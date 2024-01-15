If words like fresh and uplifting are how you’d describe the best fragrance, marine perfumes should be on your radar. Also referred to as aquatic fragrances, these scents are reminiscent of the ocean.

The literal among you are probably, quite rightly, thinking that water doesn’t smell of anything—and the sea doesn’t always have a scent you’d necessarily want to spray onto your skin or clothes. But that’s where the artistic nature of perfume comes in; aquatic and marine fragrances remind you of the ocean and interpretations can really vary, making for unique scents.

In short, these scents are often bright, fresh perfumes. Below are eight of my favourite wearable options that make a great starting point for an initial foray into the category.

1. Issey Miyake A Drop D'Issey Fraîche

Key notes: Rain accord, lilac, Damask rose, sandalwood, cedarwood, musk

A variation of Issey Miyake’s A Drop D’Issey, the Eau Fraîche edition has the same 'lay flat' droplet bottle design but features a rain accord, resulting in an aquatic twist on this classic fragrance. With damask rose, lilac and a cedarwood and musk base, it’s light, fresh and very wearable—and, in my opinion, one that you could layer with other perfumes if you wanted to mix things up.

2. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino 97

Key notes: Calabrian bergamot, black pepper, amber, incense, vetiver, patchouli

Victoria Beckham Beauty products have long been favourites of beauty editors, but in 2023 the fashion and beauty mogul expanded her range with a trio of Victoria Beckham perfumes. I’ve tried them all and they’re both unique and wearable—to the extent that I still can’t decide which one is my favourite. I’m not particularly keen on wearing citrus scents myself, but this is different. It doesn’t lean heavily citrusy or woody, instead managing to capture the feel of sunshine and the sea without screaming 'summer'. You’ll know what I mean when you smell it.

3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte

Key notes: Bergamot, verbena, sweet fennel, woody-musk accord

If you aren’t keen on the widespread popularity or sweetness of Baccarat Rouge 540, let me point you in the direction of something fresher. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte joined the existing trio of Aqua fragrances last year and is a marine green perfume—undoubtedly nature-inspired, all verbena, bergamot and hedione. With an ultra-fine mist, it really is a mood-boosting choice.

4. Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day

Key notes: Aquatic accord, aldehydes accord, juniper essence, coriander essence, iris absolute, rose superessence, red seaweed essence, ambergris accord, ambery wood accord

If Maison Margiela Replica perfumes aren’t on your radar, they absolutely should be. There’s a broad range to suit various fragrance preferences, whether you lean more towards floral scents or woody perfumes. Aptly named, Sailing Day is extremely fresh with an outdoorsy feel that conjures sunshine and sea spray. With an aquatic accord and green, floral notes of iris, coriander and rose alongside red seaweed, it’s a great example of a marine perfume.

5. Kilian Moonlight In Heaven

Key notes: Mango, grapefruit, sambac jasmine, coconut milk, rice, tonka bean, vetiver

Kilian perfumes aren’t known for being understated. In pop culture, the French perfume house is known for making one of the most well-known celebrity perfumes, Rihanna’s signature perfume, Love Don’t Be Shy (which she may well have changed now that everybody knows what it is). Moonlight in Heaven is very intoxicating but nowhere near as sweet. It has a slight fruity opening with mango and jasmine that becomes almost creamy with notes of coconut milk and rice, wearing down to tonka bean—all making for something unique and fresh.

6. Ellis Brooklyn Salt

Key notes: Ylang ylang, violet leaves absolute, Tahitian tiare, magnolia dianica, musk, vegan ambergris, sandalwood

Inspired by beach days, Ellis Brooklyn’s Salt is a sunny floral, musky, woody scent that, to me, smells like a mixture of sea spray and a very luxurious sun cream. It’s all ylang ylang, violet leaves, musk, ambergris and sandalwood and wears nicely. That said, I don’t think it smells purely summery—and it’s nice and uplifting for this time of year when the weather doesn’t exactly help in that department.

7. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt

Key notes: Ambrette seeds, sea salt, sage

Long reported to be one of Meghan Markle’s perfumes, Jo Malone London’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt is a classic marine perfume inspired by a costal stroll. Slightly sweet and with an addictive mouth-watering quality, thanks to the ambrette and sea salt, the woodiness from the sage is subtle and wearable. As a cologne it is quite light, so you may find you want to respritz later in the day, but it’s a crowdpleaser for a reason.

8. Goldfield & Banks Pacific Rock Moss

Key notes: Coastal moss, sage, lemon, geranium, cedarwood

Taking its inspiration from the blue waters of the Australian coast, this is a light, fresh scent with notes of lemon, coastal moss, sage, geranium and cedarwood. If you’re somebody who likes their fragrances to compliment the seasons, this one may lean more towards the summer months, but I personally go by the rule of wear whatever perfume you love, whenever—and this is very wearable.