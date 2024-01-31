As a beauty editor, perfumes have always fascinated me. While I’ve always found beauty as a whole to be something of a transformative experience—the confidence boost of a professional blow-dry or the dopamine hit of a brightly-coloured manicure—there is something innately cathartic about scent. Perfume, for me, has the ability to totally alter my current state of mind. A spritz of a sunny citrus scent can blast away the lingering melancholy of a sombre start to the day, while dousing myself in a warming amber or patchouli perfume provides a comfort blanket during moments that I feel unsure.

Given, then, that even these daily olfactory experiences can provide almost therapeutic benefits, it’s of no surprise that wellness perfumes are set to be a dominating fragrance trend for 2024. Catering to our individual sensory needs, these scents not only smell incredible but aim to calm busy minds, ground our senses and ease everyday stresses. But what is causing this growth in popularity? Fragrance experts point to a growing sense of social uncertainty and a desire to invest more in self-care to combat this.

“We think that the current global recession is increasing the demand for mood-enhancing products,” explains Susan Wai Hnin, COO & Global Director at Gabar. “People are facing uncertainties in their careers and financial futures and are turning to their own tools and rituals to take care of themselves. Scent is a powerful tool that can be used to alter our emotions and state of mind.”

David Moltz, perfumer and Founder of D.S. & Durga, agrees that there is an emotional driving force behind the shift towards wellness perfumes. “People are seeking our lost universal connection, and perfume is like a keyhole into something larger than the everyday… it brings joy and has the capacity to enrich someone’s life.”

As well as the wider social context, Susan points to TikTok as one of the biggest factors in the growth in the wellness market more generally. “Gen Z’s obsession with personal care and development, from extensive skincare routines and mindful practices such as journalling, means that the pursuit of self and the investment in self-care is high on our minds,” suggests Susan.

In terms of the specific notes that we’ll be seeing within the wellness perfume category, David points to “the old standbys” like lavender, ylang-ylang and frankincense which have long-known aromatherapeutic benefits for aiding relaxation and reducing stress. Susan notes that this new wave of scents will move beyond these herbal notes, though. “Warm and spicy notes such as vanilla and cinnamon are very comforting and are associated with warmth and fullness, and woody notes have also been known for their relaxant properties, particularly softer woods like cedarwood and sandalwood,” she explains.

Interested? Here are the 6 wellness perfumes I swear by...

1. The Nue Co. Mind Energy

(Image credit: The Nue. Co)

The Nue Co. Mind Energy Best wellness perfume for easing overwhelm Specifications Key notes: Clary sage, juniper, pink peppercorn, clove, geranium Today's Best Deals £98 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Warm and energising + Clears a busy mind Reasons to avoid - Quite overwhelmingly strong at first sniff

Since hitting my 30s, having kids and starting self-employed life, I really struggle to focus on one task at a time—a real problem when I have fewer hours than ever before to sit at a desk and work. On days where my mind is constantly flitting from one thought to another and I find myself in a state of overwhelm, I reach for this scent from The Nue Co which has been specifically designed to clear brain fog and and aid in concentration and productivity. For me, its energising pepperiness acts like a sensorial shock to instantly snap my overthinking brain into focus. Then the spiciness gives way to pine-fresh juniper and verdant clary sage for a grounding freshness. I spray it onto pulse points throughout the day to not only smell good (there's a subtle floral element that lingers), but to elongate that feeling of calm and ease.

2. Vyrao Georgette Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Vyrao)

Vyrao Georgette Eau de Parfum Best wellness perfume for self-love Specifications Key notes: Turkish rose, sandalwood, patchouli, pink pepper, black tobacco Today's Best Deals £135 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + A cheery, sophisticated floral + Subtly sweet Reasons to avoid - Might not appeal if you don't love rose

There's a school of thought that you should never say something to yourself that you wouldn't say to someone you love. Easier said than done, right? When I'm having one of those days where my inner monologue is being less than kind, this perfume acts like something of a love letter in fragrance form. Simply put, spraying it on just makes me feel good about myself, and it can help tip the scales from self-deprecating to self-love that day. Rose and violet are floral notes that I always gravitate towards, and this perfume has them in abundance—it's sweet and blossoming—but there's also grounding sandalwood, uplifting pink pepper and some, dare I say it, rather sensual notes of patchouli, tobacco and vanilla that make me want to take myself out on a date when I wear it.

