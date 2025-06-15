You’ve Smelt Phlur’s Viral Perfumes—Yet It’s Their Lighter, Softer Body Mists That I Can’t Get Enough Of

Even though it only hit UK soil in 2022, it’s rare I come across someone who hasn’t smelt, seen or at least heard of Phlur. Thanks to its unique scents, responsibly sourced ingredients and instantly identifiable, endless chic packaging, Phlur has become somewhat of a household name, especially amongst those in the fragrance know.

Yet, while the brand's aesthetically pleasing eaux de parfum are a staple in many beauty editors perfume collections, I’ve got a slightly controversial opinion. For me, it’s their body mists that I couldn’t be without. You see, while the best Phlur perfumes offer bold, powerful scents, it’s the ease with which I can spritz, wear and re-apply their more lightweight mists that I love. Plus, they can also be applied as hair perfumes for a head-to-toe sensorial experience.

It’s this idea that founder Chriselle Lim told me was behind the creation of the hair and body mists when I spoke to her about the brand, “Our goal has always been to make fragrance more approachable and easy to weave into your everyday life, and mists are such an effortless way to do that,” she said, “[Our] body mists are lighter, more casual, and perfect for all over spritzing.”

If you thought this more lightweight offering would have an effect on quality, I’ve got great news for you. As a self-proclaimed perfume snob, I rarely fall for fragrances that don’t smell expensive and offer a long-lasting scent and I have to say, even though Phlur’s body mists are softer than their parfums, they still deliver. “When creating our body mists, it was important that we maintain the quality, sophistication, and boldness that our customers expect from Phlur,” Lim explained. “This is why our body mists are formulated with a higher fragrance load than traditional mists. They’re still subtle, but they have great projection and longevity.”

I’ve been spritzing the brand on and off for years now, including their newly launched skin mists, and I’m yet to come across one I don’t love. So, rather than pick my favourite Phlur body mists, I thought I’d share my thoughts on every body mist in the range. That way, there's no chance of you missing out on what could be your new signature scent.

1. Phlur Peach Skin Body Mist

Phlur Peach Skin Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Peach, bellini, plum, vanilla orchid, sandalwood, coconut

If you’re looking for a fragrance that smells like summer but not in a predictable way, you need to try Peach Skin. Opening with the weightless warmth of peach notes enriched with plum and bellini, it opens up into a cocooning core of milky sandalwood, sheer amber, and coconut caramel. It's velvety, juicy and succulent, rather than typically sweet and overtly punchy.

2. Phlur Beach Skin Body Mist

Phlur Beach Skin Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Coconut milk, tiare flower, vanilla, melon, musk

Beach Skin is described as a fragrance that bottles the kiss of the sun and skin. That means you’ll find notes commonly found in the best holiday scents, like coconut milk and tiare flower. Rather than smelling sweet and tropical, Beach Skin also has a soft musky leaning, which takes it away from pina colada and sun cream territory by giving it a grounding earthiness.

3. Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist

Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Birch, pink pepper, vanilla, tonka bean, incense

Smoky scents can be divisive, but those who love literal interpretations of candles, incense and roaring fires will love Vanilla Smoke. It’s dark and moody yet with a subtle creaminess courtesy of vanilla and tonka bean - think a vanilla candle when you’ve just blown it out or marshmallows roasting on an open fire.

Recently, I’ve taken to using this as a room spray rather than a body mist to give my space a sense of cosiness. So if you find it overpowering on the skin, try a few spritzes on your duvet or bedspread for a softer take.

4. Phlur Amber Haze Body Mist

Phlur Amber Haze Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Saffron, jasmine, amber, musk, vanilla

Many people I’ve spoken to about Phlur’s body mist have stated that of the whole range, this one is their favourite. Sitting in the same amber fragrance family as Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 , Amber Haze is the coming together of sweet, resinous amber, creamy vanilla and spicy saffron. It’s smooth and sweet with an almost caramel richness running through it. A scent that’s easy to wear and a pleasure to top up throughout the day.

