When we talk about Korean beauty, the conversation usually revolves around skincare: sunscreens, toners, ampoules and the works. But trust me when I tell you that you shouldn't overlook a category that’s equally deserving of the hype: Korean fragrances.

Ever wondered what it’s like to spritz on a perfume infused with notes like steamed rice, overly ripe banana or even nail polish? While each note sounds wildly unconventional on paper, one fragrance brand manages to incorporate them just right, creating bold, deeply distinctive blends that are anything but predictable. Enter: BornToStandout, a Korean-founded fragrance house that’s responsible for some of my most complimented and cherished scents in my entire collection.

As a perfume-obsessed beauty journalist—and someone who’s taken a professional interest in all things K Beauty—BornToStandout has been on my radar for quite some time. I used to ask my friends travelling to Seoul to swing by the brand’s flagship store and bring back a top-up of my favourite “skin scent” called Dirty Rice.

Everything from the avant-garde names (think: Drunk Lovers, Dirty Heaven, Sin & Pleasure, Filthy Musk) to the curious notes and luxurious red-and-white packaging immediately captured my attention. Even the fragrances I didn’t fall for at first grew on me over time, and eventually earned their spot on the shelf of my most-used perfumes. And that’s no mean feat, coming from someone who sniffs scents for a living.

Now, imagine my excitement when I found out that BornToStandout is finally launching in the UK. Better yet, I was invited to speak with the brand’s founder, Jun Lim, to speak all things fragrance, particularly his journey into the industry and the inspiration behind the brand.

(Image credit: Future)

Having visited the brand’s pop-up event to celebrate the UK launch, I sat down with Jun in a dimly lit, all-red bedroom-inspired setting — a fitting backdrop that perfectly embodies the brand’s aesthetic.

“My first perfume was Blue Jeans from Versace. I was a very geeky fragrance nerd from my teenage years,” Jun tells me as I ask him about his first venture into the world of perfumes. “I always loved the transformative power of perfume, which led me to collect fragrances over the past 20 years.” Having been fired from his job in 2020, he started BornToStandout in 2022 with a mission to “rebel against standards” and shake up the industry. Today, the brand is home to nearly 30 fragrances and is available in 68 countries worldwide.

I was particularly excited to learn the backstory behind the brand’s signature red-and-white bottles. “In Korea, white is the colour of Confucianism, which is the basic ideal that we live and abide by. Now, Koreans also associate red with taboo. In fact, if you write your name in red, it’s actually considered a curse,” he tells me.

So, as a way to “add a rebellious value,” Jun decided to combine both colours into the packaging, which echoes through the brand’s core messaging. Then came the formulations: “I like to use a lot of avant-garde notes that brands don’t like to use. My biggest fear is to create a perfume that already reminds people of something they’d already smelled,” he says. “For me, creating perfume is art, and art is a form of self-expression."

(Image credit: Future)

Going back to the brand’s very first perfume (which also happens to be my favourite), Jun tells me about the story behind Dirty Rice: “This scent is something that symbolises my home country,” he says, “But twisted into something that is, you know, a little bit dirty and avant-garde. Whenever I smell it, I get a hint of the fresh steamed rice my mom used to cook for me every day—but at the same time, it’s twisted in a very sensual, and even sweaty way.”

“When I work with perfumers, I always say that I'm not interested in launching a ‘crowd-pleaser’ – originality is my core philosophy,” Jun tells me as he starts to describe some of his favourite releases.

Nanatopia, as Jun puts it, is a “banana scent — almost like rotten banana fruit — but imagine dipping it in a bottle of golden Caribbean rum.” Then there’s Dirty Heaven, one of his personal favourites: “It smells almost like a burnt tire—but in the best way in the world,” he giggles as he proceeds to spray it on my wrist. I can indeed confirm that it’s unlike anything I’ve ever smelled. Unexpected, yet surprisingly addictive.

To help you navigate through the brand’s scents, I’ve curated an edit of my personal favourites below, all of which have repeatedly proven their compliment-magnet status. Think of it as your best bet to stop smelling like everyone else.