These are the luxury perfumes I'd recommend if you don't want to smell like everybody else

I'm going to let you in on a little secret—it's perfume that makes the world of luxury go round. While couture dresses, lipsticks and hand-stitched bags might be positioned front and centre, the role of fragrance is of great importance. For starters, it allows brands to encapsulate their customer in a single product. One sniff of a brand's most iconic scent is all it takes for you to know exactly what they're about. And beyond that? On a less glamorous scale, they make a lot of money.

It is for these reasons that almost every luxury brand in the world offers a perfume—from car manufacturers and jewellers to fashion houses and beauty brands. Yep, some of the most expensive perfumes out there have luxury brands attached to them.

I have spent many, many years of my career collecting and testing different perfumes, and I admit that there are heaps of beautiful fragrances out there which are affordable (Zara perfumes are particularly special). However, out of all the perfumes I've tried (of which there are hundreds upon hundreds), I must admit that some of the best perfumes in existence are luxurious and, therefore, expensive.

And no, they don't all have luxury conglomerates attached to them. In fact, some of the most beautiful (and long-lasting) scents come from specialist fragrance houses whose hefty price tags are justified through small-scale craftsmanship and production.

In short, whether we're talking about floral perfumes, skin scents or cirtusy, fresh fragrances, I'm sorry to say that, as a rule, you get what you pay for. And while I would never say that anyone needs to splurge on a perfume to smell expensive (like I say, there are affordable options out there), I can't deny the pleasure of finding a luxury perfume that calls out to you.

Having said that, I have also tried a whole load of expensive perfumes that do absolutely nothing to justify their price tags. Many don't last on the skin, have no depth to them and, frankly, smell like every other perfume out there. If you're looking to make a big fragrance investment, trust me when I tell you these are the ones to look into.

1. Chanel N°19



(Image credit: Future)

Chanel N°19 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Galbanum, iris pallida, ylang-ylang, lily-of-the-valley, rose Today's Best Deals £136 at John Lewis

While Chanel N°5 might be one of the most well known luxury perfumes in the world, the brand's entire fragrance offering is quite special. In fact, I'd say that Chanel sets the precedent for long-lasting scents that ooze expense. While the Les Exclusifs de Chanel line of fragrances offers more expensive (and unique) blends, for me, it's the main line's N°19 which deserves the brand's top spot. It's no where near as popular as the rest of Chanel's perfumes, and its powdery, floral finish becomes one with the skin in a way that leaves you feeling undeniably rich (even if your bank account says otherwise).

2. La Collection Privée Christian Dior Gris Dior



(Image credit: Future)

La Collection Privée Christian Dior Gris Dior Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, bergamot, amber, moss Today's Best Deals £245 at Dior

This is, hands down, one of my most complimented perfumes. What Gris Dior nails so expertly is that effortless, laid-back sort of luxury that so many of us strive for. The perfume was created to mirror the colour grey, and it does it well. It's cosy, creamy and fresh, and it doesn't leave anyone feeling overwhelmed—the perfect balance.

3. Acqua di Parma Colonia



(Image credit: Future)

Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Specifications Key notes: Grapefruit, mint, blood mandarin, rose absolute, cinnamon, leather, wood, amber, Indian patchouli Today's Best Deals £92 at John Lewis

Whenever someone comes to me asking for advice on luxury fragrances, I send them in the direction of an Acqua di Parma counter. In my opinion, Acqua di Parma is the luxury fragrance brand to go to for expensive-smelling, unique blends that encapsulate a Mediterranean, riviera-esque freshness. Colonia is the brand's most iconic scent (it was even worn by Audrey Hepburn, back in the day), and is still one of the most impressive fragrances in existence. It's cool, it's fresh and it has a quenching citrus bite, but it doesn't dissipate in the way other colognes tend to. In fact, its woody base has it lingering for hours.

4. Penhaligon's The Favourite



(Image credit: Future)

Penhaligon's The Favourite Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, violet leaf, bergamot, jasmine, mimosa, orris, Indian sandalwood, musk, ambroxan Today's Best Deals View at Fortnum & Mason

If you know anything about expensive perfumes, you'll have heard of Penhaligon's. The heritage British fragrance house, which was founded in the 1860s, was the provider of perfumery for Queen Victoria. The scents are typically deep, heady and almost impossibly long lasting—exactly what you might expect from such a heritage fragrance brand. The Favourite, however, has all of the long-lasting depth and beauty of Penhaligon's more iconic scents, but without the headiness. In fact, The Favourite is delightfully sweet and floral, just like the pretty-pink bow that adorns it. It's one of the most enticing perfumes I've ever encountered.

5. Le Labo Santal 33



(Image credit: Future)

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, papayrus, cedarwood Today's Best Deals View at Harrods View at Harrods

Fragrance buffs, please forgive me for this. You see, many of us consider Le Labo Santal 33 to be a perfume that is done. For a little while it was absolutely everywhere—it was the cool girl's Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. And while it has dropped off radars in recent years, I want to include it on this list because it is, still to this day, one of the most wonderful works of perfumery. Its fresh but woody aroma is easily one of the most crowd-pleasing scents in existence, and those who aren't familiar with Santal 33 should be. So please, if this is the first time you've ever heard about it, try to get your hands on a sample or blotter.

6. Loewe Solo Ella



(Image credit: Future)

Loewe Solo Ella Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Green apple, neroli, white wood, green tea Today's Best Deals £88 at Liberty

Few things fill me with more joy than a Loewe fragrance. Loewe is, without question, one of my favourite fashion brands right now, and their perfumes provide a more attainable extension of the Loewe girl I long to be. Solo Ella has been my scent of the summer—it's citrusy, creamy and juicy, like the first taste of a mouth-watering sorbet on a stifling day.

7. Parfums de Marly Delina



(Image credit: Future)

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Turkish rose, bergamot, peony, vanilla Today's Best Deals £230 at Harvey Nichols

You'd be forgiven for thinking expensive perfumes are typically woody, deep and overpowering (woody notes tend to be expensive, therefore driving up the prices of those perfumes). However, that's not to say you can't find sweet perfumes in the super-luxury category. Delina is a sweet delight. It is sugary, sure, but it's also fruity and fresh in a way that leaves skin smelling just showered. Although I personally prefer deeper scents, I could never deny the beauty of Delina.

8. Diptyque Eau des Sens



(Image credit: Future)

Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, patchouli, juniper berries Today's Best Deals £90 at Space NK

Marie Claire UK Editor, Sunil Makan, is a huge fan of this fragrance. In fact, every time he wears it (which, at the moment, is most days), I ask after it. It has an earthy, citrus element which is unlike anything I've ever smelled. The fragrance house behind Eau des Sens, Diptyque, is famed for its luxury candles, but its perfumes are, in my opinion, even more exquisite. While I opt for the powdered Orphéon and woody Tam Dao nearly every week (I consider them both amongst my signature scents), Eau des Sens makes this list for its undeniable appeal.

9. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino



(Image credit: Future)

Few fashion houses have managed to nail fragrance quite like Tom Ford has. In fact, the brand has almost single handedly turned high-end, niche fragrance mainstream—and I mean that in a good way. Neroli Portofino was the first Tom Ford perfume I ever smelled, and I've clung onto it ever since. To me, Neroli Portofino smells like a summer's evening strolling the pavements of Monte Carlo. Its unique marine freshness is enough to make even the most frugal consider the splurge.

10. Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Angélique Noire



(Image credit: Future)

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Angélique Noire Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Angelica flower, vanilla, pink pepper, cedar Today's Best Deals £195 at Guerlain

Even if you don't like Angélique Noire for yourself, I can't imagine a soul who could possibly deny its beauty. It has a heady floweriness that piques the interest of every nose it passes by. It is floral yet bitter, crisp yet creamy, deep yet unimposing. Next time you find yourself perusing the counters in a department store, seek this one out.

11. Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka



(Image credit: Future)

Jo Malone London fragrances are, obviously, some of the most iconic expensive perfumes around. And amongst the obvious Wood, Sage & Sea Salts, Pomegranate Noirs and Lime, Basil & Mandarins, there are a handful of beauties in the brand's collection that sit in a different league. Myrrh & Tonka is one of them. Part of the brand's Cologne Intense collection, this perfume has a deeper, more lingering finish than some of the more iconic Jo Malone London scents. It is rich, deep, sweet and creamy—like taking a bite of coffee chocolate and letting it melt in your mouth.

12. Kilian Paris Good Girl Gone Bad



(Image credit: Future)

If you lean towards intense florals, Good Girl Gone Bad by Kilian is one to have on your radar. It is a petaled bouquet of the largest, most expensive, velvety, white flowers you can imagine. Mingled amongst it all is a ribbon of honeyed, fruity sweetness that keeps you going back for more.

13. Frédéric Malle Portrait Of A Lady

Portrait of a Lady (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of floral delights, here's another. Fragrance lovers might turn their nose up at Portrait Of A Lady—again, a perfume in which the fashion set has exhausted—but as a beauty editor, trust me when I tell you Portrait Of A Lady is a masterpiece. In fact, if you're yet to try it, I urge you to give it a test drive. It's floral, it's spicy, it's deep and it's woody, but it isn't in the least bit offensive or overpowering. Instead, Portrait Of A Lady sits over the skin like a wispy cloud of luxury and sophistication.

14. Serge Lutens Fleurs d'Oranger

Serge Lutens (Image credit: Future)

Serge Lutens Fleurs d'Oranger Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, jasmine, white rose Today's Best Deals £125 at Lookfantastic

As a citrus lover, believe me when I tell you I've tried basically every orange blossom and neroli perfume in existence. As notes, they can be difficult to get right—too sweet and the perfume risks smelling cheap (so many of the high-street ones do, by the way), too floral and it becomes too heady and creamy. Serge Lutens Fleurs d'Oranger strikes the perfect balance. One spritz and I'm sat under an orange tree, in Spain, wearing my most expensive cotton dress and sipping on rosé—albeit mentally.

15. Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais



(Image credit: Future)

Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, blackcurrant, rose, silk, chestnut, cocoa Today's Best Deals £245 at Selfridges

When I first wrote about this fragrance a couple of years ago, I admitted that I cried on first sniff. Sure, I was hormonal, but it really is that beautiful. To me, it smells like pure comfort and happiness—like setting down a bouquet of freshly cut roses on your coffee table, cuddling up under a cashmere blanket with a cup of tea and tucking into a freshly baked, sweet nut loaf.

16. Clive Christian 1872



(Image credit: Future)

Clive Christian 1872 Feminine Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose de mai, orchid, jasmine, bergamot, lemon, patchouli, musk, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £310 at Clive Christian

This is the most expensive perfume on this list, but it's worth knowing about if you've got the cash and you want to spend it. Clive Christian is, without question, one of the most expensive and elite perfume houses out there right now. 1872 is crisp, fresh and zingy, but with florals, sandalwood and musk, it's also all-encompassing and powerful. If you want to attract attention for all of the right reasons, 1872 will do it.

17. Creed Wind Flowers



(Image credit: Future)

Creed Wind Flowers Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, orange blossom, peach, tuberose, rose, sandalwood, iris, musk, praline Today's Best Deals £260 at John Lewis

The House of Creed was established in London in 1760 as a fine tailors (they made gloves for King George III) and an artisanal perfumers. Nearly 100 years later, Napoleon III requested the House move to Paris to supply the royal household with its luxury fragrances and tailoring. Nowadays, Creed's luxury fragrance heritage continues to be considered amongst the world's most impressive—and Wind Flowers proves why. It is a light floral concoction that smells much like its name—an aroma of the most beautiful bouquet you can imagine drifting through the wind. Whenever I wear Wind Flowers, someone has something nice to say about it.