3. Gabar 03 Swim Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Gabar)

Gabar 03 Swim Eau de Parfum Best wellness perfume for alleviating anxiety Specifications Key notes: Blackcurrant bud, galbanum, wild fig, green tea, orris, jasmine, oud, sandalwood, vetiver, musk Today's Best Deals £120 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Fresh and uplifting + Meditative in nature Reasons to avoid - Wish it lasted longer on my skin

The very ethos of Gabar's debut fragrance range is to harness a modern sense of mindfulness through the ideas of calm, groundedness and flow. As the name suggests, Swim is all about encouraging that ease of movement through a lush and fruity blend of wild fig and blackcurrant bud. Oftentimes, when I'm at my most anxious, I feel almost paralysed—mentally stuck and unable to make calm, considered choices. This perfume offers something of a release, like cleansing yourself under a vibrant waterfall and emerging in a more serene state. Besides the fruity notes, there are some earthy, moss-like aromas and a grounding background of cedarwood and amber which really help to root your mind in the present moment.

4. Phlur Mood Ring Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Mood Ring Eau de Parfum Best wellness perfume for sparking joy Specifications Key notes: Pitaya pulp, sweet orange, fruit gummies, orange flower, jasmine sambac, marigold bloom, patchouli prisma, glazed musks, sheer amber Today's Best Deals £96 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + A vibrant fruity floral + Happiness-inducing Reasons to avoid - Very sweet

I don't know when I fell out of love with winter, but it's official—my mood takes a serious nosedive during these months . My house has basically been a vortex of illness since November, which hasn't helped, and even my Lumie clock isn't taking the edge off these dark daylight hours. However, last month Phlur launched their latest fragrance offering and it's truly the best wellness perfume for combatting the winter blues. Effectively the fragrance equivalent of a bag of Pick 'n' Mix, it has a lip-smacking hit of fruit gummies and sweet orange before giving way to a bodacious bouquet of marigolds, jasmine and orange flower. Just smelling it makes me smile and adds a little merriment to my day. It's not entirely a sugar rush though, once it settles there's a softer veil of musks, patchouli and amber which provide a comforting reassurance on the skin. You can't bottle happiness, but this definitely comes close.

5. Marks & Spencer Apothecary Relax Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Marks & Spencer Apothecary Relax Eau De Parfum Best wellness perfume for calming stress Specifications Key notes: Lavender, clary sage, white cedar, amber Today's Best Deals £10 at Marks and Spencer Reasons to buy + Aromatherapeutic + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not great for longevity

Offering up an affordable entry point to the wellness perfume trend without compromising on the complexity of their scent offering, Marks and Spencer's Apothecary line is truly impressive. Their Relax perfume, for me, is the star of the show thanks to its ability to truly deliver what it offers on the bottle. When I'm stressed, overworked and struggling to take a step back and regulate my emotions, this herbal, lavender scent does some of the heavy lifting for me. I was slightly concerned that it would just smell like a pillow spray, but its more ethereal than that—fresh, green and soothing, it provides the kind of zen-like calm that you experience on entering a spa. Spray, take a deep breath and feel the knots in your stomach start to loosen.

6. D. S. & Durga Sweet Do Nothing Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: D. S. & Durga )

D. S. & Durga Sweet Do Nothing Eau de Parfum Best wellness perfume for grounding the senses Specifications Key notes: Neroli, green coyote chola, desert pepper, texas everbearing fig, orange flower, incense, texas cedar, water musk, creosote Today's Best Deals £155 at Liberty Reasons to buy + Warm and musky + Long-wearing Reasons to avoid - Not the strongest scent

We all live incredibly hectic lives and it can easy to find yourself moving through your daily routine like you're on a never-ending treadmill. When I find my thoughts running away with themselves and I'm starting to feel exhausted by always considering what's coming next, this grounding perfume helps to anchor me in the here and now. It has the kind of green, earthiness that you'd expect from such a scent—fig, flowering cacti and pepper—but there's also invigorating citrus and warm musk and cedar to bring a joyful serenity. It's inspired by the more relaxed pace of Texan desert living and really provides that sense of slowing down.