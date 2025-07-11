When it comes to my personal fragrance choices, I must admit that I love wearing niche perfumes that fly under the radar, compared to the more popular scents that have widespread appeal. However, I’m not snobby about scents and will be the first to admit that perfumes become classics for a reason. Rather than leaning into fleeting trends (like this year’s penchant for nostalgic gourmands like marshmallow and banana) classic perfumes stand the test of time and remain appealing year after year for one reason—they smell undeniably good. Whether it’s a statement floral like Lancôme La Vie Est Belle, an iconic power player like Mugler Angel or a nostalgic celebrity scent like Britney Spears Fantasy, these perfumes continue to have universal appeal and enduring wear.

When it comes to shopping for classic perfumes, Amazon has completely surprised me with its offering of timeless scents, celebrity perfumes, and designer favourites—all often found at a fraction of the price during big events like Prime Day. So whether you’re looking to stock up on an old favourite, discover a new signature scent, or find the perfect perfume to gift, I’ve rounded up 11 of the best classic perfumes on Amazon for every taste.

The best classic perfumes on Amazon

1. Mugler Angel

(Image credit: Mugler)

Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Caramel, praline, honey, vanilla, patchouli, bergamot Today's Best Deals £77.60 (was £97) at Amazon UK

Considered to be one of the first modern gourmands, Mugler’s Angel has amassed legions of loyal fans since it first launched over 30 years ago. A bold, sweet and sexy perfume, it has an addictive nature thanks to its mouthwatering blend of caramel and praline with warm patchouli and vanilla. It’s unapologetically sweet but undeniably moreish.

2. Elizabeth Arden White Tea

(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Italian mandarin, sea breeze accord, white tea extract, Turkish rose absolute, ambrette seed, trio of musks Today's Best Deals £24.99 (was £42) at Amazon UK

This is a delightfully understated perfume that blends musks, soft citrus and delicate florals with crisp and fresh white tea extracts. If you love skin scents, then you’ll love how subtle and clean-smelling this is—perfect for when you want a perfume that whispers rather than shouts. And there are thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon confirming its appeal.

3. Britney Spears Fantasy

(Image credit: Britney Spears)

Britney Spears Fantasy Specifications Key notes: Red lychee, golden quince, kiwi, jasmine petals, white chocolate, musk, orris root, sensual woods Today's Best Deals £19.50 (was £42) at Amazon UK

Probably one of the most iconic celebrity fragrances of all time, Britney Spears’s iconic Fantasy perfume is a cacophony of fruits, florals and dessert-inspired notes. Yes, you will smell slightly like a chocolate cupcake in human form, but sometimes the occasion calls for a hefty dose of sweet nostalgia. And the fact that I know many a beauty editor who still loves spritzing this on the sly confirms its enduring appeal.

4. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pear, blackberry, iris, orange blossom, jasmine sambac, patchouli Today's Best Deals £82.10 (was £95) at Amazon UK

A global bestseller, and one of my all-time favourite fragrances, this modern classic is a bright, jammy affair that’s bursting with juicy blackberries and crisp pear. This isn’t your typical gourmand, however, there are also sophisticated florals and cosseting patchouli which lend this uplifting scent both depth and staying power, without compromising on its feel-good factor.

5. Calvin Klein CK One

(Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein CK One Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, green tea, cardamom, violet, rose, nutmeg, amber, musk Today's Best Deals £34.99 (was £74) at Amazon UK

An undisputed ‘90s icon, CK One is almost a rite of passage in the beauty world and I remember desperately coveting a bottle in my pre-teen years. Today, it still smells just as fresh, clean and contemporary—oozing an effortlessly cool vibe from the simple frosted bottle to the musky citrus fragrance inside. A timeless choice (and a recent Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards winner) for anyone who loves a crisp, wearable and pared-back scent.

6. Ghost Deep Night

(Image credit: Ghost)

Ghost Deep Night Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Night blooming cereus, rose, apricot, peach, woody notes, musk, amber, vanilla Today's Best Deals £22 (was £55) at Amazon UK

The epitome of a classic date night perfume, this is a deep fruity-floral wrapped up in warm vanilla and musk. Reviewers rave about it for its mysterious undertones, but it has a sweet cosiness to it as well, which means it works particularly well as a comforting autumn/winter scent.

7. DKNY Be Delicious

(Image credit: DKNY)

DKNY Be Delicious Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Apple, magnolia, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £47.98 (was £81) at Amazon UK

A classic Y2K perfume, and one of my personal favourites , Be Delicious celebrates a crisp, juicy green apple (unsurprisingly from the shape of that iconic bottle) layered with fresh cucumber and soft florals. It’s bright, energetic, and refreshingly clean with a youthful vibrancy that’s hard not to love.

8. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Specifications Key notes: Sicilian lemon, apple, cedar, jasmine, white rose, musk Today's Best Deals £37.99 (was £58) at Amazon UK

A beloved beauty-hall perfume and another Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards winner, Light Blue is summer in a bottle—a sparkling scent that transports you to the Mediterranean at the height of sunshine season. Yes, if you don’t love citrus then this might not be up your street as it is so zesty and fresh, but it’s a beautifully bright perfume that sparks joy.

9. Marc Jacobs Daisy

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Wild berries, white violet, jasmine, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £37.24 (was £62.50) at Amazon UK

A modern classic, Daisy is a charming white floral fragrance with a youthful appeal—blending fruity top notes with sweet vanilla. It’s playful, charming and whimsical with a freshness that makes it light enough for everyday wear. Plus, that instantly recognisable daisy-topped bottle is so beautiful.

10. Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely

(Image credit: Sarah Jessica Parker)

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, bergamot, rosewood, lavender, apple martini, patchouli, paper whites, orchid, cedar wood, white amber, sultry musks, wood Today's Best Deals £23.75 (was £95.95) at Amazon UK

Flying under the radar compared with other big-name celebrity scents, I have always had a soft spot for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Lovely scent. Living up to its name, this is a soft, powdery floral musk that feels chic, polished and timeless—much like SJP herself. If you want an elegant everyday perfume that’s easy to wear then this one is easy to love. And, dare I say, it smells way more expensive than it is.

11. Vera Wang Princess

(Image credit: Vera Wang)

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Apple, waterlily, apricot, pink guava, Tahitian tiare flower, wild tuberose, dark chocolate, vanilla chiffon Today's Best Deals £16.49 (was £53) at Amazon UK

Turn the clock back to 2006 and this was the coolest perfume in existence. Yet a quick scroll through the thousands of 5-star reviews proves that Princess is just as desirable a fragrance almost two decades later. It’s youthful, but not because it’s overtly sweet, more thanks to the blend of juicy fruits and vanilla-chocolate base that lends it an almost childlike nostalgia. It’s the kind of scent that feels like a treat every time you wear it. So much so that I’ve just pressed add to cart on a bottle for myself.