New Fragrances Launch Every Day, But These 11 Heroes Have Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason
Iconic scents with appealing price tags
When it comes to my personal fragrance choices, I must admit that I love wearing niche perfumes that fly under the radar, compared to the more popular scents that have widespread appeal. However, I’m not snobby about scents and will be the first to admit that perfumes become classics for a reason. Rather than leaning into fleeting trends (like this year’s penchant for nostalgic gourmands like marshmallow and banana) classic perfumes stand the test of time and remain appealing year after year for one reason—they smell undeniably good. Whether it’s a statement floral like Lancôme La Vie Est Belle, an iconic power player like Mugler Angel or a nostalgic celebrity scent like Britney Spears Fantasy, these perfumes continue to have universal appeal and enduring wear.
When it comes to shopping for classic perfumes, Amazon has completely surprised me with its offering of timeless scents, celebrity perfumes, and designer favourites—all often found at a fraction of the price during big events like Prime Day. So whether you’re looking to stock up on an old favourite, discover a new signature scent, or find the perfect perfume to gift, I’ve rounded up 11 of the best classic perfumes on Amazon for every taste.
The best classic perfumes on Amazon
1. Mugler Angel
Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum
Considered to be one of the first modern gourmands, Mugler’s Angel has amassed legions of loyal fans since it first launched over 30 years ago. A bold, sweet and sexy perfume, it has an addictive nature thanks to its mouthwatering blend of caramel and praline with warm patchouli and vanilla. It’s unapologetically sweet but undeniably moreish.
2. Elizabeth Arden White Tea
Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau de Toilette
This is a delightfully understated perfume that blends musks, soft citrus and delicate florals with crisp and fresh white tea extracts. If you love skin scents, then you’ll love how subtle and clean-smelling this is—perfect for when you want a perfume that whispers rather than shouts. And there are thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon confirming its appeal.
3. Britney Spears Fantasy
Britney Spears Fantasy
Probably one of the most iconic celebrity fragrances of all time, Britney Spears’s iconic Fantasy perfume is a cacophony of fruits, florals and dessert-inspired notes. Yes, you will smell slightly like a chocolate cupcake in human form, but sometimes the occasion calls for a hefty dose of sweet nostalgia. And the fact that I know many a beauty editor who still loves spritzing this on the sly confirms its enduring appeal.
4. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
A global bestseller, and one of my all-time favourite fragrances, this modern classic is a bright, jammy affair that’s bursting with juicy blackberries and crisp pear. This isn’t your typical gourmand, however, there are also sophisticated florals and cosseting patchouli which lend this uplifting scent both depth and staying power, without compromising on its feel-good factor.
5. Calvin Klein CK One
Calvin Klein CK One
An undisputed ‘90s icon, CK One is almost a rite of passage in the beauty world and I remember desperately coveting a bottle in my pre-teen years. Today, it still smells just as fresh, clean and contemporary—oozing an effortlessly cool vibe from the simple frosted bottle to the musky citrus fragrance inside. A timeless choice (and a recent Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards winner) for anyone who loves a crisp, wearable and pared-back scent.
6. Ghost Deep Night
Ghost Deep Night Eau de Toilette
The epitome of a classic date night perfume, this is a deep fruity-floral wrapped up in warm vanilla and musk. Reviewers rave about it for its mysterious undertones, but it has a sweet cosiness to it as well, which means it works particularly well as a comforting autumn/winter scent.
7. DKNY Be Delicious
DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum
A classic Y2K perfume, and one of my personal favourites, Be Delicious celebrates a crisp, juicy green apple (unsurprisingly from the shape of that iconic bottle) layered with fresh cucumber and soft florals. It’s bright, energetic, and refreshingly clean with a youthful vibrancy that’s hard not to love.
8. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
A beloved beauty-hall perfume and another Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards winner, Light Blue is summer in a bottle—a sparkling scent that transports you to the Mediterranean at the height of sunshine season. Yes, if you don’t love citrus then this might not be up your street as it is so zesty and fresh, but it’s a beautifully bright perfume that sparks joy.
9. Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
A modern classic, Daisy is a charming white floral fragrance with a youthful appeal—blending fruity top notes with sweet vanilla. It’s playful, charming and whimsical with a freshness that makes it light enough for everyday wear. Plus, that instantly recognisable daisy-topped bottle is so beautiful.
10. Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely
Flying under the radar compared with other big-name celebrity scents, I have always had a soft spot for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Lovely scent. Living up to its name, this is a soft, powdery floral musk that feels chic, polished and timeless—much like SJP herself. If you want an elegant everyday perfume that’s easy to wear then this one is easy to love. And, dare I say, it smells way more expensive than it is.
11. Vera Wang Princess
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette
Turn the clock back to 2006 and this was the coolest perfume in existence. Yet a quick scroll through the thousands of 5-star reviews proves that Princess is just as desirable a fragrance almost two decades later. It’s youthful, but not because it’s overtly sweet, more thanks to the blend of juicy fruits and vanilla-chocolate base that lends it an almost childlike nostalgia. It’s the kind of scent that feels like a treat every time you wear it. So much so that I’ve just pressed add to cart on a bottle for myself.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.