5. Phlur Heavy Cream Body Mist

Phlur Heavy Cream Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Marshmallow, lemon sugar, coconut, whipped cream, vanilla

This is a gourmand scent unlike any I’ve ever smelt. While it’s described as being reminiscent of heavy cream (or double cream to us Brits), I’d argue this mist actually smells more like creamy yoghurt, in the best way possible. Alongside notes of whipped cream and vanilla, you’ll also find lemon and orange, which work in harmony to give the creamy scent a slight tanginess. This is a lactonic perfume that’s not subtle and smooth but instead vibrant and alive. Lovers of unusual or niche fragrances will definitely want to give this a smell.

6. Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist

Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Sugar, pink pepper, cashmere wood, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood

If there’s one perfume in my collection that elicits compliments every time I wear it, it’s Phlur’s Vanilla Mist. Sweet yet not suffocating or overly cloying, I'd describe it as a traditional vanilla scent yet with a lightness that stops it smelling too rich and heady. It’s a vanilla scent you can spray on quickly as you leave the house and not pay it too much attention (until someone else undoubtedly catches wind of it and asks you what you’re wearing, that is).

7. Phlur Dragon Fruit Body Mist

Phlur Dragon Fruit Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Watermelon, pineapple, peony, sugar, sandalwood

The best fruity perfumes often get a bad rep for being basic, underdeveloped and overly sweet in their execution; however, I believe that’s where their beauty can lie. When done right, fruity scents are real crowd pleasers which give a dopamine hit with every spritz. Dragon Fruit is one such perfume. A fruity-floral blend, it’s juicy and uplifting with a mood-boosting quality that makes it a joy to wear.

8. Phlur Moonstone Body Mist

Phlur Moonstone Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Pineapple, green apple, jasmine, lemon, vanilla, amber

While Phlur’s Moonstone features a blend of bold fruity notes, pineapple is the real star of the show. It opens with juicy, sweet and slightly citrusy notes before moving into a comforting amber base. I love wearing Moonstone on sunny days out, when you want a fragrance that feels in keeping with the weather outside.

I’d also say Moonstone lasts the longest of all the Phlur body mists so you can rest assured if you apply it in the morning you’ll still be able to smell it when you get home at the end of the day.

9. Phlur Mango Mood Body Mist

Phlur Mango Mood Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Mango, jasmine, orris, vanilla, patchouli

Unsurprisingly, Mango Mood puts the tropical fruit front and centre with all the other notes working to balance and uplift it. If you thought that would mean this is an overly sweet fragrance, however, you’d be wrong. Instead, it’s more of a natural, green mango scent paired with a slight woodiness due to notes of patchouli and orris. It’s a summery scent yet it wouldn’t feel completely out of place worn in spring and autumn too before transitioning into moodier winter fragrances.

10. Phlur Coconut Skin Body Mist

Phlur Coconut Skin Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Coconut, palm leaf, tiare, amber, sandalwood

Of all the mists in Phlur’s skin collection, Coconut Skin is the freshest. Yes, it’s creamy and slightly sweet, like you’d expect from a coconut scent, but there’s also a brightness and a boldness to it. This is in part down to the lack of musk notes, which features in all of the other skin mists, and in part down to the addition of green palm leaf, which lends an almost vegetal earthiness to the sweet tropical fruit. I have to say, I love this more unique take on coconut.

11. Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist

Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist Specifications Key notes: Caramel, milk, vanilla, brown sugar, musk

Lastly, we have Caramel Skin, the mist sweet fragrance lovers have undoubtedly been waiting for. This scent does what it says on the tin, it’s sugary, rich and seriously sweet — like toffees and caramels getting stuck in your teeth. I’ve worn this a few times on dates and it’s always gotten a good reception. After all, who doesn’t want to smell good enough to eat?