Joan Leather Sandals

The New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The New York Burgundy

Cuffed Jeans

As a petite woman myself, cuffing my jeans has long been a trick of mine to stop super long styles from swamping my feet. Yet for spring they are fast becoming a statement denim piece and are already an influencer favourite.

Influencer wearing cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Facade Turn-Up Jeans

Ayla Baggy Wide-Leg High-Rise Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla High-Rise Jeans

High-Rise Cropped Jeans
Loewe
High-Rise Cropped Jeans

What to wear with cuffed jeans?

Another versatile pair when it comes to styling, my favourite way to style these is with a textured shirt and sandals on warmer days. For those breezy summer nights, simply switch to loafers and add a light jacket.

Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt
& Other Stories
Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt

Square-Toe Flip-Flops
TOTEME
Square-Toe Flip-Flops

MANGO, Shopper Bag

MANGO
Shopper Bag

White jeans

It wouldn't be spring without this classic denim staple. White jeans instantly add a fresh feel to autumn jackets and winter knits, especially whilst are still waking up to frosty mornings. Available in various shades, from bone to cream and even off-white, just choose your favourite jeans shape and you're good to go.

Influencer wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Danielle Straight-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Straight-Leg Jeans

Sexy Straight Stretch Jeans
GUESS
Sexy Straight Stretch Jeans

What to wear with white jeans?

Serving as a white canvas (no pun intended) to any look, a great tip is to incorporate colour when styling white jeans. From neutrals to brights, there really is no colour that wouldn't look good against a pair of white jeans.

A personal favourite is layering a suede jacket with textured woven flats for a comfortable yet chic everyday look.

dunelondon,

Dune
Woven Flats

MANGO, Straight Suede Jacket

MANGO
Straight Suede Jacket

Dior, Diormidnight
Dior
Diormidnight

