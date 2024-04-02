I've done some digging—these are the 5 most popular fragrances of 2024 so far

Perfume is a category that has seen significant growth in the beauty space over the past 18 months. One of the biggest beauty retailers, Space NK, has recorded a 35% YOY growth, which is mega. As fragrance enthusiasts, it's needless to say everyone at Marie Claire is thrilled that this beautiful craft is getting so much air time. And although it feels like 2024 has only just begun, we’re already starting to see perfume trends emerge, and we are eagerly keeping track of bestsellers lists in a bid to determine what the most popular perfumes of 2024 will be.

To get to the bottom of it, I asked some of the top retailers in the UK to share their bestsellers and shed some light on any patterns they are seeing in sales so far—and they were kind enough to deliver. While some trends are carrying over from last year, with skin scents and perfume mists proving very popular, we’re also starting to see some newer trends come through for 2024, like niche fragrances. So, here goes—the rising fragrance trends and most popular perfumes of 2024 so far.

Biggest 2024 perfume trends

Skin scents

Following on from its success in 2023, skin scents are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. With pheromone perfumes, like Molecule 01, being a top seller for both Liberty and Space NK. They’re intimate, personal to you and great for layering, making them the biggest rising trend of the year.

Layering

In an era of gatekeeping fragrance in an effort to make popular scents our own, layering is in. No matter how popular a scent may be, you can make it unique to you by layering multiple scents together. "This is a lot of social content especially on TikTok educating consumers behind layering scents which creates a truly custom fragrance experience," explains Francesca Whitehead, Senior Buyer at Lookfantastic. Space NK also noted layering as being a very popular trend so far this year.

Niche fragrances

While it's uncommon to see lots of niche fragrances appearing in 'top buys' lists (they are expensive, lesser known and are competing with legacy scents), many retailers noted this as being an increasing trend and interest from consumers. "More and more people want their scents to be personal and are reaching for the niche fragrances," explains Whitehead. Meanwhile, Liberty notes its LBTY Zephirine scent as being the retailer's second most popular fragrance of the year so far.

Most popular and bestselling fragrances of 2024

1. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette £76 (was £95) at Space NK Molecule 01 is the skin scent and is a top seller for both Liberty and Space NK this year. This fragrance uses Iso E Super, which is typically an addition in perfumes as a booster, but with Molecule 01 it's the star of the show. Don't be fooled if you can't smell it on yourself, you'll still find the compliments rolling in. It really is a you, but better scent. It's equally great on its own and layering with other fragrances. It is ideal for year-round and has become a signature scent for many.

2. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist

3. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

4. Yves Saint Laurent Libre

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum £97 at Lookfantastic YSL Libre is a classic and always tops most popular lists. It's floral, lavender and cirtus-y and feels bright, bold and confident. Basically, it's the energy we need to be bringing into 2024 with us. Although it's popular, it's one that almost everyone loves, so you really can't go wrong with this one. Its sister scent Libre Intense closely follows in popularity.

5. Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum