When I first heard about ink perfumes, I had some reservations—ink as in tattooing, or actual writing apparatus? It's not exactly what I look for in scent—my taste tends to skew more skin-like and woody, and I'm hard-pressed to like anything overpowering or synthetic, minus my beloved Ambroxan, of course. But after sniffing several ink-based fragrances, I realised I had misunderstood this unconventional note.

Deeply warm, cosy, and long-lasting, ink perfumes are strangely nostalgic. They do evoke actual ink and office apparatus in a very clean, evocative way—in fact, you'll find some enthusiasts who say that these perfumes remind them of filing cabinets circa the 90s. And while that may not be everyone's speed, you should definitely smell the scents ahead; you may find yourself pleasantly surprised.

Best ink perfumes

1. Perfumer H Ink

Perfumer H Ink 50ml Eau De Parfum £140 at Perfumer H

This cerebral unisex scent almost veers melancholic—to me, it evokes stationary and rainy days spent at home. A deeply personal scent to perfumer Lyn Harris, the scent was crafted to express blue ink on white paper, and conjures up late evenings spent pouring over books in dimly lit libraries. Standout notes include papyrus India, vetiver Haiti, cedarwood, elemi iran rose and ambroxan.

2. Akro Ink

Akro Ink Eau De Parfum £80 at Lookfantastic

Another singular, ink-based perfume, Akro's Ink is a highly wearable take on the note. Inspired by the adrenaline rush of tattooing, this scent conjures the feelings of being inked for the first time through creamy, woody notes of vetiver and birch, which are uplifted by a sharp black ink accord. Jasmine is added to evoke the fleeting sense of time during a tattoo session, after which you're left with a permanent souvenir.

3. Byredo Alto Astral

Byredo Alto Astral Eau De Parfum £150 at Space NK

While Byredo's Alto Astral may not be an ink perfume in the purest sense of the term, it does have that deep, rich cosiness that these perfumes possess; think of it as a lighter, summery take on the category. Woody aldehydic notes mingle with coconut water, before salted amber, cashmere and sandalwood rise. This fragrance was fittingly named after the Brazilian-Portuguese term for a heightened state of mind, and I can attest to its uplifting properties.

4. Givenchy Téméraire

Dreamed up by nose Nicolas Bonneville, Givenchy describes this scent as a carnal and narcotic bouquet, largely thanks to the unexpected dark ink accord. This is beautifully balanced by spicy, oriental notes of cardamom and clove leaf, which blend beautifully with the intensity of tuberose. Wear this perfume when you want to announce your arrival.

5. Montblanc Patchouli Ink

Montblanc Patchouli Ink Eau De Parfum £97.50 at Lookfantastic

I've saved my precious vial of Patchouli Ink for years, bringing it out only when the occasion calls for it. Like Givenchy's Téméraire, this is a powerful scent—and personally, it's strictly an evening affair, but bolder folk may find that it works for daytime too. Paying homage to the heritage of Montblanc calligraphy, Patchouli Ink conveys the essence of ink touching fresh paper, before evolving into a smoky, woody fragrance, with notes of grounding patchouli, bergamot and musk.