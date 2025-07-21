Craving a Clean, Modern Scent? DedCool Is the Cult Fragrance Everyone’s Talking About

If you’re at all tapped into the fragrance zeitgeist, you’ll have heard of DedCool. The Los Angeles-based brand self-describes as being about functional fragrance, with genderless, vegan formulas designed to be “scents to live in”.

Founded by self-taught, new-gen perfumer Carina Chaz, whose mother was a beauty product formulator, back in 2016, the niche fragrance brand initially gained traction on social media. DedCool then launched into select LA stores, growing in popularity before partnering with bigger retailers to become a much more widely-distributed fragrance brand. The branding is also excellent and just the right amount of “playful”—minimalistic, edgy and a little industrial, the packaging and its handwritten logo could believably be from East London.

Though DedCool has expanded into other fragranced categories—laundry detergent, handcare, room sprays and even car air fresheners—its perfumes are the heart of the brand. As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor who just so happens to have tested a large percentage of these scents, and has a penchant for clean perfumes, here are seven of my favourites that are currently available in the UK.

DedCool Xtra Milk

DedCool Xtra Milk Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Bergamot, white musk, amber Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

A viral sensation that levels up the brand’s base scent, Milk, this is the most popular DedCool fragrance at Space NK—and arguably the most famous generally, having won over beauty editors and influencers the world over. Think cosy: it’s a little like Escentric Molecules has been layered with something ultra creamy and a little sweet. There’s a little bergamot, a lot of musk, rounded off with amber to give it the slightest warm feel. If you like skin scents but want a little more projection, you’ll get on well.

DedCool Number 01 'Taunt'

DedCool Number 01 Taunt Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Bergamot, cassis, vanilla, amber Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

Taunt was initially sold under Chaz’s mother’s brand, La Natura; she told Fashionista in 2010 that she was approached by The Twilight Saga to purchase Taunt for the films. However, she declined, offering to make them a new fragrance instead. Fast forward to today and it’s one of the most popular scents in the DedCool portfolio—and the second best-selling from the brand at Space NK. When you first spritz it, it’s like a big waft from some kind of chic laundry cupboard with notes of fresh dew, bergamot and cassis. Later, there’s a subtle (i.e. not too sweet or obviously gourmand) vanilla drydown, laced with amber. Taunt also comes in Poo Drops, should you want to match your bathroom to your personal fragrance, I guess.

DedCool Aura

DedCool Aura Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Lemon, pear, cassis, lotus, marine, rose, jasmine, patchouli, cedar, caramel, vanilla, musk Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

If this fragrance had a colour, it’d be dopamine yellow. Aura is a sparkling, splashy blend that livens you up the second you smell it. Pear and lemon mingle for a sweet, sunshiney feel before leaning heavily into jasmine notes that last well on the skin—though it’s far from a stereotypically citrus perfume, with none of the sharp tartness lemon can bring to a fragrance. It’s billed as having limited projection, but I’ve definitely noticed it while breezing around on a day of errands.

DedCool Number 03 'Blonde'

DedCool Blonde Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Juniper berries, pomelo, saffron, rose, black violet, vetiver, blonde wood, raspberry Today's Best Deals £71 at Space nk

Spiced without being too punchy a concoction, Blonde is a pleasing blend of saffron, black violet, pomelo and a little leather (though this note is super subtle, so don’t let that put you off if you don’t usually warm to leather fragrances). On a woody base of blonde woods and vetiver, it manages to be a spicy fragrance without any kind of heaviness; in fact, it has an almost juicy quality. If you like a Le Labo Thé Noir 29 or similar scents, you’ll be into it.

DedCool Number 02

DedCool Number 02 Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Juniper, patchouli, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

One for those who like cosy, woody and slightly spicy scents laced with comforting incense, Number 02 isn’t as famous as, say, Xtra Milk, but will appeal to my fellow woody perfume fans. It feels like a twist away from many of the other bright, light DedCool perfumes, as it’s all patchouli, green florals and sheer woods—and big on the warming sandalwood. If you’re someone who matches their perfume to the seasons, it’d make a great transitional autumn or winter scent.

DedCool Smiley Face Garden

DedCool Smiley Face Garden Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Rose, guaiac wood, neroli, sandalwood, cedarwood, amber, musk Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

If “outdoorsy” were a fragrance, this would be her. It’s grassy meets sunlit floral and fruity notes—think rose, amber, guaiac wood and a little neroli to give it a crisp feel—conjuring foliage and forests. I can’t quite decide if it’s more of an earthy, citrus or green perfume; it’s a mixture of all three. However, I have heard reports that Smiley Face Garden is being discontinued, so get it while the getting’s good.

DedCool Number 05 'Spring'

DedCool Number 05 Spring Eau de Parfum Specifications RRP: £71 for 50ml Key notes: Bergamot, cardamom, star anise, incense, geranium, lavender, moss, patchouli, vetiver Today's Best Deals £71 at Space NK

What initially seems like a simple fragrance soon shows itself to be far more complex—herbaceous, earthy and slightly spicy. Opening with the mouthwatering bitterness of citrus rind with a hazy bergamot, you’re then met with cardamom, star anise, incense and geranium. Later, lavender, moss, patchouli and vetiver round out the aforementioned earthy feel. It’s spring-like without relying on heady florals, instead taking the damp, fresh greenery route.